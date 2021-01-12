iOS Android

About this package

This package extends React Native's TextInput component to enable keyboard image input on:

Android (e.g. Gboard GIFs)

iOS (e.g. Pasting images copied to the clipboard)

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-image-keyboard --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-image-keyboard (RN < 0.60)

$ cd ios/ && pod install

Usage

import {TextInput} from 'react-native' ; const App = () => { const _onImageChange = ( event ) => { const {uri, linkUri, mime, data} = event.nativeEvent; } return < TextInput onImageChange = {_onImageChange} /> ; }

Credits

Android logic based on stwiname's PR: https://github.com/facebook/react-native/pull/26088