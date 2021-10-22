Previews

Getting started

$ yarn add react-native-image-crop-tools

Mostly Automatic installation

Only RN > 0.61.x is supported.

Android: Installation is automatic.

iOS: Add pod 'react-native-image-crop-tools', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-image-crop-tools' in your podfile below the line use_native_modules! . Then run pod install in iOS folder.

Why another cropping library?

Most cropping tools available for RN are usually wrappers over popular native tools which itself isn't a bad thing. But this means you are stuck with their UI and feature set. The ones made in RN are not the most optimized and correct tools.

Features

Native views. Which means performance even on low end devices. You can embed the view into you own UI. It's not very customizable (yet) Change and lock/unlock aspect ratio on the fly (This is the main reason I am making this library)

NOTE

This library is not supposed to work with local images. There are very few usecases for that. You need to provide a sourceUrl string which you can obtain from image pickers or downloading using rn-fetch-blob

Usage

import { CropView } from 'react-native-image-crop-tools' ; < CropView sourceUrl = {uri} style = {styles.cropView} ref = {cropViewRef} onImageCrop = {(res) => console.warn(res)} keepAspectRatio aspectRatio={{width: 16, height: 9}} />

Two methods are exposed on the ref you can use them as follows

this .cropViewRef.saveImage( true , 90 this .cropViewRef.rotateImage( true

For detailed usage check out the example app.