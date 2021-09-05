openbase logo
rni

react-native-image-marker

by JimmyDaddy
0.6.3 (see all)

🙈Add text or icon watermark to your images👀👀

5.6K

GitHub Stars

199

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-image-marker

Add text or icon watermark to your images

sample

 
 

Installation

RN version < 0.60.0 please use v0.5.2 or older

  • npm install react-native-image-marker --save
  • react-native link

iOS Pod Install

You can use pod instead of link. Add following lines in your Podfile:

pod 'RNImageMarker', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-image-marker'

API

nameparameterreturndecription
markTextTextMarkOptionPromise<String>mark image with text
markImageImageMarkOptionPromise<String>mark image with icon
  • TextMarkOption
namedescription
srcimage url
textthe text you want to mark with
positiontext position(topLeft,topRight,topCenter, center, bottomLeft, bottomCenter, bottomRight)
Xdistance from the left, if you have set position yet you don't need to set this property again
Ydistance from the top, if you have set position you don't need to set this property again
colortext color HEX: #rgba
fontNamefontName
fontSizefontSize
shadowStyletext's shadow style: iOS's NSShadowAttributeName, Android's textPaint.shadowLayerStyle
scalescale image
qualityimage qulaity
filenameset filename for the result
saveFormatpng jpg base64
textBackgroundStyletext background style
maxSizedefault value is 2048, need RN version >= 0.60.0, fresco MaxBitmapSize ImagePipelineConfig.Builder.experiment().setMaxBitmapSize(), see #49

export enum ImageFormat {
  png = 'png',
  jpg = 'jpg',
  base64 = 'base64', // base64 string
}

export type TextMarkOption = {
  // image src, local image
  src: ImageSourcePropType,
  text: string,
  // if you set position you don't need to set X and Y
  X?: number,
  Y?: number,
  // eg. '#aacc22' '#aacc22af' '#acda' '#acd'
  color: string,
  fontName: string,
  fontSize: number,
  // scale image
  scale: number,
  // image quality
  quality: number,
  position?: Position,
  filename?: string,
  shadowStyle: ShadowLayerStyle,
  textBackgroundStyle: TextBackgroundStyle,
  saveFormat?: ImageFormat,
  maxSize?: number, // android only see #49 #42
}
  • ImageMarkOption
namedescription
srcimage url
markerSrcthe icon you want to mark with
positiontext position(topLeft,topRight,topCenter, center, bottomLeft, bottomCenter, bottomRight)
Xdistance from the left, if you have set position yet you don't need to set this property again
Ydistance from the top, if you have set position you don't need to set this property again
markerScalescale icon
scalescale image
qualityimage qulaity
filenameset filename for the result
saveFormatpng jpg base64, default is jpg
maxSizedefault value is 2048, need RN version >= 0.60.0, fresco MaxBitmapSize ImagePipelineConfig.Builder.experiment().setMaxBitmapSize(), see #49
export type ImageMarkOption = {
  // image src, local image
  src: ImageSourcePropType,
  markerSrc: ImageSourcePropType,
  X?: number,
  Y?: number,
  // marker scale
  markerScale: number,
  // image scale
  scale: number,
  quality: number,
  position?: Position,
  filename?: string,
  saveFormat?: ImageFormat,
  maxSize?: number, // android only see #49 #42
}
  • ShadowStyle
namedescription
radiusblur radius
dxx offset
dyy offset
colorshadow color #rgba
export type ShadowLayerStyle = {
  'dx': number,
  'dy': number,
  'radius': number,
  'color': string
}
  • textBackgroundStyle

thanks @onka13 for #38

namedescription
paddingXpadding X
paddingYpadding y
typedefault is fit the text, stretchX stretch to fill width, stretchY stretch to fill height
colorbg color #rgba
export enum TextBackgroundType {
  stretchX = 'stretchX',
  stretchY = 'stretchY'
}

Usage


import ImageMarker from "react-native-image-marker"

···
// add text watermark to a photo

 this.setState({
    loading: true
 })
 Marker.markText({
    src: img.uri,
    text: 'text marker', 
    X: 30,
    Y: 30, 
    color: '#FF0000', // '#ff0000aa' '#f0aa'
    fontName: 'Arial-BoldItalicMT',
    fontSize: 44,
    shadowStyle: {
        dx: 10.5,
        dy: 20.8,
        radius: 20.9,
        color: '#ff00ff' // '#ff00ffad'
    },
    textBackgroundStyle: {
        type: 'stretchX',
        paddingX: 10,
        paddingY: 10,
        color: '#0f0' // '#0f0a'
    },
    scale: 1, 
    quality: 100
 }).then((res) => {
     this.setState({
        loading: false,
        markResult: res
     })
    console.log("the path is"+res)
 }).catch((err) => {
    console.log(err)
    this.setState({
        loading: false,
        err
    })
 })

···
this.setState({
    loading: true
})
Marker.markText({
    src: img.uri,
    text: 'text marker', 
    position: 'topLeft', 
    color: '#FF0000',
    fontName: 'Arial-BoldItalicMT', 
    fontSize: 44, 
    scale: 1, 
    quality: 100
}).then((res) => {
    console.log("the path is"+res)
    this.setState({
        loading: false,
        markResult: res
    })
}).catch((err) => {
    console.log(err)
    this.setState({
        loading: false,
        err
    })
})

// add icon watermark to a photo

const iconUri = icon.uri
const backGroundUri = img.uri
this.setState({
    loading: true
})

Marker.markImage({
    src: backGroundUri, 
    markerSrc: iconUri, // icon uri
    X: 100, // left
    Y: 150, // top
    scale: 1, // scale of bg
    markerScale: 0.5, // scale of icon
    quality: 100, // quality of image
    saveFormat: 'png', 
}).then((path) => {
    this.setState({
        uri: Platform.OS === 'android' ? 'file://' + path : path,
        loading: false
    })
}).catch((err) => {
    console.log(err, 'err')
    this.setState({
        loading: false,
        err
    })
})

Marker.markImage({
    src: backGroundUri, 
    markerSrc: iconUri, 
    position: 'topLeft',  // topLeft, topCenter,topRight, bottomLeft, bottomCenter , bottomRight, center
    scale: 1, 
    markerScale: 0.5, 
    quality: 100
}).then((path) => {
    this.setState({
        uri: Platform.OS === 'android' ? 'file://' + path : path,
        loading: false
    })
}).catch((err) => {
    console.log(err, 'err')
     this.setState({
        loading: false,
        err
    })
})

// you can also add watermark to a photo with static images
Marker.markImage({
    src: backGroundUri, 
    markerSrc: require('./icon.png'), 
    position: 'topLeft',  // topLeft, topCenter,topRight, bottomLeft, bottomCenter , bottomRight, center
    scale: 1, 
    markerScale: 0.5, 
    quality: 100
}).then((path) => {
    this.setState({
        uri: Platform.OS === 'android' ? 'file://' + path : path,
        loading: false
    })
}).catch((err) => {
    console.log(err, 'err')
     this.setState({
        loading: false,
        err
    })
})
// or base64
Marker.markImage({
    src: { uri: `data:img/jpg;base64,/9j/4qqqAQSkZJRgABAQEBLAEsAAD/2wBDAAIBAQEBAQIBAQECAgICAgQDAgICAgUEBAMEBgUGBgYFBgYGBwkIBgcJBwYGCAsICQoKCgoKBggLDAsKDAkKCgr/2wBDAQICAgICAgUDAwUKBwYHCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgr/wAARCAHnAooDASIA
AhEBAxEB/8QAHwAAAQUBAQEBAQEAAAAAAAAAAAECAwQFBgddddcI` }, 
    markerSrc: { uri: `data:img/jpg;base64,/9j/4AAQSkZJRgABAQEBLAEsAAD/2wBDAAIBAQEBAQIBAQECAgICAgQDAgICAgUEBAMEBgUGBgYFBgYGBwkIBgcJBwYGCAsICQoKCgoKBggLDAsKDAkKCgr/2wBDAQICAgICAgUDAwUKBwYHCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgr/wAARCAHnAooDASIA
AhEBAxEB/8QAHwAAAQUBAQEBAQEAAAAAAAAAAAECAwQFBgcI` }, 
    position: 'topLeft',  // topLeft, topCenter,topRight, bottomLeft, bottomCenter , bottomRight, center
    scale: 1, 
    markerScale: 0.5, 
    quality: 100
}).then((path) => {
    this.setState({
        uri: Platform.OS === 'android' ? 'file://' + path : path,
        loading: false
    })
}).catch((err) => {
    console.log(err, 'err')
     this.setState({
        loading: false,
        err
    })
})

Extra about Android decoding image

This library use Fresco to decode image on Android. You can set your configuration through Configure Fresco in React Native

  • RN version < 0.60.0 use fresco v1.10.0
  • RN version >= 0.60.0 use fresco v2.0.0 +

see

Save image to file

  • If you want to save the new image result to the phone camera roll, just use the CameraRoll-module from react-native.
  • If you want to save it to an arbitrary file path, use something like react-native-fs.
  • For any more advanced needs, you can write your own (or find another) native module that would solve your use-case.

Contributors

@filipef101 @mikaello @Peretz30 @gaoxiaosong @onka13 @OrangeFlavoredColdCoffee

Example

example

