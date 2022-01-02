Progress indicator for networked images in React Native

Installation

yarn add react- native -image-progress

Note: Progress indicators has been broken out to a separate component; react-native-progress. To use them, please follow installation instructions for that package.

Usage

import Image from 'react-native-image-progress' ; import ProgressBar from 'react-native-progress/Bar' ; < Image source = {{ uri: ' http: // loremflickr.com / 640 / 480 / dog ' }} indicator = {ProgressBar} style = {{ width: 320 , height: 240 , }}/>

Properties

Any Image property and the following:

Prop Description Default imageStyle Styles applied to the inner image component. None indicator A component to display progress, will be passed a progress prop with a number between 0 and 1 and indeterminate a boolean wether or not component has started recieveing data. ActivityIndicator indicatorProps An object of props being passed to the indicator component. To disable indeterminate state, pass {indeterminate: false} . None renderIndicator(progress, indeterminate) Function to render your own custom indicator, useful for something very simple. If not, consider breaking it out to a separate component and use indicator prop instead. None renderError(error) Function to render your own custom error message or image fallback. None threshold Number of milliseconds after mount to wait before displaying the indicator. Basically a workaround for cached images not to flash a spinner. Set to 0 to disable. 50

Note: onLoad* events are bubbled up, so if you want to do some custom thing when the image is loaded for example.

Demo

Example

Check full example in the Example folder.

Pie

import Image from 'react-native-image-progress' ; import Progress from 'react-native-progress' ; < Image source = {{ uri: ' http: // loremflickr.com / 640 / 480 / dog ' }} indicator = {Progress.Pie} indicatorProps = {{ size: 80 , borderWidth: 0 , color: ' rgba ( 150 , 150 , 150 , 1 )', unfilledColor: ' rgba ( 200 , 200 , 200 , 0.2 )' }} style = {{ width: 320 , height: 240 , }}/>

Using a custom image component

For some use cases such as better GIF support or more granular control over caching you might want to use a custom image component, to do this simply use the createImageProgress function:

import { createImageProgress } from 'react-native-image-progress' ; import FastImage from 'react-native-fast-image' ; const Image = createImageProgress(FastImage);

NOTE: the alternative image implementation must conform to the core Image component life cycle props, notably onProgress , onError , onLoad and onLoadStart .

License

MIT License. © Joel Arvidsson