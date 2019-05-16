React Native library for iOS and Android offline image storage. This library provides most of the capabilities for an application to display pre-loaded images when offline. (This library has a dependency on rn-fetch-blob. Refer here for more details about the library.)

Features

Define your own offline storage name!

Pre load the images

Automatically remove expired images from offline storage.

Supports a fallback source static image that will be shown if a source object has a 'uri' but is unable to download the image or is unable to find it in the offline storage.

Use custom Image components.

You can always re-fetch the image by specifying reloadImage={true} irrespective of the image already being stored offline, this way you can refresh/load the most recently updated images.

Installation

This library has a dependency on rn-fetch-blob , please refer to their installation instructions

Using yarn

$ yarn add react-native-image-offline

Note: Do not forget to run react-native link after adding rn-fetch-blob dependency.

Using npm

$ npm install react-native-image-offline --save

Usage

restore

First and foremeost, to use this library it is important to call the restore function so that you can get the completion status back. See the basic example usage.

OfflineImageStore.restore({}, () => {})

First argument is configuration object, example

{ name: 'My_Image_gallery' , imageRemoveTimeout: 120 , // expire image after 120 seconds, default is 3 days if you don't provide this property. debugMode: true , }

Second argument is the callback function

const restoreCompletion = () => { console .log( 'Restore completed !' ); this .setState({ reStoreCompleted : true }); }

Configuration properties

name

name configuration property used to define the application offline store directory name

imageRemoveTimeout

imageRemoveTimeout is to provide image expiry time in seconds

debugMode

debugMode set to true to view the debug logs

Complete example usage

export default class App extends React.Component { constructor(props) { super(props); this.state = { reStoreCompleted: false , }; } componentWillMount() { OfflineImageStore.restore({ name : 'My_Image_gallery' , imageRemoveTimeout: 120 , // expire image after 120 seconds, default is 3 days if you don 't provide this property. debugMode: true, }, () => { // Callback function console.log(' Restore completed and callback called ! '); // Restore completed!! this.setState({ reStoreCompleted: true }); // Preload images // Note: We recommend call this method on `restore` completion! OfflineImageStore.preLoad([ ' https://wallpaperbrowse.com/media/images/mobileswall -047. jpg ', ' https://wallpaperbrowse.com/media/images/wallpaper- for -mobile -13. jpg ', ' https://wallpaperbrowse.com/media/images/tvrcnkbcgeirbxcmsbfz.jpg ', ' https://wallpaperbrowse.com/media/images/hd-wallpapers -1080 p- for -mobile -2015. jpg ', ' https://wallpaperbrowse.com/media/images/mobileswall -043. jpg ', ' https://wallpaperbrowse.com/media/images/hd-wallpapers- for -mobile -2015. png ', ' https://wallpaperbrowse.com/media/images/download_ZNNDLIt.jpg ' ]); }); } render() { if (!this.state.reStoreCompleted) { return ( <ActivityIndicator animating={ true } style={ [{ alignItems: ' center ', justifyContent: ' center ', padding: 8, }, { height: 80 }] } size=' larg e' color={ ' #A7A7A7 ' } /> ); } return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Text>React native offline image</Text> <OfflineImage key={' https://wrong-url/noImageExist.jpg '} resizeMode={' center '} style={ { width: ' 99 % ', height: 110, margin: 5 } } fallbackSource={ Images.fallbackSource } source={ { uri: ' https://wrong-url/noImageExist.jpg ' } }/> <OfflineImage key={' https://wallpaperbrowse.com/media/images/wallpaper- for -mobile -13. jpg '} onLoadEnd={(sourceUri) => { console.log(' Loading finished for image with path : ', sourceUri) }} reloadImage = { true } resizeMode={' cover '} fallbackSource={ Images.fallbackSource } style={ { width: ' 99 % ', height: 110, margin: 5 } } source={ { uri: ' https://wallpaperbrowse.com/media/images/wallpaper- for -mobile -13. jpg ' } }/> <OfflineImage key={' https://wallpaperbrowse.com/media/images/tvrcnkbcgeirbxcmsbfz.jpg '} onLoadEnd={(sourceUri) => { console.log(' Loading finished for image with path : ', sourceUri) }} resizeMode={' cover '} style={ { width: ' 99 % ', height: 110, margin: 5 } } source={ { uri: ' https://wallpaperbrowse.com/media/images/tvrcnkbcgeirbxcmsbfz.jpg ' } }/> <OfflineImage key={' https://wallpaperbrowse.com/media/images/mobileswall -043. jpg '} onLoadEnd={(sourceUri) => { console.log(' Loading finished for image with path : ', sourceUri) }} resizeMode={' cover '} style={ { width: ' 99 % ', height: 110, margin: 5 } } source={ { uri: ' https://wallpaperbrowse.com/media/images/mobileswall -043. jpg ' } }/> <OfflineImage key={' https://wallpaperbrowse.com/media/images/butterfly-wallpaper_SzlKJB8.jpeg '} onLoadEnd={(sourceUri) => { console.log(' Loading finished for image with path : ', sourceUri) }} resizeMode={' cover '} fallbackSource={ Images.fallbackSource } style={ { width: ' 99 % ', height: 110, margin: 5 } } source={ { uri: ' https://wallpaperbrowse.com/media/images/butterfly-wallpaper_SzlKJB8.jpeg ' } }/> </View> ); } }

preload

The recommended approach to preload images is to call after restore . You could call this method anywhere from the code. For instance, this library can be used with redux-observable , here is the code snippet!

const loadShoppingCartEpic = ( action$, store, { getJSON } ) => action$.ofType(LOAD_SHOPPING_CART) .flatMap( action => { return getJSON( ` ${API_BASE_URL} /api/cart` ) .map( res => { if (res.metadata.code === 200 ) { OfflineImageStore.preLoad([ 'res.content.image1.link' , 'res.content.image2.link' , ]); return loadShoppingCartSuccess(res.content); } else { return loadShoppingCartFailure(); } }) ._catch( error => Observable.of(loadShoppingCartFailure)); })

OfflineImage with static source

< OfflineImage component = { ImageBackground } style = { [ styles.swiperBackgroundImg , { width: this.props.width }] } resizeMode = "cover" source = { require (' .. / .. / .. / assets / images / placeholder / placeholder.png ') }> < View > ... </ View > </ OfflineImage >

OfflineImage with fallback/placeholder image

You can use a fallback image as a default image to show when unable to download the image or if the image not available in the offline storage.

< OfflineImage component = { ImageBackground } style = { [ styles.swiperBackgroundImg , { width: this.props.width }] } resizeMode = "cover" fallbackSource = { require (' .. / .. / .. / assets / images / placeholder / placeholder.png ') } source = { { uri: this.props.shoppingCartItem.image.link } }> < View > ... </ View > </ OfflineImage >

Clear offline store

You can clear complete offline store at any point of time using

OfflineImageStore.clearStore( ( err ) => { if (!err) { console .log( 'Hurray!! clearStore completed callback called' ); } });

Credits

Thanks to https://wallpaperbrowse.com/. These image uris are only used in a sample example application.