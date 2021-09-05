Add text or icon watermark to your images
RN version < 0.60.0 please use v0.5.2 or older
You can use
pod instead of
link. Add following lines in your
Podfile:
pod 'RNImageMarker', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-image-marker'
|name
|parameter
|return
|decription
markText
TextMarkOption
Promise<String>
|mark image with text
markImage
ImageMarkOption
Promise<String>
|mark image with icon
TextMarkOption
|name
|description
src
|image url
text
|the text you want to mark with
position
|text position(
topLeft,
topRight,
topCenter,
center,
bottomLeft,
bottomCenter,
bottomRight)
X
|distance from the left, if you have set
position yet you don't need to set this property again
Y
|distance from the top, if you have set
position you don't need to set this property again
color
|text color HEX: #rgba
fontName
|fontName
fontSize
|fontSize
shadowStyle
|text's shadow style: iOS's
NSShadowAttributeName, Android's
textPaint.shadowLayerStyle
scale
|scale image
quality
|image qulaity
filename
|set filename for the result
saveFormat
png
jpg
base64
textBackgroundStyle
|text background style
maxSize
|default value is 2048, need RN version >= 0.60.0, fresco
MaxBitmapSize
ImagePipelineConfig.Builder.experiment().setMaxBitmapSize(), see #49
export enum ImageFormat {
png = 'png',
jpg = 'jpg',
base64 = 'base64', // base64 string
}
export type TextMarkOption = {
// image src, local image
src: ImageSourcePropType,
text: string,
// if you set position you don't need to set X and Y
X?: number,
Y?: number,
// eg. '#aacc22' '#aacc22af' '#acda' '#acd'
color: string,
fontName: string,
fontSize: number,
// scale image
scale: number,
// image quality
quality: number,
position?: Position,
filename?: string,
shadowStyle: ShadowLayerStyle,
textBackgroundStyle: TextBackgroundStyle,
saveFormat?: ImageFormat,
maxSize?: number, // android only see #49 #42
}
ImageMarkOption
|name
|description
src
|image url
markerSrc
|the icon you want to mark with
position
|text position(
topLeft,
topRight,
topCenter,
center,
bottomLeft,
bottomCenter,
bottomRight)
X
|distance from the left, if you have set
position yet you don't need to set this property again
Y
|distance from the top, if you have set
position you don't need to set this property again
markerScale
|scale icon
scale
|scale image
quality
|image qulaity
filename
|set filename for the result
saveFormat
png
jpg
base64, default is
jpg
maxSize
|default value is 2048, need RN version >= 0.60.0, fresco
MaxBitmapSize
ImagePipelineConfig.Builder.experiment().setMaxBitmapSize(), see #49
export type ImageMarkOption = {
// image src, local image
src: ImageSourcePropType,
markerSrc: ImageSourcePropType,
X?: number,
Y?: number,
// marker scale
markerScale: number,
// image scale
scale: number,
quality: number,
position?: Position,
filename?: string,
saveFormat?: ImageFormat,
maxSize?: number, // android only see #49 #42
}
ShadowStyle
|name
|description
radius
|blur radius
dx
|x offset
dy
|y offset
color
|shadow color #rgba
export type ShadowLayerStyle = {
'dx': number,
'dy': number,
'radius': number,
'color': string
}
textBackgroundStyle
|name
|description
paddingX
|padding X
paddingY
|padding y
type
|default is fit the text,
stretchX stretch to fill width,
stretchY stretch to fill height
color
|bg color #rgba
export enum TextBackgroundType {
stretchX = 'stretchX',
stretchY = 'stretchY'
}
import ImageMarker from "react-native-image-marker"
···
// add text watermark to a photo
this.setState({
loading: true
})
Marker.markText({
src: img.uri,
text: 'text marker',
X: 30,
Y: 30,
color: '#FF0000', // '#ff0000aa' '#f0aa'
fontName: 'Arial-BoldItalicMT',
fontSize: 44,
shadowStyle: {
dx: 10.5,
dy: 20.8,
radius: 20.9,
color: '#ff00ff' // '#ff00ffad'
},
textBackgroundStyle: {
type: 'stretchX',
paddingX: 10,
paddingY: 10,
color: '#0f0' // '#0f0a'
},
scale: 1,
quality: 100
}).then((res) => {
this.setState({
loading: false,
markResult: res
})
console.log("the path is"+res)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
this.setState({
loading: false,
err
})
})
···
this.setState({
loading: true
})
Marker.markText({
src: img.uri,
text: 'text marker',
position: 'topLeft',
color: '#FF0000',
fontName: 'Arial-BoldItalicMT',
fontSize: 44,
scale: 1,
quality: 100
}).then((res) => {
console.log("the path is"+res)
this.setState({
loading: false,
markResult: res
})
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
this.setState({
loading: false,
err
})
})
// add icon watermark to a photo
const iconUri = icon.uri
const backGroundUri = img.uri
this.setState({
loading: true
})
Marker.markImage({
src: backGroundUri,
markerSrc: iconUri, // icon uri
X: 100, // left
Y: 150, // top
scale: 1, // scale of bg
markerScale: 0.5, // scale of icon
quality: 100, // quality of image
saveFormat: 'png',
}).then((path) => {
this.setState({
uri: Platform.OS === 'android' ? 'file://' + path : path,
loading: false
})
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err, 'err')
this.setState({
loading: false,
err
})
})
Marker.markImage({
src: backGroundUri,
markerSrc: iconUri,
position: 'topLeft', // topLeft, topCenter,topRight, bottomLeft, bottomCenter , bottomRight, center
scale: 1,
markerScale: 0.5,
quality: 100
}).then((path) => {
this.setState({
uri: Platform.OS === 'android' ? 'file://' + path : path,
loading: false
})
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err, 'err')
this.setState({
loading: false,
err
})
})
// you can also add watermark to a photo with static images
Marker.markImage({
src: backGroundUri,
markerSrc: require('./icon.png'),
position: 'topLeft', // topLeft, topCenter,topRight, bottomLeft, bottomCenter , bottomRight, center
scale: 1,
markerScale: 0.5,
quality: 100
}).then((path) => {
this.setState({
uri: Platform.OS === 'android' ? 'file://' + path : path,
loading: false
})
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err, 'err')
this.setState({
loading: false,
err
})
})
// or base64
Marker.markImage({
src: { uri: `data:img/jpg;base64,/9j/4qqqAQSkZJRgABAQEBLAEsAAD/2wBDAAIBAQEBAQIBAQECAgICAgQDAgICAgUEBAMEBgUGBgYFBgYGBwkIBgcJBwYGCAsICQoKCgoKBggLDAsKDAkKCgr/2wBDAQICAgICAgUDAwUKBwYHCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgr/wAARCAHnAooDASIA
AhEBAxEB/8QAHwAAAQUBAQEBAQEAAAAAAAAAAAECAwQFBgddddcI` },
markerSrc: { uri: `data:img/jpg;base64,/9j/4AAQSkZJRgABAQEBLAEsAAD/2wBDAAIBAQEBAQIBAQECAgICAgQDAgICAgUEBAMEBgUGBgYFBgYGBwkIBgcJBwYGCAsICQoKCgoKBggLDAsKDAkKCgr/2wBDAQICAgICAgUDAwUKBwYHCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgoKCgr/wAARCAHnAooDASIA
AhEBAxEB/8QAHwAAAQUBAQEBAQEAAAAAAAAAAAECAwQFBgcI` },
position: 'topLeft', // topLeft, topCenter,topRight, bottomLeft, bottomCenter , bottomRight, center
scale: 1,
markerScale: 0.5,
quality: 100
}).then((path) => {
this.setState({
uri: Platform.OS === 'android' ? 'file://' + path : path,
loading: false
})
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err, 'err')
this.setState({
loading: false,
err
})
})
This library use Fresco to decode image on Android. You can set your configuration through Configure Fresco in React Native
@filipef101 @mikaello @Peretz30 @gaoxiaosong @onka13 @OrangeFlavoredColdCoffee