openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rni

react-native-image-crop-picker

by Ivan Pusic
0.37.2 (see all)

iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

76.3K

GitHub Stars

5.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

132

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Image Picker, React Native Image Manipulation

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/54
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

react-native-image-crop-picker

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping

Result

Important note

If you are using react-native >= 0.60 use react-native-image-crop-picker version >= 0.25.0. Otherwise use version < 0.25.0.

Usage

Import library

import ImagePicker from 'react-native-image-crop-picker';

Call single image picker with cropping

ImagePicker.openPicker({
  width: 300,
  height: 400,
  cropping: true
}).then(image => {
  console.log(image);
});

Call multiple image picker

ImagePicker.openPicker({
  multiple: true
}).then(images => {
  console.log(images);
});

Select video only from gallery

ImagePicker.openPicker({
  mediaType: "video",
}).then((video) => {
  console.log(video);
});

Android: The prop 'cropping' has been known to cause videos not to be displayed in the gallery on Android. Please do not set cropping to true when selecting videos.

Select from camera

Image

ImagePicker.openCamera({
  width: 300,
  height: 400,
  cropping: true,
}).then(image => {
  console.log(image);
});

Video

ImagePicker.openCamera({
  mediaType: 'video',
}).then(image => {
  console.log(image);
});

Crop picture

ImagePicker.openCropper({
  path: 'my-file-path.jpg',
  width: 300,
  height: 400
}).then(image => {
  console.log(image);
});

Optional cleanup

Module is creating tmp images which are going to be cleaned up automatically somewhere in the future. If you want to force cleanup, you can use clean to clean all tmp files, or cleanSingle(path) to clean single tmp file.

ImagePicker.clean().then(() => {
  console.log('removed all tmp images from tmp directory');
}).catch(e => {
  alert(e);
});

Request Object

PropertyTypeDescription
croppingbool (default false)Enable or disable cropping
widthnumberWidth of result image when used with cropping option
heightnumberHeight of result image when used with cropping option
multiplebool (default false)Enable or disable multiple image selection
writeTempFile (ios only)bool (default true)When set to false, does not write temporary files for the selected images. This is useful to improve performance when you are retrieving file contents with the includeBase64 option and don't need to read files from disk.
includeBase64bool (default false)When set to true, the image file content will be available as a base64-encoded string in the data property. Hint: To use this string as an image source, use it like: <Image source={{uri: `data:${image.mime};base64,${image.data}`}} />
includeExifbool (default false)Include image exif data in the response
avoidEmptySpaceAroundImage (ios only)bool (default true)When set to true, the image will always fill the mask space.
cropperActiveWidgetColor (android only)string (default "#424242")When cropping image, determines ActiveWidget color.
cropperStatusBarColor (android only)string (default #424242)When cropping image, determines the color of StatusBar.
cropperToolbarColor (android only)string (default #424242)When cropping image, determines the color of Toolbar.
cropperToolbarWidgetColor (android only)string (default darker orange)When cropping image, determines the color of Toolbar text and buttons.
freeStyleCropEnabledbool (default false)Enables user to apply custom rectangle area for cropping
cropperToolbarTitlestring (default Edit Photo)When cropping image, determines the title of Toolbar.
cropperCircleOverlaybool (default false)Enable or disable circular cropping mask.
disableCropperColorSetters (android only)bool (default false)When cropping image, disables the color setters for cropping library.
minFiles (ios only)number (default 1)Min number of files to select when using multiple option
maxFiles (ios only)number (default 5)Max number of files to select when using multiple option
waitAnimationEnd (ios only)bool (default true)Promise will resolve/reject once ViewController completion block is called
smartAlbums (ios only)array (supported values) (default ['UserLibrary', 'PhotoStream', 'Panoramas', 'Videos', 'Bursts'])List of smart albums to choose from
useFrontCamerabool (default false)Whether to default to the front/'selfie' camera when opened. Please note that not all Android devices handle this parameter, see issue #1058
compressVideoPreset (ios only)string (default MediumQuality)Choose which preset will be used for video compression
compressImageMaxWidthnumber (default none)Compress image with maximum width
compressImageMaxHeightnumber (default none)Compress image with maximum height
compressImageQualitynumber (default 1 (Android)/0.8 (iOS))Compress image with quality (from 0 to 1, where 1 is best quality). On iOS, values larger than 0.8 don't produce a noticeable quality increase in most images, while a value of 0.8 will reduce the file size by about half or less compared to a value of 1.
loadingLabelText (ios only)string (default "Processing assets...")Text displayed while photo is loading in picker
mediaTypestring (default any)Accepted mediaType for image selection, can be one of: 'photo', 'video', or 'any'
showsSelectedCount (ios only)bool (default true)Whether to show the number of selected assets
sortOrder (ios only)string (default 'none', supported values: 'asc', 'desc', 'none')Applies a sort order on the creation date on how media is displayed within the albums/detail photo views when opening the image picker
forceJpg (ios only)bool (default false)Whether to convert photos to JPG. This will also convert any Live Photo into its JPG representation
showCropGuidelines (android only)bool (default true)Whether to show the 3x3 grid on top of the image during cropping
showCropFrame (android only)bool (default true)Whether to show crop frame during cropping
hideBottomControls (android only)bool (default false)Whether to display bottom controls
enableRotationGesture (android only)bool (default false)Whether to enable rotating the image by hand gesture
cropperChooseText (ios only)           string (default choose)        Choose button text
cropperCancelText (ios only)string (default Cancel)Cancel button text
cropperRotateButtonsHidden (ios only)           bool (default false)        Enable or disable cropper rotate buttons

Smart Album Types (ios)

NOTE: Some of these types may not be available on all iOS versions. Be sure to check this to avoid issues.

['PhotoStream', 'Generic', 'Panoramas', 'Videos', 'Favorites', 'Timelapses', 'AllHidden', 'RecentlyAdded', 'Bursts', 'SlomoVideos', 'UserLibrary', 'SelfPortraits', 'Screenshots', 'DepthEffect', 'LivePhotos', 'Animated', 'LongExposure']

Response Object

PropertyTypeDescription
pathstringSelected image location. This is null when the writeTempFile option is set to false.
localIdentifier(ios only)stringSelected images' localidentifier, used for PHAsset searching
sourceURL(ios only)stringSelected images' source path, do not have write access
filename(ios only)stringSelected images' filename
widthnumberSelected image width
heightnumberSelected image height
mimestringSelected image MIME type (image/jpeg, image/png)
sizenumberSelected image size in bytes
durationnumberVideo duration time in milliseconds
database64Optional base64 selected file representation
exifobjectExtracted exif data from image. Response format is platform specific
cropRectobjectCropped image rectangle (width, height, x, y)
creationDate (ios only)stringUNIX timestamp when image was created
modificationDatestringUNIX timestamp when image was last modified

Install

Step 1

npm i react-native-image-crop-picker --save

Step 2

iOS

cd ios
pod install

Step 3

iOS

Step 1

In Xcode open Info.plist and add string key NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription with value that describes why you need access to user photos. More info here https://forums.developer.apple.com/thread/62229. Depending on what features you use, you also may need NSCameraUsageDescription and NSMicrophoneUsageDescription keys.

(Optional) Step 2 - To localizate the camera / gallery / cropper text buttons

  • Open your Xcode project
  • Go to your project settings by opening the project name on the Navigation (left side)
  • Select your project in the project list
  • Should be into the Info tab and add in Localizations the language your app was missing throughout the +
  • Rebuild and you should now have your app camera and gallery with the classic ios text in the language you added.

Android

  • VERY IMPORTANT Add the following to your build.gradle's repositories section. (android/build.gradle)
allprojects {
    repositories {
      mavenLocal()
      jcenter()
      maven { url "$rootDir/../node_modules/react-native/android" }

      // ADD THIS
      maven { url 'https://maven.google.com' }

      // ADD THIS
      maven { url "https://www.jitpack.io" }
    }
}
  • Add useSupportLibrary (android/app/build.gradle)
android {
    ...

    defaultConfig {
        ...
        vectorDrawables.useSupportLibrary = true
        ...
    }
    ...
}
  • Use Android SDK >= 26 (android/app/build.gradle)
android {
    compileSdkVersion 27
    buildToolsVersion "27.0.3"
    ...
    
    defaultConfig {
      ...
      targetSdkVersion 27
      ...
    }
    ...
}
  • Minimum Gradle version if you are using react-native-image-crop-picker >= 0.35.0
3.3.3
3.4.3
3.5.4
3.6.4
4.0.1

Reference for more details https://github.com/ivpusic/react-native-image-crop-picker/issues/1406

  • [Optional] If you want to use camera picker in your project, add following to app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml

    • <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CAMERA"/>

  • [Optional] If you want to use front camera, also add following to app/src/main/ AndroidManifest.xml

    • <uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.camera" android:required="false" />
    • <uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.camera.front" android:required="false" />

TO DO

  • [Android] Standardize multiple select
  • [Android] Video compression

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation4
Easy to Use3
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Chirag Shah36 Ratings32 Reviews
4 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
baka5 Ratings0 Reviews
December 3, 2020
Great Documentation
Đỗ Khắc Chung15 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm a student.
November 17, 2020
Muhammed Ubeyd11 Ratings0 Reviews
November 18, 2020
andreipedrov2 Ratings0 Reviews
November 3, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Alternatives

react-native-image-picker:sunrise_over_mountains: A React Native module that allows you to use native UI to select media from the device library or directly from the camera.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
113K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
15
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
12Easy to Use
6Performant
expo-image-pickerAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
61K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
@react-native-community/camerarollCameraRoll is a react-native native module that provides access to the local camera roll or photo library.
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
52K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
react-native-customized-image-pickeriOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
231
rnc
react-native-camera-roll-picker📷 A React Native component providing images selection from camera roll
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

How to build an image picker using react-native-image-crop-picker - LogRocket Blog
blog.logrocket.com6 months agoHow to build an image picker using react-native-image-crop-picker - LogRocket BlogThis tutorial demonstrates how to use React Native Image Crop Picker to select images from devices and upload photos to your app.
react-native-image-crop-picker examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-native-image-crop-picker examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-native-image-crop-picker by viewing and forking react-native-image-crop-picker example apps on CodeSandbox
React Native Image Picker
medium.com2 months agoReact Native Image PickerThere are a few options for ‘Image Picker’ options in React Native. However, I will use the react-native-image-crop-picker with React Native version 0.61. The package offers iOS and Android image…
Image Selection With Crop in React Native
www.itechinsiders.com1 year agoImage Selection With Crop in React NativeWhy we need image cropping - In this article we are going to discuss about “Image Selection With Crop in React Native“, in today era mostly each app has
iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping | BestofReactjs
bestofreactjs.comiOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping | BestofReactjsivpusic/react-native-image-crop-picker, react-native-image-crop-picker iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping Result