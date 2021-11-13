Various image filters for iOS & Android.
iOS & Android:
Image and
ImageBackground components
react-native:
supported versions:
|react-native
|min Android SDK
|min iOS version
|>=0.64.0
|21
|9.0
|>=0.57.1 <0.64.0
|17
|9.0
|
with react-native ">=0.64.0"
1. Install latest version from npm
2. Install pods
3. Add ProGuard rules
|
with react-native ">=0.61.0 <0.64.0"
1. Install v0.7.3 from npm
2. Install pods
3. Enable renderscript
|
with react-native ">=0.60.0 <0.61.0"
1. Install v0.5.18 from npm
2. Install pods
3. Enable renderscript
|
with react-native ">=0.58.0 <0.60.0"
1. Install v0.4.14 from npm
2-a. Link native modules
2-b. Install pods
If you use Cocoapods add the following line to your Podfile:
2-c. Manual installation
Install manually if
3. Enable renderscript
|
with react-native ">=0.57.1 <0.58.0"
1. Install v0.3.9 from npm
2-a. Link native modules
2-b. Install pods
If you use Cocoapods add the following line to your Podfile:
2-c. Manual installation
Install manually if
3. Final step
Open
The purpose of this module is to support most of the native image filters on each platform and to provide a common interface for these filters. If the filter exists only on one platform, then its counterpart will be implemented using
renderscript on Android and
cikernel on iOS. If you need only color matrix filters - better use a lightweight predecessor of this module.
import { Image } from 'react-native'
import {
SoftLightBlend,
Emboss,
Earlybird,
Invert,
RadialGradient
} from 'react-native-image-filter-kit'
const result = (
<Earlybird
image={
<SoftLightBlend
resizeCanvasTo={'dstImage'}
dstTransform={{
scale: 'CONTAIN'
}}
dstImage={
<Emboss
image={
<Image
style={{ width: 320, height: 320 }}
source={require('./parrot.png')}
resizeMode={'contain'}
/>
}
/>
}
srcTransform={{
anchor: { x: 0.5, y: 1 },
translate: { x: 0.5, y: 1 }
}}
srcImage={
<Invert
image={
<RadialGradient
colors={['rgba(0, 0, 255, 1)', '#00ff00', 'red']}
stops={[0.25, 0.75, 1]}
center={{ x: '50w', y: '100h' }}
/>
}
/>
}
/>
}
/>
)
|original image
|result
|
|
|
|
|
|
blurRadius Image prop will not work in conjunction with this library, instead of it just use BoxBlur filter
When running on pre-Lollipop (SDK < 21) Android devices you may experience TooManyBitmapsException, which results in image is not being rendered (this can be logged with onFilteringError prop). It looks like this is a relatively rare case which arises on low-end devices when filtering wallpaper-sized images (like 1920 × 1080 pixels). The common workarounds are:
using smaller images
using ColorMatrix filter with concatColorMatrices instead of wrapping the image with multiple color matrix based filters
adding
android:largeHeap="true" to
android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml
replacing standard
MainReactPackage with alternative one provided by this module:
...
+ import iyegoroff.imagefilterkit.MainReactPackageWithFrescoCache;
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
...
List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList(this).getPackages();
// Packages that cannot be autolinked yet can be added manually here, for example:
// packages.add(new MyReactNativePackage());
- return packages;
+ return MainReactPackageWithFrescoCache.inject(packages);
}
...
After this change
ImageFilter will not throw
TooManyBitmapsException immediately and will clear Fresco image caches, trim bitmap pool memory and try to filter the image again several times until succeed or reach the limit of retries, specified by clearCachesMaxRetries prop.
react-native-asset with "<=0.4.14" version of this library - switch to
iyegoroff/react-native-asset#with-key. In order to prevent unlinking of
.cikernel files provided by
react-native-image-filter-kit use
react-native-asset the following way:
npx iyegoroff/react-native-asset#with-key -a YOUR-OWN-ASSETS -k YOUR-APP-ID
EdgeDetection,
Emboss and
FuzzyGlass filters are taken from android-graphics-demo project by @chiuki
skia sources