react-native-image-modal is a simple full size modal image for iOS and Android.

You can pinch zoom-in/out, double-tap zoom-in/out, move and swipe-to-dismiss. It supports react version >= 0.60 and <= 0.59.

Document

Expo

This library does not support Expo anymore. Because this library uses react-native-fast-image .

1.0.16 is deprecated, but the version supports Expo.

npm install --save react-native-image-modal@1.0.16

Blog

There are blog posts about how to use react-native-image-modal .

Installation

This library use react-native-fast-image , so you need to install it.

npm install --save react-native-fast-image npx pod-install

And then execute the command to install react-native-image-modal.

npm install --save react-native-image-modal

How to use

Import react-native-image-modal.

import ImageModal from 'react-native-image-modal' ;

Add the source code below to where you want to use it.

return ( < ImageModal resizeMode = "contain" imageBackgroundColor = "#000000" style = {{ width: 250 , height: 250 , }} source = {{ uri: ' https: // cdn.pixabay.com / photo / 2019 / 07 / 25 / 18 / 58 / church-4363258_960_720.jpg ', }} /> );

Properties

You can use All props of React Native Image for the original image(not full size modal image). Below are react-native-image-modal specific properties.

Prop required Type Description renderToHardwareTextureAndroid X boolean It is for Android animation. Default is true . If you don't want to use Hardware Texture on Android, set false . isTranslucent X boolean if you use translucent status bar in android, set true to prevent wrong position animation. (In Expo, translucent default is true ) swipeToDismiss X boolean set true to swipe to dismiss ( default: true ) imageBackgroundColor X string background color for the original image overlayBackgroundColor X string background color for the full size modal ( default: #000000 ) modalRef X ImageDetail You can use this Ref for closing the Modal programmatically. disabled X boolean disable opening the modal modalImageStyle X ImageStyle Image Style in Modal resizeMode X ResizeMode('contain', 'cover', 'stretch','center') Image resizeMode modalImageResizeMode X ResizeMode('contain', 'cover', 'stretch','center') Image resizeMode for modal image. If it is not passed, it will follow the resizeMode . hideCloseButton X boolean hide hide the default close button onLongPressOriginImage X () => void long press event callback for the original image renderHeader X (close: () => void) => JSX. You can customize the header of the full size modal with react native components renderFooter X (close: () => void) => JSX. You can customize the footer of the full size modal with react native components isRTL X boolean You can use this library with right-to-left-devices. (#35) onTap X (eventParams: {locationX: number; locationY: number; pageX: number; pageY: number;}) => void one tap event callback for the full size modal onDoubleTap X () => void double tap event callback for the full size modal onLongPress X () => void long press event callback for the full size modal onOpen X () => void open event callback for the full size modal didOpen X () => void event callback after open for the full size modal onMove X (position: {type: string; positionX: number; positionY: number; scale: number; zoomCurrentDistance: number;}) => void move event callback for the full size modal responderRelease X (vx?: number, scale?: number) => void responder release event callback for the full size modal willClose X () => void event callback before close for the full size modal onClose X () => void close event callback for the full size modal

Demo

Open and close the image modal

pinch zoom in/out and move

double tap zoom in/out

swipe to dismiss

customize the component with the close button

Example code

You can see the example code and demo.

Clone the repository

git clone https://github.com/dev-yakuza/react-native-image-modal.git

Install libraries

cd Example npm install cd ios pod install

Execute the example project

npm run ios npm run android

Contribute

You can follow below to contribute react-native-image-modal.

Clone the repository

git clone https://github.com/dev-yakuza/react-native-image-modal.git

Execute the typescript via npm script

npm install npm start

Execute the Develop project via the commands below.