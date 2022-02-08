openbase logo
Readme

React Native Image Picker

A React Native module that allows you to select a photo/video from the device library or camera.

Make sure you're reading the doc applicable to your version, for example if your using version 3.8.0 go to tag 3.8.0 and read those docs. This doc is always that of main branch.

Also read version release notes for any breaking changes especially if you're updating the major version.

Install

yarn add react-native-image-picker

# RN >= 0.60
cd ios && pod install

# RN < 0.60
react-native link react-native-image-picker

Post-install Steps

iOS

Add the appropriate keys to your Info.plist,

If you are allowing user to select image/video from photos, add NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription.

If you are allowing user to capture image add NSCameraUsageDescription key also.

If you are allowing user to capture video add NSCameraUsageDescription add NSMicrophoneUsageDescription key also.

Android

No permissions required (saveToPhotos requires permission check).

Note: This library does not require Manifest.permission.CAMERA, if your app declares as using this permission in manifest then you have to obtain the permission before using launchCamera.

API Reference

Methods

import {launchCamera, launchImageLibrary} from 'react-native-image-picker';

launchCamera()

Launch camera to take photo or video.

launchCamera(options?, callback);

// You can also use as a promise without 'callback':
const result = await launchCamera(options?);

See Options for further information on options.

The callback will be called with a response object, refer to The Response Object.

launchImageLibrary

Launch gallery to pick image or video.

launchImageLibrary(options?, callback)

// You can also use as a promise without 'callback':
const result = await launchImageLibrary(options?);

See Options for further information on options.

The callback will be called with a response object, refer to The Response Object.

Options

OptioniOSAndroidDescription
mediaTypeOKOK'photo' or 'video' or 'mixed'(mixed supported only for launchImageLibrary, to pick an photo or video)
maxWidthOKOKTo resize the image
maxHeightOKOKTo resize the image
videoQualityOKOK'low', 'medium', or 'high' on iOS, 'low' or 'high' on Android
durationLimitOKOKVideo max duration in seconds
qualityOKOK0 to 1, photos
cameraTypeOKOK'back' or 'front'. May not be supported in few android devices
includeBase64OKOKIf true, creates base64 string of the image (Avoid using on large image files due to performance)
includeExtraOKOKIf true, will include extra data which requires library permissions to be requested (i.e. exif data)
saveToPhotosOKOK(Boolean) Only for launchCamera, saves the image/video file captured to public photo
selectionLimitOKOKDefault is 1, use 0 to allow any number of files. Only iOS version >= 14 support 0 and also it supports providing any integer value

The Response Object

keyiOSAndroidDescription
didCancelOKOKtrue if the user cancelled the process
errorCodeOKOKCheck ErrorCode for all error codes
errorMessageOKOKDescription of the error, use it for debug purpose only
assetsOKOKArray of the selected media, refer to Asset Object

Asset Object

keyiOSAndroidPhoto/VideoRequires PermissionsDescription
base64OKOKPHOTO ONLYNOThe base64 string of the image (photos only)
uriOKOKBOTHNOThe file uri in app specific cache storage. Except when picking video from Android gallery where you will get read only content uri, to get file uri in this case copy the file to app specific storage using any react-native library
widthOKOKBOTHNOAsset dimensions
heightOKOKBOTHNOAsset dimensions
fileSizeOKOKBOTHNOThe file size
typeOKOKBOTHNOThe file type
fileNameOKOKBOTHNOThe file name
durationOKOKVIDEO ONLYNOThe selected video duration in seconds
bitrate---OKVIDEO ONLYNOThe average bitrate (in bits/sec) of the selected video, if available. (Android only)
timestampOKOKBOTHYESTimestamp of the asset. Only included if 'includeExtra' is true
idOKOKBOTHYESlocal identifier of the photo or video. On Android, this is the same as fileName

Note on file storage

Image/video captured via camera will be stored in temporary folder so will be deleted any time, so don't expect it to persist. Use saveToPhotos: true (default is false) to save the file in the public photos. saveToPhotos requires WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE permission on Android 28 and below (You have to obtain the permission, the library does not).

ErrorCode

CodeDescription
camera_unavailablecamera not available on device
permissionPermission not satisfied
othersother errors (check errorMessage for description)

License

MIT

100
siddhupatil4523 Ratings28 Reviews
3 months ago
Easy to Use

One of the best libraries for react-native apps. i’ve used this library for my react-native app for adding image picker features and as a beginner developer this is a little bit tough for me so i used this library and. This library uses a native UI for getting image pickers on Android and IOS but works amazing with no issues. Great documentation and great community

1
DevenRathod2
Luís MestrePortugal43 Ratings31 Reviews
December 17, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

Very usefull component if you want to access the phone's library to pick an image or to have a picture taken. Everytime I need the user to have a profile picture I always use this component for that purpose

1
yogeshkumar291
JITENDER144171 Ratings50 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I formed a web background when introduced to react-native first, handling files on the web was a breeze but in react-native, it is a challenge. there are not many options available for this task. I didn't need a proper file handling tool but an image picker from a direct camera or from storage. it uses the native intent of android to capture images. this is like plug and play module and don't need much documentation

0
Vishal Kumar34 Ratings43 Reviews
I'm a software engineer by morning, an aspiring entrepreneur by evening, and a blogger by night. I love to gather attention and help others. Want to be Immortal
January 4, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I've used this package for choosing images and videos from Gallery application or by clicking through camera. It return the local path of the image, which can be used either for rendering locally or uploading as formdata in API. It can also return the image in base64 format, that's what our use case is. Works perfectly fine for Android as well as iOS applications.

0
Chinomnso AwazieNew York4 Ratings1 Review
Software && Electrical/Electronics Engineer
December 26, 2020

This used to be a great tool till whatever was done with the new upgrade happened. Been trying to use this on a react native 0.63.3 platform for the past several hours.... It keeps giving this error "TypeError: Cannot read property 'launchImageLibrary' of undefined". All solutions do not work, including manually importing it into my project's library.

0

