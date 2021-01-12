A ScrollView-like component that:

Has a fixed image header

Keep the image as a nav bar

Works on iOS and Android

Breaking changes

Version 1.0.0

/!\ Warning /!\ The lib has been upgraded to match with new React and React Native standards (hooks, deprecated methods, etc...). The version 1.0.0 may contain some bugs or regressions. Ping me in issues if you notice a bad behaviour of the upgraded lib on your project. I advice you to update the lib in a separate commit to roll back if necessary. However the lib should work for most of cases, so don't be scared to update the lib. It is a first step to improve the lib in the future, so please be understanding 😇

Installation

$ npm install react-native-image- header -scroll- view

Demo

|

You can find this example code here : https://github.com/bamlab/react-native-image-header-scroll-view-example/blob/master/src/Pages/TvShow.js

Basic Usage

import { ImageHeaderScrollView, TriggeringView } from 'react-native-image-header-scroll-view' ; render() { return ( < ImageHeaderScrollView maxHeight = {200} minHeight = {MIN_HEIGHT} headerImage = {require( " .. / .. / assets / NZ.jpg ")} renderForeground = {() => ( < View style = {{ height: 150 , justifyContent: " center ", alignItems: " center " }} > < TouchableOpacity onPress = {() => console.log("tap!!")}> < Text style = {{ backgroundColor: " transparent " }}> Tap Me! </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > </ View > )} > < View style = {{ height: 1000 }}> < TriggeringView onHide = {() => console.log("text hidden")}> < Text > Scroll Me! </ Text > </ TriggeringView > </ View > </ ImageHeaderScrollView > ); }

Result :

You can find examples in a dedicated repository.

Usage (API)

All of the properties of ScrollView are supported. Please refer to the ScrollView documentation for more detail.

The ImageHeaderScrollView handle also the following props. None is required :

Header

Property Type Default Description Example renderHeader function Empty view Function which return the component to use as header. It can return background image for example. example headerImage Image source Props (object or number) undefined Shortcut for renderHeader={() => <Image source={this.props.headerImage} style={{ height: this.props.maxHeight, width: Dimensions.get('window').width }} />} example maxHeight number 125 Max height for the header example minHeight number 80 Min height for the header (in navbar mode) example minOverlayOpacity number 0 Opacity of a black overlay on the header before any scroll example maxOverlayOpacity number 0.3 Opacity of a black overlay on the header when in navbar mode example overlayColor string black Color of the overlay on the header example useNativeDriver boolean false Use native driver for the animation for performance improvement. A few props are unsupported at the moment if useNativeDriver=true ( onScroll , ScrollComponent , renderTouchableFixedForeground ) - headerContainerStyle Object undefined Optional styles to be passed to the container of the header component disableHeaderGrow boolean undefined Disable to grow effect on the header

Foreground

Property Type Default Description Example renderForeground function Empty view Function which return the component to use at foreground. The component is render in front of the header and scroll with the ScrollView. It can return a title for example. example renderFixedForeground function Empty view Function which return the component to use as fixed foreground. The component is displayed with the header but not affected by the overlay. example foregroundExtrapolate string clamp Optional prop that allows override extrapolate mode for foreground. Use null to allow extrapolation, which is usefull for using foreground as bottom title - foregroundParallaxRatio number 1 Ration for parallax effect of foreground when scrolling. If 2, the header goes up two times faster than the scroll example fadeOutForeground bool false If set, add a fade out effect on the foreground when scroll up example renderTouchableFixedForeground function Empty view Same as renderFixedForeground but allow to use touchable in it. Can cause performances issues on Android example fixedForegroundContainerStyles Object undefined Optional styles to be passed to the container of the fixed foreground component

Mixed

Property Type Default Description Example ScrollViewComponent Component ScrollView The component to be used for scrolling. Can be any component with an onScroll props (ie. ListView , FlatList , SectionList or ScrollView ) example scrollViewBackgroundColor string white Background color of the scrollView content example

TriggeringView

The module also export a TriggeringView component. It is a spy View you put on the page that will can call various callback during the scroll. It accept callback called when it disappear or appear at the top of the ImageHeaderScrollView. You can see an exemple in the dedicated repository.

All of the properties of View are supported.

Property Type Description onBeginHidden function Called when the component start to be hidden at the top of the scroll view. onHide function Called when the component is not displayed any more after scroll up onBeginDisplayed function Called when the component begin to be displayed again after scroll down onDisplay function Called when the component finished to be displayed again. onTouchTop function Called when the Top of the component touch the Top of the ScrollView. ( onDisplay + onBeginHidden ) onTouchBottom function Called when the Bottom of the component touch the Top of the ScrollView. ( onHide + onBeginDisplayed )

FAQ

How to remove the black image overlay

Just set the maxOverlayOpacity to 0 .

<ImageHeaderScrollView minOverlayOpacity={ 0 } maxOverlayOpacity={ 0 } { } />

How to remove the image zomming on scroll down

You have two solutions :

You can use the disableHeaderGrow props. It will keep the ios elastic scroll effect. You can also use the bounces={false} props from the scroll view.

Results :

disableHeaderGrow bounces={false}

Contributing

All contributions are welcomed, that might be either adding new features, doing some refaco of the exisiting code or fixing bugs.

How to contribute

Fork the project & clone locally. Follow the initial setup here. Create a branch, naming it either a feature or bug: git checkout -b feature/that-new-feature or bug/fixing-that-bug Code and commit your changes. Write a good commit message. Best would be to use git commitizen Test your changes in the example

launch the Expo project: cd example && yarn start && cd ..

compile typescript to lib folder : `yarn tsc --noEmit``

watch your feature/fix in your simulator

Push to the branch: git push origin feature/that-new-feature Create a pull request for your branch 🎉

Other open-source modules by the folks at BAM