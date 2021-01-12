A ScrollView-like component that:
/!\ Warning /!\ The lib has been upgraded to match with new React and React Native standards (hooks, deprecated methods, etc...). The version 1.0.0 may contain some bugs or regressions. Ping me in issues if you notice a bad behaviour of the upgraded lib on your project. I advice you to update the lib in a separate commit to roll back if necessary. However the lib should work for most of cases, so don't be scared to update the lib. It is a first step to improve the lib in the future, so please be understanding 😇
$ npm install react-native-image-header-scroll-view --save
You can find this example code here : https://github.com/bamlab/react-native-image-header-scroll-view-example/blob/master/src/Pages/TvShow.js
import { ImageHeaderScrollView, TriggeringView } from 'react-native-image-header-scroll-view';
// Inside of a component's render() method:
render() {
return (
<ImageHeaderScrollView
maxHeight={200}
minHeight={MIN_HEIGHT}
headerImage={require("../../assets/NZ.jpg")}
renderForeground={() => (
<View style={{ height: 150, justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center" }} >
<TouchableOpacity onPress={() => console.log("tap!!")}>
<Text style={{ backgroundColor: "transparent" }}>Tap Me!</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
)}
>
<View style={{ height: 1000 }}>
<TriggeringView onHide={() => console.log("text hidden")}>
<Text>Scroll Me!</Text>
</TriggeringView>
</View>
</ImageHeaderScrollView>
);
}
Result :
You can find examples in a dedicated repository.
All of the properties of
ScrollView are supported. Please refer to the
ScrollView documentation for more detail.
The
ImageHeaderScrollView handle also the following props. None is required :
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Example
renderHeader
function
|Empty view
|Function which return the component to use as header. It can return background image for example.
|example
headerImage
|Image source Props (object or number)
undefined
|Shortcut for
renderHeader={() => <Image source={this.props.headerImage} style={{ height: this.props.maxHeight, width: Dimensions.get('window').width }} />}
|example
maxHeight
number
125
|Max height for the header
|example
minHeight
number
80
|Min height for the header (in navbar mode)
|example
minOverlayOpacity
number
0
|Opacity of a black overlay on the header before any scroll
|example
maxOverlayOpacity
number
0.3
|Opacity of a black overlay on the header when in navbar mode
|example
overlayColor
string
black
|Color of the overlay on the header
|example
useNativeDriver
boolean
false
|Use native driver for the animation for performance improvement. A few props are unsupported at the moment if
useNativeDriver=true (
onScroll,
ScrollComponent,
renderTouchableFixedForeground)
headerContainerStyle
Object
undefined
|Optional styles to be passed to the container of the header component
disableHeaderGrow
boolean
undefined
|Disable to grow effect on the header
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Example
renderForeground
function
|Empty view
|Function which return the component to use at foreground. The component is render in front of the header and scroll with the ScrollView. It can return a title for example.
|example
renderFixedForeground
function
|Empty view
|Function which return the component to use as fixed foreground. The component is displayed with the header but not affected by the overlay.
|example
foregroundExtrapolate
string
clamp
|Optional prop that allows override extrapolate mode for foreground. Use
null to allow extrapolation, which is usefull for using foreground as bottom title
foregroundParallaxRatio
number
1
|Ration for parallax effect of foreground when scrolling. If 2, the header goes up two times faster than the scroll
|example
fadeOutForeground
bool
false
|If set, add a fade out effect on the foreground when scroll up
|example
renderTouchableFixedForeground
function
|Empty view
|Same as
renderFixedForeground but allow to use touchable in it. Can cause performances issues on Android
|example
fixedForegroundContainerStyles
Object
undefined
|Optional styles to be passed to the container of the fixed foreground component
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Example
ScrollViewComponent
Component
|
ScrollView
|The component to be used for scrolling. Can be any component with an
onScroll props (ie.
ListView,
FlatList,
SectionList or
ScrollView)
|example
scrollViewBackgroundColor
string
|
white
|Background color of the scrollView content
|example
The module also export a TriggeringView component. It is a spy View you put on the page that will can call various callback during the scroll. It accept callback called when it disappear or appear at the top of the ImageHeaderScrollView. You can see an exemple in the dedicated repository.
All of the properties of
View are supported.
|Property
|Type
|Description
onBeginHidden
function
|Called when the component start to be hidden at the top of the scroll view.
onHide
function
|Called when the component is not displayed any more after scroll up
onBeginDisplayed
function
|Called when the component begin to be displayed again after scroll down
onDisplay
function
|Called when the component finished to be displayed again.
onTouchTop
function
| Called when the Top of the component touch the Top of the ScrollView. (
onDisplay +
onBeginHidden)
onTouchBottom
function
| Called when the Bottom of the component touch the Top of the ScrollView. (
onHide +
onBeginDisplayed)
Just set the
maxOverlayOpacity to
0.
<ImageHeaderScrollView
minOverlayOpacity={0}
maxOverlayOpacity={0}
{/* ... */}
/>
You have two solutions :
disableHeaderGrow props. It will keep the ios elastic scroll effect.
bounces={false} props from the scroll view.
Results :
disableHeaderGrow
bounces={false}
All contributions are welcomed, that might be either adding new features, doing some refaco of the exisiting code or fixing bugs.
How to contribute
cd example && yarn start && cd ..