Zoom while sliding
Intelligent zoom
npm i react-native-image-pan-zoom --save
$ npm install -g create-react-native-app
$ create-react-native-app AwesomeProject
AwesomeProject/App.js, like this:
import { Image, Dimensions } from 'react-native';
import ImageZoom from 'react-native-image-pan-zoom';
export default class App extends React.Component {
render: function() {
return (
<ImageZoom cropWidth={Dimensions.get('window').width}
cropHeight={Dimensions.get('window').height}
imageWidth={200}
imageHeight={200}>
<Image style={{width:200, height:200}}
source={{uri:'http://v1.qzone.cc/avatar/201407/07/00/24/53b9782c444ca987.jpg!200x200.jpg'}}/>
</ImageZoom>
)
}
}
|Props
|Type
|Description
|DefaultValue
|cropWidth(required)
|number
|operating area width
|100
|cropHeight(required)
|number
|operating area height
|100
|imageWidth(required)
|number
|picture width
|100
|imageHeight(required)
|number
|picture height
|100
|onClick
|(eventParams: IOnClick)=>void
|onClick
|()=>{}
|onDoubleClick
|(eventParams: IOnClick)=>void
|onDoubleClick
|()=>{}
|panToMove
|boolean
|allow to move picture with one finger
|true
|pinchToZoom
|boolean
|allow scale with two fingers
|true
|clickDistance
|number
|how many finger movement can also trigger
onClick
|10
|horizontalOuterRangeOffset
|(offsetX?: number)=>void
|horizontal beyond the distance, the parent to do picture switching, you can listen to this function. When this function is triggered, you can do the switch operation
|()=>{}
|onDragLeft
|()=>void
|trigger to switch to the left of the graph, the left sliding speed exceeds the threshold when triggered
|()=>{}
|responderRelease
|(vx: number)=>void
|let go but do not cancel
|()=>{}
|maxOverflow
|number
|maximum sliding threshold
|100
|longPressTime
|number
|long press threshold
|800
|onLongPress
|(eventParams: IOnClick)=>void
|on longPress
|()=> {}
|doubleClickInterval
|number
|time allocated for second click to be considered as doublClick event
|175
|onMove
|( position: IOnMove )=>void
|reports movement position data (helpful to build overlays)
|()=> {}
|centerOn
|{ x: number, y: number, scale: number, duration: number }
|if given this will cause the map to pan and zoom to the desired location
|undefined
|enableSwipeDown
|boolean
|for enabling vertical movement if user doesn't want it
|false
|enableCenterFocus
|boolean
|for disabling focus on image center if user doesn't want it
|true
|onSwipeDown
|() => void
|function that fires when user swipes down
|null
|swipeDownThreshold
|number
|threshold for firing swipe down function
|230
|minScale
|number
|minimum zoom scale
|0.6
|maxScale
|number
|maximum zoom scale
|10
|useNativeDriver
|boolean
|Whether to animate using
useNativeDriver
|false
|onStartShouldSetPanResponder
|() => boolean
|Override onStartShouldSetPanResponder behavior
|() => true
|onMoveShouldSetPanResponder
|() => boolean
|Override onMoveShouldSetPanResponder behavior
|undefined
|onPanResponderTerminationRequest
|() => boolean
|Override onMoveShouldSetPanResponder behavior
|() => false
|useHardwareTextureAndroid
|boolean
|for disabling rendering to hardware texture on Android
|true
|Method
|params
|Description
|reset
|Reset the position and the scale of the image
|resetScale
|Reset the scale of the image
|centerOn
|ICenterOn
|Centers the image in the position indicated. ICenterOn={ x: number, y: number, scale: number, duration: number }
After clone this repo, then:
npm install
npm start
cd demo
npm install
npm start
Then, scan the QR, use your expo app.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Darius
💻
|
Thomas P.
💻
|
Juan Di Toro
💻
|
Alhaytham Elhassan
💻
|
Alexander Pataridze
💻
|
Peter Xu
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!