cropWidth(required) number operating area width 100

cropHeight(required) number operating area height 100

imageWidth(required) number picture width 100

imageHeight(required) number picture height 100

onClick (eventParams: IOnClick)=>void onClick ()=>{}

onDoubleClick (eventParams: IOnClick)=>void onDoubleClick ()=>{}

panToMove boolean allow to move picture with one finger true

pinchToZoom boolean allow scale with two fingers true

clickDistance number how many finger movement can also trigger onClick 10

horizontalOuterRangeOffset (offsetX?: number)=>void horizontal beyond the distance, the parent to do picture switching, you can listen to this function. When this function is triggered, you can do the switch operation ()=>{}

onDragLeft ()=>void trigger to switch to the left of the graph, the left sliding speed exceeds the threshold when triggered ()=>{}

responderRelease (vx: number)=>void let go but do not cancel ()=>{}

maxOverflow number maximum sliding threshold 100

longPressTime number long press threshold 800

onLongPress (eventParams: IOnClick)=>void on longPress ()=> {}

doubleClickInterval number time allocated for second click to be considered as doublClick event 175

onMove ( position: IOnMove )=>void reports movement position data (helpful to build overlays) ()=> {}

centerOn { x: number, y: number, scale: number, duration: number } if given this will cause the map to pan and zoom to the desired location undefined

enableSwipeDown boolean for enabling vertical movement if user doesn't want it false

enableCenterFocus boolean for disabling focus on image center if user doesn't want it true

onSwipeDown () => void function that fires when user swipes down null

swipeDownThreshold number threshold for firing swipe down function 230

minScale number minimum zoom scale 0.6

maxScale number maximum zoom scale 10

useNativeDriver boolean Whether to animate using useNativeDriver false

onStartShouldSetPanResponder () => boolean Override onStartShouldSetPanResponder behavior () => true

onMoveShouldSetPanResponder () => boolean Override onMoveShouldSetPanResponder behavior undefined

onPanResponderTerminationRequest () => boolean Override onMoveShouldSetPanResponder behavior () => false