rni

react-native-image-crop-tools

by Hunaid Hassan
1.5.0 (see all)

Native-ish Image Crop Tools for react native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

592

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-image-crop-tools

Previews

Getting started

$ yarn add react-native-image-crop-tools

Mostly Automatic installation

Only RN > 0.61.x is supported.

  • Android: Installation is automatic.
  • iOS: Add pod 'react-native-image-crop-tools', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-image-crop-tools' in your podfile below the line use_native_modules!. Then run pod installin iOS folder.

Why another cropping library?

Most cropping tools available for RN are usually wrappers over popular native tools which itself isn't a bad thing. But this means you are stuck with their UI and feature set. The ones made in RN are not the most optimized and correct tools.

Features

  1. Native views. Which means performance even on low end devices.
  2. You can embed the view into you own UI. It's not very customizable (yet)
  3. Change and lock/unlock aspect ratio on the fly (This is the main reason I am making this library)

NOTE

This library is not supposed to work with local images. There are very few usecases for that. You need to provide a sourceUrl string which you can obtain from image pickers or downloading using rn-fetch-blob

Usage

import { CropView } from 'react-native-image-crop-tools';

        <CropView
          sourceUrl={uri}
          style={styles.cropView}
          ref={cropViewRef}
          onImageCrop={(res) => console.warn(res)}
          keepAspectRatio
          aspectRatio={{width: 16, height: 9}}
        />

Two methods are exposed on the ref you can use them as follows

  this.cropViewRef.saveImage(true, 90 // image quality percentage)
  this.cropViewRef.rotateImage(true // true for clockwise, false for counterclockwise)

For detailed usage check out the example app.

TODO:

  • Add screenshots
  • Support transparency
  • Add access to prebuilt UI for those who want to use it.

