$ yarn add react-native-image-crop-tools
Only RN > 0.61.x is supported.
pod 'react-native-image-crop-tools', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-image-crop-tools' in your podfile below the line
use_native_modules!. Then run
pod installin iOS folder.
Most cropping tools available for RN are usually wrappers over popular native tools which itself isn't a bad thing. But this means you are stuck with their UI and feature set. The ones made in RN are not the most optimized and correct tools.
This library is not supposed to work with local images. There are very few usecases for that. You need to provide a sourceUrl string which you can obtain from image pickers or downloading using rn-fetch-blob
import { CropView } from 'react-native-image-crop-tools';
<CropView
sourceUrl={uri}
style={styles.cropView}
ref={cropViewRef}
onImageCrop={(res) => console.warn(res)}
keepAspectRatio
aspectRatio={{width: 16, height: 9}}
/>
Two methods are exposed on the ref you can use them as follows
this.cropViewRef.saveImage(true, 90 // image quality percentage)
this.cropViewRef.rotateImage(true // true for clockwise, false for counterclockwise)
For detailed usage check out the example app.