React Native Image Fallback is a lightweight image component which supports fallback images for React Native apps.
Install React Native Image Fallback
npm i react-native-image-fallback --save
or
yarn add react-native-image-fallback
Import it
import {ImageLoader} from 'react-native-image-fallback';
Use it in you component
render() {
const imageSource = 'http://image.url'; // An image URL
const fallbacks = [
'http://another.image.url', // An image URI
require('./local/image/path'), // A locally require'd image
];
return (
<ImageLoader
source={imageSource}
fallback={fallbacks}
/>
)
}
This is basically a React Native
Image. So all the
<Image /> props will work. On top of that
source - The source image. Can be a string URL or a
require('') image file
fallback - The fallback(s). Can be a string URL, a
require('') image file or an array consisting of either
component - The component to use when rendering the image. Defaults to React Native image
onLoadStart - Accepts a calback function with the first parameter being the image that is being loaded to the component.
onLoadEnd - Invoked when load either succeeds or fails. Accepts a callback function with the first parameter being the image in question.
onSuccess - Invoked when the component successfully loads an image. Accepts a callback function with the first parameter being the loaded image.
onError - Invoked when all the given images fail to load.
Since the fallback feature heavily relies on callbacks of ReactNative Image component (
source,
onLoadStart,
onLoad,
onLoadEnd and
onLoad), make sure the custom component is an extension or with similar callbacks.
<ImageLoader
component={MyCustomImageComponent}
source={imageSource}
fallback={fallbacks}
/>
On a case where you use an array of fallbacks, make sure the array reference stays the same throughout the rendering cycles. If you create new arrays on renders (like stated above on the example), it will reset the fallback logic and it will start over again. Not a good scenario if you care about performance.
render() {
const imageSource = 'http://image.url';
const fallbacks = ['http://another.image.url', 'http://one-more.image.url'];
// This is not recommended
// This will create new arrays on each render and it will reset the ImageLoader.
// If the fallbacks are constant, try defining as a class property or a constant outside the component's render scope.
// If it's not constant, you may need to look into memoizing techniques.
return (
<ImageLoader
source={imageSource}
fallback={fallbacks}
/>
)
}
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details