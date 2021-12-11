Fetch prominent colors from an image.
This module is a wrapper around the Palette class on Android, UIImageColors on iOS and node-vibrant for the web.
npm install react-native-image-colors
yarn add react-native-image-colors
Rebuild the app.
Install the pod, then rebuild the app.
npx pod-install
RN < 0.62: if you face a compilation error while building, your Xcode project likely does not support Swift which this package requires. You can fix this by creating a blank dummy swift file using Xcode.
This package works with Expo managed workflow apps. Set up
expo-dev-client so you can use this package.
The example project demonstrates this.
You're good to go!
import ImageColors from 'react-native-image-colors'
const uri = require('./cool.jpg')
const result = await ImageColors.getColors(uri, {
fallback: '#228B22',
cache: true,
key: 'unique_key',
})
switch (result.platform) {
case 'android':
// android result properties
const vibrantColor = result.vibrant
break
case 'web':
// web result properties
const lightVibrantColor = result.lightVibrant
break
case 'ios':
// iOS result properties
const primaryColor = result.primary
break
default:
throw new Error('Unexpected platform key')
}
ImageColors.getColors(uri: string, config?: Config): Promise<ImageColorsResult>
uri
A string which can be:
URL:
Local file:
const catImg = require('./images/cat.jpg')
Base64:
const catImgBase64 = '...'
The mime type prefix for base64 is required (e.g. data:image/png;base64).
Config
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Required
|Default
fallback
|If a color property couldn't be retrieved, it will default to this hex color string (note: do not use shorthand hex. e.g.
#fff).
string
|No
"#000000"
cache
|Enables in-memory caching of the result - skip downloading the same image next time.
boolean
|No
false
key
|Unique key to use for the cache entry. The image URI is used as the unique key by default. You should explicitly pass a key if you enable caching and you're using a base64 string as the URI.
string
|No
undefined
headers
|HTTP headers to be sent along with the GET request to download the image
Record<string, string>
|No
undefined
pixelSpacing (Android only)
|How many pixels to skip when iterating over image pixels. Higher means better performance (note: value cannot be lower than 1).
number
|No
5
quality (iOS and web)
|Highest implies no downscaling and very good colors.
'lowest'
'low'
'high'
'highest'
|No
"low"
ImageColorsResult
Every result object contains a respective
platform key to help narrow down the type.
AndroidImageColors
|Property
|Type
dominant
string?
average
string?
vibrant
string?
darkVibrant
string?
lightVibrant
string?
darkMuted
string?
lightMuted
string?
muted
string?
platform
"android"
WebImageColors
|Property
|Type
dominant
string?
vibrant
string?
darkVibrant
string?
lightVibrant
string?
darkMuted
string?
lightMuted
string?
muted
string?
platform
"web"
IOSImageColors
|Property
|Type
background
string
primary
string
secondary
string
detail
string
platform
"ios"