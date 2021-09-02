react-native-image-modal is a simple full size modal image for iOS and Android.
You can pinch zoom-in/out, double-tap zoom-in/out, move and swipe-to-dismiss. It supports react version >= 0.60 and <= 0.59.
This library does not support Expo anymore. Because this library uses
react-native-fast-image.
1.0.16 is deprecated, but the version supports Expo.
npm install --save react-native-image-modal@1.0.16
There are blog posts about how to use
react-native-image-modal.
This library use
react-native-fast-image, so you need to install it.
npm install --save react-native-fast-image
npx pod-install
And then execute the command to install react-native-image-modal.
npm install --save react-native-image-modal
Import react-native-image-modal.
import ImageModal from 'react-native-image-modal';
Add the source code below to where you want to use it.
return (
<ImageModal
resizeMode="contain"
imageBackgroundColor="#000000"
style={{
width: 250,
height: 250,
}}
source={{
uri: 'https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2019/07/25/18/58/church-4363258_960_720.jpg',
}}
/>
);
You can use All props of React Native Image for the original image(not full size modal image). Below are react-native-image-modal specific properties.
|Prop
|required
|Type
|Description
|renderToHardwareTextureAndroid
|X
|boolean
|It is for Android animation. Default is
true. If you don't want to use Hardware Texture on Android, set
false.
|isTranslucent
|X
|boolean
|if you use
translucent status bar in android, set
true to prevent wrong position animation. (In Expo,
translucent default is
true)
|swipeToDismiss
|X
|boolean
|set
true to swipe to dismiss (
default: true)
|imageBackgroundColor
|X
|string
|background color for
the original image
|overlayBackgroundColor
|X
|string
|background color for
the full size modal(
default: #000000)
|modalRef
|X
|ImageDetail
|You can use this Ref for closing the Modal programmatically.
|disabled
|X
|boolean
|disable opening the modal
|modalImageStyle
|X
|ImageStyle
|Image Style in Modal
|resizeMode
|X
|ResizeMode('contain', 'cover', 'stretch','center')
|Image resizeMode
|modalImageResizeMode
|X
|ResizeMode('contain', 'cover', 'stretch','center')
|Image resizeMode for modal image. If it is not passed, it will follow the
resizeMode.
|hideCloseButton
|X
|boolean
|hide hide the default close button
|onLongPressOriginImage
|X
|() => void
|long press event callback for
the original image
|renderHeader
|X
|(close: () => void) => JSX.
|You can customize the header of
the full size modal with react native components
|renderFooter
|X
|(close: () => void) => JSX.
|You can customize the footer of
the full size modal with react native components
|isRTL
|X
|boolean
|You can use this library with right-to-left-devices. (#35)
|onTap
|X
|(eventParams: {locationX: number; locationY: number; pageX: number; pageY: number;}) => void
|one tap event callback for
the full size modal
|onDoubleTap
|X
|() => void
|double tap event callback for
the full size modal
|onLongPress
|X
|() => void
|long press event callback for
the full size modal
|onOpen
|X
|() => void
|open event callback for
the full size modal
|didOpen
|X
|() => void
|event callback after open for
the full size modal
|onMove
|X
|(position: {type: string; positionX: number; positionY: number; scale: number; zoomCurrentDistance: number;}) => void
|move event callback for
the full size modal
|responderRelease
|X
|(vx?: number, scale?: number) => void
|responder release event callback for
the full size modal
|willClose
|X
|() => void
|event callback before close for
the full size modal
|onClose
|X
|() => void
|close event callback for
the full size modal
You can see the example code and demo.
Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/dev-yakuza/react-native-image-modal.git
Install libraries
cd Example
npm install
# iOS
cd ios
pod install
Execute the example project
# Example folder
# iOS
npm run ios
# Android
npm run android
You can follow below to contribute react-native-image-modal.
Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/dev-yakuza/react-native-image-modal.git
Execute the typescript via npm script
npm install
npm start
Execute the Develop project via the commands below.
cd Develop
npm install
# android
npm run android
# ios
cd ios
pod install
cd ..
npm run ios