Fetch prominent colors from an image.

This module is a wrapper around the Palette class on Android, UIImageColors on iOS and node-vibrant for the web.

Installation

npm install react- native -image-colors

yarn add react- native -image-colors

Android

Rebuild the app.

iOS

Install the pod, then rebuild the app.

npx pod-install

RN < 0.62: if you face a compilation error while building, your Xcode project likely does not support Swift which this package requires. You can fix this by creating a blank dummy swift file using Xcode.

Expo

This package works with Expo managed workflow apps. Set up expo-dev-client so you can use this package. The example project demonstrates this.

Web

You're good to go!

Usage

import ImageColors from 'react-native-image-colors' const uri = require ( './cool.jpg' ) const result = await ImageColors.getColors(uri, { fallback : '#228B22' , cache : true , key : 'unique_key' , }) switch (result.platform) { case 'android' : const vibrantColor = result.vibrant break case 'web' : const lightVibrantColor = result.lightVibrant break case 'ios' : const primaryColor = result.primary break default : throw new Error ( 'Unexpected platform key' ) }

API

uri

A string which can be:

URL: https://i.imgur.com/O3XSdU7.jpg

Local file: const catImg = require ( './images/cat.jpg' )

Base64: const catImgBase64 = '...' The mime type prefix for base64 is required (e.g. data:image/png;base64).

Config

Property Description Type Required Default fallback If a color property couldn't be retrieved, it will default to this hex color string (note: do not use shorthand hex. e.g. #fff ). string No "#000000" cache Enables in-memory caching of the result - skip downloading the same image next time. boolean No false key Unique key to use for the cache entry. The image URI is used as the unique key by default. You should explicitly pass a key if you enable caching and you're using a base64 string as the URI. string No undefined headers HTTP headers to be sent along with the GET request to download the image Record<string, string> No undefined pixelSpacing (Android only) How many pixels to skip when iterating over image pixels. Higher means better performance (note: value cannot be lower than 1). number No 5 quality (iOS and web) Highest implies no downscaling and very good colors. 'lowest'

'low'

'high'

'highest' No "low"

ImageColorsResult

Every result object contains a respective platform key to help narrow down the type.

AndroidImageColors

Property Type dominant string? average string? vibrant string? darkVibrant string? lightVibrant string? darkMuted string? lightMuted string? muted string? platform "android"

WebImageColors

Property Type dominant string? vibrant string? darkVibrant string? lightVibrant string? darkMuted string? lightMuted string? muted string? platform "web"

IOSImageColors

Property Type background string primary string secondary string detail string platform "ios"

Notes