Readme

react-native-image-colors

Platform NPM Badge Publish size PRs Welcome

Fetch prominent colors from an image.

Example 1 Demo 1 Android Demo 1 iOS Demo 2 Android Demo 2 iOS

This module is a wrapper around the Palette class on Android, UIImageColors on iOS and node-vibrant for the web.

Installation

npm install react-native-image-colors

yarn add react-native-image-colors

Android

Rebuild the app.

iOS

Install the pod, then rebuild the app.

npx pod-install

RN < 0.62: if you face a compilation error while building, your Xcode project likely does not support Swift which this package requires. You can fix this by creating a blank dummy swift file using Xcode.

Expo

This package works with Expo managed workflow apps. Set up expo-dev-client so you can use this package. The example project demonstrates this.

Web

You're good to go!

Usage

import ImageColors from 'react-native-image-colors'

const uri = require('./cool.jpg')

const result = await ImageColors.getColors(uri, {
  fallback: '#228B22',
  cache: true,
  key: 'unique_key',
})

switch (result.platform) {
  case 'android':
    // android result properties
    const vibrantColor = result.vibrant
    break
  case 'web':
    // web result properties
    const lightVibrantColor = result.lightVibrant
    break
  case 'ios':
    // iOS result properties
    const primaryColor = result.primary
    break
  default:
    throw new Error('Unexpected platform key')
}

API

ImageColors.getColors(uri: string, config?: Config): Promise<ImageColorsResult>

uri

A string which can be:

  • URL:

    https://i.imgur.com/O3XSdU7.jpg

  • Local file:

    const catImg = require('./images/cat.jpg')

  • Base64:

    const catImgBase64 = '...'

    The mime type prefix for base64 is required (e.g. data:image/png;base64).

Config

PropertyDescriptionTypeRequiredDefault
fallbackIf a color property couldn't be retrieved, it will default to this hex color string (note: do not use shorthand hex. e.g. #fff).stringNo"#000000"
cacheEnables in-memory caching of the result - skip downloading the same image next time.booleanNofalse
keyUnique key to use for the cache entry. The image URI is used as the unique key by default. You should explicitly pass a key if you enable caching and you're using a base64 string as the URI.stringNoundefined
headersHTTP headers to be sent along with the GET request to download the imageRecord<string, string>Noundefined
pixelSpacing (Android only)How many pixels to skip when iterating over image pixels. Higher means better performance (note: value cannot be lower than 1).numberNo5
quality (iOS and web)Highest implies no downscaling and very good colors.'lowest'
'low'
'high'
'highest'		No"low"

ImageColorsResult

Every result object contains a respective platform key to help narrow down the type.

AndroidImageColors

PropertyType
dominantstring?
averagestring?
vibrantstring?
darkVibrantstring?
lightVibrantstring?
darkMutedstring?
lightMutedstring?
mutedstring?
platform"android"

WebImageColors

PropertyType
dominantstring?
vibrantstring?
darkVibrantstring?
lightVibrantstring?
darkMutedstring?
lightMutedstring?
mutedstring?
platform"web"

IOSImageColors

PropertyType
backgroundstring
primarystring
secondarystring
detailstring
platform"ios"

Notes

  • There is an example react-native project.
  • Since the implementation of each platform is different you can get different color results for each.

