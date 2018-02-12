This used to be a fork of ldn0x7dc/react-native-gallery but the original repo is no longer maintained, so here's our own repo. Props to ldn0x7dc for his amazing work! 👏👏👏
A pure JavaScript image gallery component for React Native apps with common gestures like pan, pinch and doubleTap, supporting both iOS and Android.
This component aims to be the best image viewer for React Native apps, it is far more elegant than other gallery-like components as it features some of the most useful functionalities found in the iOS photo album app such as:
This component utilizes @ldn0x7dc/react-native-view-pager as the scrollable container and react-native-transformable-image as the wrapped image.
This component works on react-native 0.44+.
You can try this example live in Archriss' showcase app on Android and iOS or check out the demo.
npm install --save react-native-image-gallery or
yarn add react-native-image-gallery
import Gallery from 'react-native-image-gallery';
render() {
return (
<Gallery
style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'black' }}
images={[
{ source: require('yourApp/image.png'), dimensions: { width: 150, height: 150 } },
{ source: { uri: 'http://i.imgur.com/XP2BE7q.jpg' } },
{ source: { uri: 'http://i.imgur.com/5nltiUd.jpg' } },
{ source: { uri: 'http://i.imgur.com/6vOahbP.jpg' } },
{ source: { uri: 'http://i.imgur.com/kj5VXtG.jpg' } }
]}
/>
);
}
This component supports both remote images by specifying
source.uri, and local images where
source is the result of
require().
Be aware that the width and height must be defined for local images, but is not required for remote images! Although the dimensions could still be provided for remote images to save the gallery from fetching them, which could potentially improve performance.
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
images
|Your array of images
array
|Required
initialPage
|Image displayed first
number
0
imageComponent
|Custom function to render your images, 1st param is the image props, 2nd is its dimensions
function
<Image> component
errorComponent
|Custom function to render the page of an image that couldn't be displayed
function
|A
<View> with a stylized error
flatListProps
|Props to be passed to the underlying
FlatList
object
{windowSize: 3}
pageMargin
|Blank space to show between images
number
0
onPageSelected
|Fired with the index of page that has been selected
function
onPageScrollStateChanged
|Called when page scrolling state has changed, see scroll state and events
function
onPageScroll
|Scroll event, see scroll state and events
function
scrollViewStyle
|Custom style for the
FlatList component
object
{}
onSingleTapConfirmed
|Fired after a single tap
function
onLongPress
|Fired after a long press
function
onPageScroll : (event) => {}.
The event object carries following data:
position: index of first page from the left that is currently visible.
offset: value from range [0,1) describing stage between page transitions.
fraction: means that (1 - x) fraction of the page at "position" index is visible, and x fraction of the next page is visible.
onPageScrollStateChanged : (state) => {}.
Called when the page scrolling state has changed. The page scrolling state can be in 3 states:
'idle': there is no interaction with the page scroller happening at the time.
'dragging': there is currently an interaction with the page scroller.
'settling': there was an interaction with the page scroller, and the page scroller is now finishing its closing or opening animation.