React Native ImageBackground is useful. But you know what's even more useful?

ImageBackground with overlay. This is exactly it.

Get Started

Installation

$ npm install --save react-native-image-overlay

Usage

import ImageOverlay from "react-native-image-overlay" ; export class MyApp extends Component { render () { return ( <ImageOverlay source={{ uri:"http://example.com/img/cool.jpg" }} /> // For local asset <ImageOverlay source={require("../../assets/banner.png")} /> ) } }

Props

Prop Description Type Default blurRadius The blur radius of the blur filter added to the image Number undefined containerStyle Additional styling for the component ViewStyle undefined contentPosition Position of title text or child component (if any). String ( "top" , "center" or "bottom" ) "center" height The height of the whole component Number 300 overlayColor The color to be used for the overlay on top of the image String "#000000" overlayAlpha Opacity value of the overlay. From 0 to 1 Number 0.5 rounded Value for borderRadius to be applied to the component Number undefined source The image source (either a remote URL or a local file resource). ImageSource title Text to be displayed over the image String undefined titleStyle Additional styling for the title text TextStyle undefined

Example

1. Simple overlay color

The most basic use-case of this module is to add colored overlay on top of your image.

<ImageOverlay source={{ uri : "http://example.com/img/cool.jpg" }} />

Default overlay is color is #000000 with 0.5 opacity. You can customize it to any color

<ImageOverlay source={{ uri : "http://example.com/img/cool.jpg" }} overlayColor= "cyan" overlayAlpha={ 0.8 } />

2. Overlay with title text

If you want to display a simple white text on top of the image, you can use the title prop.

<ImageOverlay source={{ uri : "http://example.com/img/cool.jpg" }} title= "This is the title" />

The title will be center -ed by default. You can move it to the top or bottom using the contentPosition prop

<ImageOverlay source={{ uri : "http://example.com/img/cool.jpg" }} title= "This is the title" contentPosition= "bottom" />

Additionally, you can change the styling by passing the titleStyle along

<ImageOverlay source={{ uri : "http://example.com/img/cool.jpg" }} title= "This is the title" titleStyle={{ color : 'yellow' , fontWeight : 'bold' }} />

3. Overlay with child component

You can pass extra components to be displayed on top of your image.

<ImageOverlay source={{ uri : "http://example.com/img/cool.jpg" }} height={ 0.7 * height} contentPosition= "bottom" > < View > < Image style = {styles.avatar} source = {{uri: " http: // example.com / user / avatar.png "}} /> < Text style = {styles.name} > Amelia Edwards </ Text > < Text style = {styles.location} > Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia </ Text > < Button text = "Follow me" /> </ View > </ ImageOverlay >