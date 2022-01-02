openbase logo
rni

react-native-image-progress

by Joel Arvidsson
1.1.1 (see all)

Progress indicator for networked images in React Native

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3K

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Progress Bar

Reviews

Readme

react-native-image-progress Travis npm version

Progress indicator for networked images in React Native

Installation

yarn add react-native-image-progress

Note: Progress indicators has been broken out to a separate component; react-native-progress. To use them, please follow installation instructions for that package.

Usage

import Image from 'react-native-image-progress';
import ProgressBar from 'react-native-progress/Bar';
<Image 
  source={{ uri: 'http://loremflickr.com/640/480/dog' }} 
  indicator={ProgressBar} 
  style={{
    width: 320, 
    height: 240, 
  }}/>

Properties

Any Image property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
imageStyleStyles applied to the inner image component.None
indicatorA component to display progress, will be passed a progress prop with a number between 0 and 1 and indeterminate a boolean wether or not component has started recieveing data.ActivityIndicator
indicatorPropsAn object of props being passed to the indicator component. To disable indeterminate state, pass {indeterminate: false}.None
renderIndicator(progress, indeterminate)Function to render your own custom indicator, useful for something very simple. If not, consider breaking it out to a separate component and use indicator prop instead.None
renderError(error)Function to render your own custom error message or image fallback.None
thresholdNumber of milliseconds after mount to wait before displaying the indicator. Basically a workaround for cached images not to flash a spinner. Set to 0 to disable.50

Note: onLoad* events are bubbled up, so if you want to do some custom thing when the image is loaded for example.

Demo

image-progress-demo

Example

Check full example in the Example folder.

Pie

import Image from 'react-native-image-progress';
import Progress from 'react-native-progress';
<Image 
  source={{ uri: 'http://loremflickr.com/640/480/dog' }} 
  indicator={Progress.Pie}
  indicatorProps={{
    size: 80,
    borderWidth: 0,
    color: 'rgba(150, 150, 150, 1)',
    unfilledColor: 'rgba(200, 200, 200, 0.2)'
  }}
  style={{
    width: 320,
    height: 240,
  }}/>

Using a custom image component

For some use cases such as better GIF support or more granular control over caching you might want to use a custom image component, to do this simply use the createImageProgress function: 

import { createImageProgress } from 'react-native-image-progress';
import FastImage from 'react-native-fast-image';

const Image = createImageProgress(FastImage);

NOTE: the alternative image implementation must conform to the core Image component life cycle props, notably onProgress, onError, onLoad and onLoadStart.

License

MIT License. © Joel Arvidsson

