rni

react-native-image-keyboard

by Gustash
2.0.1 (see all)

React Native TextInput expansion to enable media input.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

343

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-image-keyboard

NPM Version Badge

iOSAndroid
iOS Example GIFAndroid Example GIF

About this package

This package extends React Native's TextInput component to enable keyboard image input on:

  • Android (e.g. Gboard GIFs)
  • iOS (e.g. Pasting images copied to the clipboard)

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-image-keyboard --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-image-keyboard (RN < 0.60)

$ cd ios/ && pod install

Usage

import {TextInput} from 'react-native';

const App = () => {
  const _onImageChange = (event) => {
    const {uri, linkUri, mime, data} = event.nativeEvent;

    // Do something with this data
  }

  return <TextInput onImageChange={_onImageChange} />;
}

Credits

Android logic based on stwiname's PR: https://github.com/facebook/react-native/pull/26088

