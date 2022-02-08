React Native Image Picker

A React Native module that allows you to select a photo/video from the device library or camera.

Make sure you're reading the doc applicable to your version, for example if your using version 3.8.0 go to tag 3.8.0 and read those docs. This doc is always that of main branch.

Also read version release notes for any breaking changes especially if you're updating the major version.

Install

yarn add react-native-image-picker cd ios && pod install react-native link react-native-image-picker

Post-install Steps

iOS

Add the appropriate keys to your Info.plist,

If you are allowing user to select image/video from photos, add NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription .

If you are allowing user to capture image add NSCameraUsageDescription key also.

If you are allowing user to capture video add NSCameraUsageDescription add NSMicrophoneUsageDescription key also.

Android

No permissions required ( saveToPhotos requires permission check).

Note: This library does not require Manifest.permission.CAMERA, if your app declares as using this permission in manifest then you have to obtain the permission before using launchCamera .

API Reference

Methods

import {launchCamera, launchImageLibrary} from 'react-native-image-picker' ;

Launch camera to take photo or video.

launchCamera(options?, callback); const result = await launchCamera(options?);

See Options for further information on options .

The callback will be called with a response object, refer to The Response Object.

launchImageLibrary

Launch gallery to pick image or video.

launchImageLibrary(options?, callback) const result = await launchImageLibrary(options?);

See Options for further information on options .

The callback will be called with a response object, refer to The Response Object.

Options

Option iOS Android Description mediaType OK OK 'photo' or 'video' or 'mixed'(mixed supported only for launchImageLibrary, to pick an photo or video) maxWidth OK OK To resize the image maxHeight OK OK To resize the image videoQuality OK OK 'low', 'medium', or 'high' on iOS, 'low' or 'high' on Android durationLimit OK OK Video max duration in seconds quality OK OK 0 to 1, photos cameraType OK OK 'back' or 'front'. May not be supported in few android devices includeBase64 OK OK If true, creates base64 string of the image (Avoid using on large image files due to performance) includeExtra OK OK If true, will include extra data which requires library permissions to be requested (i.e. exif data) saveToPhotos OK OK (Boolean) Only for launchCamera, saves the image/video file captured to public photo selectionLimit OK OK Default is 1 , use 0 to allow any number of files. Only iOS version >= 14 support 0 and also it supports providing any integer value

The Response Object

key iOS Android Description didCancel OK OK true if the user cancelled the process errorCode OK OK Check ErrorCode for all error codes errorMessage OK OK Description of the error, use it for debug purpose only assets OK OK Array of the selected media, refer to Asset Object

Asset Object

key iOS Android Photo/Video Requires Permissions Description base64 OK OK PHOTO ONLY NO The base64 string of the image (photos only) uri OK OK BOTH NO The file uri in app specific cache storage. Except when picking video from Android gallery where you will get read only content uri, to get file uri in this case copy the file to app specific storage using any react-native library width OK OK BOTH NO Asset dimensions height OK OK BOTH NO Asset dimensions fileSize OK OK BOTH NO The file size type OK OK BOTH NO The file type fileName OK OK BOTH NO The file name duration OK OK VIDEO ONLY NO The selected video duration in seconds bitrate --- OK VIDEO ONLY NO The average bitrate (in bits/sec) of the selected video, if available. (Android only) timestamp OK OK BOTH YES Timestamp of the asset. Only included if 'includeExtra' is true id OK OK BOTH YES local identifier of the photo or video. On Android, this is the same as fileName

Note on file storage

Image/video captured via camera will be stored in temporary folder so will be deleted any time, so don't expect it to persist. Use saveToPhotos: true (default is false) to save the file in the public photos. saveToPhotos requires WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE permission on Android 28 and below (You have to obtain the permission, the library does not).

ErrorCode

Code Description camera_unavailable camera not available on device permission Permission not satisfied others other errors (check errorMessage for description)

License

MIT