Image carousel with support for heading, captions, fullscreen mode, image swiping and pinch-to-zoom in fullscreen mode.
Supports both Android and iOS. Zoom feature works on iOS only.
npm install --save react-native-image-carousel
import ImageCarousel from 'react-native-image-carousel';
export default class App extends Component<any, any, any> {
_imageCarousel: ImageCarousel;
componentWillMount() {
(this: any)._renderHeader = this._renderHeader.bind(this);
}
_renderHeader(): ReactElement<any> {
return (
<TouchableWithoutFeedback onPress={this._imageCarousel.close}>
<View>
<Text style={styles.closeText}>Exit</Text>
</View>
</TouchableWithoutFeedback>
);
}
_renderFooter(): ReactElement<any> {
return (
<Text style={styles.footerText}>Footer!</Text>
);
}
_renderContent(idx: number): ReactElement<any> {
return (
<Image
style={styles.container}
source={{ uri: urls[idx] }}
resizeMode={'contain'}
/>
);
}
render(): ReactElement<any> {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<ImageCarousel
ref={(imageCarousel: ImageCarousel) => {
this._imageCarousel = imageCarousel;
}}
renderContent={this._renderContent}
renderHeader={this._renderHeader}
renderFooter={this._renderFooter}
>
{urls.map((url: string): ReactElement<any> => (
<Image
key={url}
style={styles.image}
source={{ uri: url, height: 100 }}
resizeMode={'contain'}
/>
))}
</ImageCarousel>
</View>
);
}
}
Check full example in Example folder.
Every prop is optional.
|Name
|Type
|Description
activeProps?
Object
|Props of each child when in fullscreen mode. (For a component to fill the screen activeProp's style must be
flex: 1). This prop is ignored in case
renderContent prop is provided.
activeComponents?
[ReactElement<any>]
|Active components' bounds will be used for opening/closing fullscreen mode animations. If not provided, the immediate children are used.
zoomEnabled?
boolean
true by default, if
false, children are not zoomable.
hideStatusBarOnOpen?
boolean
true by default, if
false, status bar does not fade out on open.
renderContent?
(idx: number) => ReactElement<any>
|Component to render in fullscreen mode for the given index.
renderHeader?
() => ReactElement<any>
|Component to render at the top when in fullscreen mode.
renderFooter?
() => ReactElement<any>
|Component to render at the bottom when in fullscreen mode.
onIdxChange?
(idx: number)
|Fired on index change in fullscreen mode.
onOpen?
() => void
|Fired on fullscreen mode open.
onClose?
() => void
|Fired on fullscreen mode close.
react-native-image-carousel also provides two methods for opening and closing the fullscreen mode respectively:
open(startIdx: number),
close.
MIT License © Anvilabs LLC