A React Native module that allows you to select a photo/video from the device library or camera.
yarn add react-native-image-picker
# RN >= 0.60
cd ios && pod install
# RN < 0.60
react-native link react-native-image-picker
Add the appropriate keys to your Info.plist,
If you are allowing user to select image/video from photos, add
NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription.
If you are allowing user to capture image add
NSCameraUsageDescription key also.
If you are allowing user to capture video add
NSCameraUsageDescription add
NSMicrophoneUsageDescription key also.
No permissions required (
saveToPhotos requires permission check).
Note: This library does not require Manifest.permission.CAMERA, if your app declares as using this permission in manifest then you have to obtain the permission before using
launchCamera.
import {launchCamera, launchImageLibrary} from 'react-native-image-picker';
launchCamera()
Launch camera to take photo or video.
launchCamera(options?, callback);
// You can also use as a promise without 'callback':
const result = await launchCamera(options?);
See Options for further information on
options.
The
callback will be called with a response object, refer to The Response Object.
launchImageLibrary
Launch gallery to pick image or video.
launchImageLibrary(options?, callback)
// You can also use as a promise without 'callback':
const result = await launchImageLibrary(options?);
See Options for further information on
options.
The
callback will be called with a response object, refer to The Response Object.
|Option
|iOS
|Android
|Description
|mediaType
|OK
|OK
|'photo' or 'video' or 'mixed'(mixed supported only for launchImageLibrary, to pick an photo or video)
|maxWidth
|OK
|OK
|To resize the image
|maxHeight
|OK
|OK
|To resize the image
|videoQuality
|OK
|OK
|'low', 'medium', or 'high' on iOS, 'low' or 'high' on Android
|durationLimit
|OK
|OK
|Video max duration in seconds
|quality
|OK
|OK
|0 to 1, photos
|cameraType
|OK
|OK
|'back' or 'front'. May not be supported in few android devices
|includeBase64
|OK
|OK
|If true, creates base64 string of the image (Avoid using on large image files due to performance)
|includeExtra
|OK
|OK
|If true, will include extra data which requires library permissions to be requested (i.e. exif data)
|saveToPhotos
|OK
|OK
|(Boolean) Only for launchCamera, saves the image/video file captured to public photo
|selectionLimit
|OK
|OK
|Default is
1, use
0 to allow any number of files. Only iOS version >= 14 support
0 and also it supports providing any integer value
|key
|iOS
|Android
|Description
|didCancel
|OK
|OK
true if the user cancelled the process
|errorCode
|OK
|OK
|Check ErrorCode for all error codes
|errorMessage
|OK
|OK
|Description of the error, use it for debug purpose only
|assets
|OK
|OK
|Array of the selected media, refer to Asset Object
|key
|iOS
|Android
|Photo/Video
|Requires Permissions
|Description
|base64
|OK
|OK
|PHOTO ONLY
|NO
|The base64 string of the image (photos only)
|uri
|OK
|OK
|BOTH
|NO
|The file uri in app specific cache storage. Except when picking video from Android gallery where you will get read only content uri, to get file uri in this case copy the file to app specific storage using any react-native library
|width
|OK
|OK
|BOTH
|NO
|Asset dimensions
|height
|OK
|OK
|BOTH
|NO
|Asset dimensions
|fileSize
|OK
|OK
|BOTH
|NO
|The file size
|type
|OK
|OK
|BOTH
|NO
|The file type
|fileName
|OK
|OK
|BOTH
|NO
|The file name
|duration
|OK
|OK
|VIDEO ONLY
|NO
|The selected video duration in seconds
|bitrate
|---
|OK
|VIDEO ONLY
|NO
|The average bitrate (in bits/sec) of the selected video, if available. (Android only)
|timestamp
|OK
|OK
|BOTH
|YES
|Timestamp of the asset. Only included if 'includeExtra' is true
|id
|OK
|OK
|BOTH
|YES
|local identifier of the photo or video. On Android, this is the same as fileName
Image/video captured via camera will be stored in temporary folder so will be deleted any time, so don't expect it to persist. Use
saveToPhotos: true (default is false) to save the file in the public photos.
saveToPhotos requires WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE permission on Android 28 and below (You have to obtain the permission, the library does not).
|Code
|Description
|camera_unavailable
|camera not available on device
|permission
|Permission not satisfied
|others
|other errors (check errorMessage for description)
One of the best libraries for react-native apps. i’ve used this library for my react-native app for adding image picker features and as a beginner developer this is a little bit tough for me so i used this library and. This library uses a native UI for getting image pickers on Android and IOS but works amazing with no issues. Great documentation and great community
Very usefull component if you want to access the phone's library to pick an image or to have a picture taken. Everytime I need the user to have a profile picture I always use this component for that purpose
I formed a web background when introduced to react-native first, handling files on the web was a breeze but in react-native, it is a challenge. there are not many options available for this task. I didn't need a proper file handling tool but an image picker from a direct camera or from storage. it uses the native intent of android to capture images. this is like plug and play module and don't need much documentation
I've used this package for choosing images and videos from Gallery application or by clicking through camera. It return the local path of the image, which can be used either for rendering locally or uploading as formdata in API. It can also return the image in base64 format, that's what our use case is. Works perfectly fine for Android as well as iOS applications.
This used to be a great tool till whatever was done with the new upgrade happened. Been trying to use this on a react native 0.63.3 platform for the past several hours.... It keeps giving this error "TypeError: Cannot read property 'launchImageLibrary' of undefined". All solutions do not work, including manually importing it into my project's library.