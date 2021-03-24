React Native Image Fallback

1. What is React Native Image Fallback?

React Native Image Fallback is a lightweight image component which supports fallback images for React Native apps.

2. Getting Started

Install React Native Image Fallback

npm i react-native-image-fallback --save or yarn add react-native-image-fallback

3. Usage

Import it

import {ImageLoader} from 'react-native-image-fallback' ;

Use it in you component

render() { const imageSource = 'http://image.url' ; const fallbacks = [ 'http://another.image.url' , require ( './local/image/path' ), ]; return ( < ImageLoader source = {imageSource} fallback = {fallbacks} /> ) }

4. Properties

This is basically a React Native Image . So all the <Image /> props will work. On top of that

source - The source image. Can be a string URL or a require('') image file

- The source image. Can be a string URL or a image file fallback - The fallback(s). Can be a string URL, a require('') image file or an array consisting of either

- The fallback(s). Can be a string URL, a image file or an array consisting of either component - The component to use when rendering the image. Defaults to React Native image

- The component to use when rendering the image. Defaults to React Native image onLoadStart - Accepts a calback function with the first parameter being the image that is being loaded to the component.

- Accepts a calback function with the first parameter being the image that is being loaded to the component. onLoadEnd - Invoked when load either succeeds or fails. Accepts a callback function with the first parameter being the image in question.

- Invoked when load either succeeds or fails. Accepts a callback function with the first parameter being the image in question. onSuccess - Invoked when the component successfully loads an image. Accepts a callback function with the first parameter being the loaded image.

- Invoked when the component successfully loads an image. Accepts a callback function with the first parameter being the loaded image. onError - Invoked when all the given images fail to load.

5. Using a custom component

Since the fallback feature heavily relies on callbacks of ReactNative Image component ( source , onLoadStart , onLoad , onLoadEnd and onLoad ), make sure the custom component is an extension or with similar callbacks.

<ImageLoader component={MyCustomImageComponent} source={imageSource} fallback={fallbacks} />

Note on using an array of fallbacks

On a case where you use an array of fallbacks, make sure the array reference stays the same throughout the rendering cycles. If you create new arrays on renders (like stated above on the example), it will reset the fallback logic and it will start over again. Not a good scenario if you care about performance.

render() { const imageSource = 'http://image.url' ; const fallbacks = [ 'http://another.image.url' , 'http://one-more.image.url' ]; return ( < ImageLoader source = {imageSource} fallback = {fallbacks} /> ) }

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details