Add text or icon watermark to your images

sample

Installation

RN version < 0.60.0 please use v0.5.2 or older

npm install react-native-image-marker --save

react-native link

iOS Pod Install

You can use pod instead of link . Add following lines in your Podfile :

pod 'RNImageMarker', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-image-marker'

API

name parameter return decription markText TextMarkOption Promise<String> mark image with text markImage ImageMarkOption Promise<String> mark image with icon

TextMarkOption

name description src image url text the text you want to mark with position text position( topLeft , topRight , topCenter , center , bottomLeft , bottomCenter , bottomRight ) X distance from the left, if you have set position yet you don't need to set this property again Y distance from the top, if you have set position you don't need to set this property again color text color HEX: #rgba fontName fontName fontSize fontSize shadowStyle text's shadow style: iOS's NSShadowAttributeName , Android's textPaint.shadowLayerStyle scale scale image quality image qulaity filename set filename for the result saveFormat png jpg base64 textBackgroundStyle text background style maxSize default value is 2048, need RN version >= 0.60.0, fresco MaxBitmapSize ImagePipelineConfig.Builder.experiment().setMaxBitmapSize() , see #49

export enum ImageFormat { png = 'png' , jpg = 'jpg' , base64 = 'base64' , } export type TextMarkOption = { src: ImageSourcePropType, text: string , X?: number , Y?: number , color: string , fontName: string , fontSize: number , scale: number , quality: number , position?: Position, filename?: string , shadowStyle: ShadowLayerStyle, textBackgroundStyle: TextBackgroundStyle, saveFormat?: ImageFormat, maxSize?: number , }

ImageMarkOption

name description src image url markerSrc the icon you want to mark with position text position( topLeft , topRight , topCenter , center , bottomLeft , bottomCenter , bottomRight ) X distance from the left, if you have set position yet you don't need to set this property again Y distance from the top, if you have set position you don't need to set this property again markerScale scale icon scale scale image quality image qulaity filename set filename for the result saveFormat png jpg base64 , default is jpg maxSize default value is 2048, need RN version >= 0.60.0, fresco MaxBitmapSize ImagePipelineConfig.Builder.experiment().setMaxBitmapSize() , see #49

export type ImageMarkOption = { src: ImageSourcePropType, markerSrc: ImageSourcePropType, X?: number , Y?: number , markerScale: number , scale: number , quality: number , position?: Position, filename?: string , saveFormat?: ImageFormat, maxSize?: number , }

ShadowStyle

name description radius blur radius dx x offset dy y offset color shadow color #rgba

export type ShadowLayerStyle = { 'dx' : number , 'dy' : number , 'radius' : number , 'color' : string }

textBackgroundStyle

name description paddingX padding X paddingY padding y type default is fit the text, stretchX stretch to fill width, stretchY stretch to fill height color bg color #rgba

export enum TextBackgroundType { stretchX = 'stretchX' , stretchY = 'stretchY' }

Usage

import ImageMarker from "react-native-image-marker" ··· this .setState({ loading : true }) Marker.markText({ src : img.uri, text : 'text marker' , X : 30 , Y : 30 , color : '#FF0000' , fontName : 'Arial-BoldItalicMT' , fontSize : 44 , shadowStyle : { dx : 10.5 , dy : 20.8 , radius : 20.9 , color : '#ff00ff' }, textBackgroundStyle : { type : 'stretchX' , paddingX : 10 , paddingY : 10 , color : '#0f0' }, scale : 1 , quality : 100 }).then( ( res ) => { this .setState({ loading : false , markResult : res }) console .log( "the path is" +res) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) this .setState({ loading : false , err }) }) ··· this .setState({ loading : true }) Marker.markText({ src : img.uri, text : 'text marker' , position : 'topLeft' , color : '#FF0000' , fontName : 'Arial-BoldItalicMT' , fontSize : 44 , scale : 1 , quality : 100 }).then( ( res ) => { console .log( "the path is" +res) this .setState({ loading : false , markResult : res }) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) this .setState({ loading : false , err }) }) const iconUri = icon.uri const backGroundUri = img.uri this .setState({ loading : true }) Marker.markImage({ src : backGroundUri, markerSrc : iconUri, X : 100 , Y : 150 , scale : 1 , markerScale : 0.5 , quality : 100 , saveFormat : 'png' , }).then( ( path ) => { this .setState({ uri : Platform.OS === 'android' ? 'file://' + path : path, loading : false }) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err, 'err' ) this .setState({ loading : false , err }) }) Marker.markImage({ src : backGroundUri, markerSrc : iconUri, position : 'topLeft' , scale : 1 , markerScale : 0.5 , quality : 100 }).then( ( path ) => { this .setState({ uri : Platform.OS === 'android' ? 'file://' + path : path, loading : false }) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err, 'err' ) this .setState({ loading : false , err }) }) Marker.markImage({ src : backGroundUri, markerSrc : require ( './icon.png' ), position : 'topLeft' , scale : 1 , markerScale : 0.5 , quality : 100 }).then( ( path ) => { this .setState({ uri : Platform.OS === 'android' ? 'file://' + path : path, loading : false }) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err, 'err' ) this .setState({ loading : false , err }) }) Marker.markImage({ src : { uri : `data:img/jpg;base64,/9j/4qqqAQSkZJRgABAQEBLAEsAAD/2wBDAAIBAQEBAQIBAQECAgICAgQDAgICAgUEBAMEBgUGBgYFBgYGBwkIBgcJBwYGCAsICQoKCgoKBggLDAsKDAkKCgr/2wBDAQICAgICAgUDAwUKBwYHCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgr/wAARCAHnAooDASIA AhEBAxEB/8QAHwAAAQUBAQEBAQEAAAAAAAAAAAECAwQFBgddddcI` }, markerSrc : { uri : `data:img/jpg;base64,/9j/4AAQSkZJRgABAQEBLAEsAAD/2wBDAAIBAQEBAQIBAQECAgICAgQDAgICAgUEBAMEBgUGBgYFBgYGBwkIBgcJBwYGCAsICQoKCgoKBggLDAsKDAkKCgr/2wBDAQICAgICAgUDAwUKBwYHCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgr/wAARCAHnAooDASIA AhEBAxEB/8QAHwAAAQUBAQEBAQEAAAAAAAAAAAECAwQFBgcI` }, position : 'topLeft' , scale : 1 , markerScale : 0.5 , quality : 100 }).then( ( path ) => { this .setState({ uri : Platform.OS === 'android' ? 'file://' + path : path, loading : false }) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err, 'err' ) this .setState({ loading : false , err }) })

Extra about Android decoding image

This library use Fresco to decode image on Android. You can set your configuration through Configure Fresco in React Native

RN version < 0.60.0 use fresco v1.10.0

RN version >= 0.60.0 use fresco v2.0.0 +

see

Save image to file

If you want to save the new image result to the phone camera roll, just use the CameraRoll-module from react-native.

If you want to save it to an arbitrary file path, use something like react-native-fs.

For any more advanced needs, you can write your own (or find another) native module that would solve your use-case.

Contributors

@filipef101 @mikaello @Peretz30 @gaoxiaosong @onka13 @OrangeFlavoredColdCoffee

Example

example