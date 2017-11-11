Support Android and iOS.

The image component that supports shows placeholderSource when load image network.

Show placeholderSource if the main source can't be loaded or error.

Support custom ActivityIndicator loading.

Require

React-native >= 0.46.x

What's new

Fixed render inside component

Installation

npm i --save react-native-image-placeholder

Usage

import ImageLoad from 'react-native-image-placeholder' ; .... <ImageLoad style={{ width : 320 , height : 250 }} loadingStyle={{ size : 'large' , color : 'blue' }} source={{ uri : 'https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-lYq2CzKT12k/VVR_atacIWI/AAAAAAABiwk/ZDXJa9dhUh8/s0/Convict_Lake_Autumn_View_uhd.jpg' }} />

Options

Supports all Image properties.

Option Default Info placeholderSource require('./Images/empty-image.png') Show placeholderSource if the source can't be loaded or error. loadingStyle size: 'small'; color: 'gray' Style ActivityIndicator isShowActivity true Show ActivityIndicator loading placeholderStyle Style placeholder image customImagePlaceholderDefaultStyle Custom style image placeholder default borderRadius Border radius

