Progress indicator for networked images in React Native
yarn add react-native-image-progress
Note: Progress indicators has been broken out to a separate component; react-native-progress. To use them, please follow installation instructions for that package.
import Image from 'react-native-image-progress';
import ProgressBar from 'react-native-progress/Bar';
<Image
source={{ uri: 'http://loremflickr.com/640/480/dog' }}
indicator={ProgressBar}
style={{
width: 320,
height: 240,
}}/>
Any
Image property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
imageStyle
|Styles applied to the inner image component.
|None
indicator
|A component to display progress, will be passed a
progress prop with a number between 0 and 1 and
indeterminate a boolean wether or not component has started recieveing data.
ActivityIndicator
indicatorProps
|An object of props being passed to the
indicator component. To disable indeterminate state, pass
{indeterminate: false}.
|None
renderIndicator(progress, indeterminate)
|Function to render your own custom indicator, useful for something very simple. If not, consider breaking it out to a separate component and use
indicator prop instead.
|None
renderError(error)
|Function to render your own custom error message or image fallback.
|None
threshold
|Number of milliseconds after mount to wait before displaying the indicator. Basically a workaround for cached images not to flash a spinner. Set to
0 to disable.
50
Note:
onLoad* events are bubbled up, so if you want to do some custom thing when the image is loaded for example.
Check full example in the
Example folder.
import Image from 'react-native-image-progress';
import Progress from 'react-native-progress';
<Image
source={{ uri: 'http://loremflickr.com/640/480/dog' }}
indicator={Progress.Pie}
indicatorProps={{
size: 80,
borderWidth: 0,
color: 'rgba(150, 150, 150, 1)',
unfilledColor: 'rgba(200, 200, 200, 0.2)'
}}
style={{
width: 320,
height: 240,
}}/>
For some use cases such as better GIF support or more granular control over caching you might want to use a custom image component, to do this simply use the
createImageProgress function:
import { createImageProgress } from 'react-native-image-progress';
import FastImage from 'react-native-fast-image';
const Image = createImageProgress(FastImage);
NOTE: the alternative image implementation must conform to the core
Image component life cycle props, notably
onProgress,
onError,
onLoad and
onLoadStart.
MIT License. © Joel Arvidsson