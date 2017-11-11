React-native >= 0.46.x
Fixed render inside component
npm i --save react-native-image-placeholder
import ImageLoad from 'react-native-image-placeholder';
....
<ImageLoad
style={{ width: 320, height: 250 }}
loadingStyle={{ size: 'large', color: 'blue' }}
source={{ uri: 'https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-lYq2CzKT12k/VVR_atacIWI/AAAAAAABiwk/ZDXJa9dhUh8/s0/Convict_Lake_Autumn_View_uhd.jpg' }}
/>
Supports all Image properties.
|Option
|Default
|Info
|placeholderSource
|require('./Images/empty-image.png')
|Show
placeholderSource if the
source can't be loaded or error.
|loadingStyle
|size: 'small'; color: 'gray'
|Style ActivityIndicator
|isShowActivity
|true
|Show ActivityIndicator loading
|placeholderStyle
|Style placeholder image
|customImagePlaceholderDefaultStyle
|Custom style image placeholder default
|borderRadius
|Border radius
ISC