|iOS
|Android
This package extends React Native's TextInput component to enable keyboard image input on:
$ npm install react-native-image-keyboard --save
$ react-native link react-native-image-keyboard (RN < 0.60)
$ cd ios/ && pod install
import {TextInput} from 'react-native';
const App = () => {
const _onImageChange = (event) => {
const {uri, linkUri, mime, data} = event.nativeEvent;
// Do something with this data
}
return <TextInput onImageChange={_onImageChange} />;
}
Android logic based on stwiname's PR: https://github.com/facebook/react-native/pull/26088