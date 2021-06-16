openbase logo
react-native-image-resizer

by bamlab
1.4.5 (see all)

🗻 Resize local images with React Native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41.3K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Image Manipulation

Reviews

Average Rating

3.5/52
notnishi

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

React Native Image Resizer

A React Native module that can create scaled versions of local images (also supports the assets library on iOS). |react-native| react-native-image-resizer| | --- | --- | | ≤ 0.60 | 1.1.0 | | 0.61 | 1.2.0 |

Setup

Install the package:

  • React Native >= 0.60
yarn add react-native-image-resizer
cd ios && pod install
  • React Native <= 0.59
yarn add react-native-image-resizer
react-native link react-native-image-resizer

Android

Note: on latest versions of React Native, you may have an error during the Gradle build on Android (com.android.dex.DexException: Multiple dex files define Landroid/support/v7/appcompat/R$anim). Run cd android && ./gradlew clean to fix this.

Manual linking

Manual link information for Android: Link

Usage example

import ImageResizer from 'react-native-image-resizer';

ImageResizer.createResizedImage(path, maxWidth, maxHeight, compressFormat, quality, rotation, outputPath)
  .then(response => {
    // response.uri is the URI of the new image that can now be displayed, uploaded...
    // response.path is the path of the new image
    // response.name is the name of the new image with the extension
    // response.size is the size of the new image
  })
  .catch(err => {
    // Oops, something went wrong. Check that the filename is correct and
    // inspect err to get more details.
  });

Sample app

A basic, sample app is available in the example folder. It uses the module to resize a photo from the Camera Roll.

API

createResizedImage(
  path,
  maxWidth,
  maxHeight,
  compressFormat,
  quality,
  rotation = 0,
  outputPath,
  keepMeta = false,
  options = {}
); // Returns a Promise

The promise resolves with an object containing: path, uri, name, size (bytes), width (pixels), and height of the new file. The URI can be used directly as the source of an <Image> component.

OptionDescription
pathPath of image file, or a base64 encoded image string prefixed with 'data:image/imagetype' where imagetype is jpeg or png.
widthWidth to resize to (see mode for more details)
heightHeight to resize to (see mode for more details)
compressFormatCan be either JPEG, PNG or WEBP (android only).
qualityA number between 0 and 100. Used for the JPEG compression.
rotationRotation to apply to the image, in degrees, for android. On iOS, rotation is limited (and rounded) to multiples of 90 degrees.
outputPathThe resized image path. If null, resized image will be stored in cache folder. To set outputPath make sure to add option for rotation too (if no rotation is needed, just set it to 0).
keepMetaIf true, will attempt to preserve all file metadata/exif info, except the orientation value since the resizing also does rotation correction to the original image. Defaults to false, which means all metadata is lost. Note: This can only be true for JPEG images which are loaded from the file system (not Web).
options.modeSimilar to react-native Image's resizeMode: either contain (the default), cover, or stretch. contain will fit the image within width and height, preserving its ratio. cover preserves the aspect ratio, and makes sure the image is at least width wide or height tall. stretch will resize the image to exactly width and height.
options.onlyScaleDownIf true, will never enlarge the image, and will only make it smaller.

👉 About Bam

We are a 100 people company developing and designing multiplatform applications with React Native using the Lean & Agile methodology. To get more information on the solutions that would suit your needs, feel free to get in touch by email or through or contact form!

We will always answer you with pleasure 😁

nishi1 Rating1 Review
September 13, 2020
Easy to Use

could have better syntax. the imageFileResizer function is giant and kinda confused to work with. Resizer.imageFileResizer() should return the image instead of a callback inside a function. It makes things a lil bit hard to scale.

Awais Ahmed4 Ratings0 Reviews
December 13, 2020

Alternatives

rni
react-native-image-crop-pickeriOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
76K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
rnp
react-native-photo-manipulatorImage processing library to edit photo programmatically in React Native. It can print text, overlay other image (add watermark), resize, crop and optimize image size, convert format to jpeg or png
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
695
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
expo-image-manipulatorAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
27K
rnc
react-native-color-matrix-image-filtersVarious color matrix based image filters for iOS & Android
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
9K
react-native-customized-image-pickeriOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
231
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

