React Native
ImageBackground is useful. But you know what's even more useful?
ImageBackground with overlay. This is exactly it.
$ npm install --save react-native-image-overlay
import ImageOverlay from "react-native-image-overlay";
export class MyApp extends Component {
render () {
return (
// For external image
<ImageOverlay source={{ uri:"http://example.com/img/cool.jpg" }} />
// For local asset
<ImageOverlay source={require("../../assets/banner.png")} />
)
}
}
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
blurRadius
|The blur radius of the blur filter added to the image
|Number
undefined
containerStyle
|Additional styling for the component
|ViewStyle
undefined
contentPosition
|Position of
title text or child component (if any).
|String (
"top",
"center" or
"bottom")
"center"
height
|The height of the whole component
|Number
300
overlayColor
|The color to be used for the overlay on top of the image
|String
"#000000"
overlayAlpha
|Opacity value of the overlay. From
0 to
1
|Number
0.5
rounded
|Value for
borderRadius to be applied to the component
|Number
undefined
source
|The image source (either a remote URL or a local file resource).
|ImageSource
title
|Text to be displayed over the image
|String
undefined
titleStyle
|Additional styling for the title text
|TextStyle
undefined
The most basic use-case of this module is to add colored overlay on top of your image.
<ImageOverlay source={{ uri:"http://example.com/img/cool.jpg" }} />
Default overlay is color is
#000000 with
0.5 opacity. You can customize it to any color
<ImageOverlay
source={{ uri:"http://example.com/img/cool.jpg" }}
overlayColor="cyan"
overlayAlpha={0.8} />
If you want to display a simple white text on top of the image, you can use the
title prop.
<ImageOverlay
source={{ uri:"http://example.com/img/cool.jpg" }}
title="This is the title" />
The title will be
center-ed by default. You can move it to the
top or
bottom using the
contentPosition prop
<ImageOverlay
source={{ uri:"http://example.com/img/cool.jpg" }}
title="This is the title"
contentPosition="bottom" />
Additionally, you can change the styling by passing the
titleStyle along
<ImageOverlay
source={{ uri:"http://example.com/img/cool.jpg" }}
title="This is the title"
titleStyle={{ color: 'yellow', fontWeight: 'bold' }} />
You can pass extra components to be displayed on top of your image.
<ImageOverlay
source={{ uri:"http://example.com/img/cool.jpg" }}
height={0.7 * height}
contentPosition="bottom">
<View>
<Image style={styles.avatar} source={{uri:"http://example.com/user/avatar.png"}} />
<Text style={styles.name}>Amelia Edwards</Text>
<Text style={styles.location}>Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia</Text>
<Button text="Follow me" />
</View>
</ImageOverlay>
Note: When you are using child component,
titleprop will be ignored.