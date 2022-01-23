The best react native image cache wrapper.

Feature

the same usage with <Image/> and <ImageBackground/>

and can set activity indicator

cache images with expiration

clear one cache or all cache files

support getSize() and prefetch()

support cache base64 data to local

Installation

We use rn-fetch-blob to handle file system access in this package, So you should install react-native-image-cache-wrapper and rn-fetch-blob both.

npm install react-native-image-cache-wrapper --save npm install rn-fetch-blob --save react-native link rn-fetch-blob

or use yarn

yarn add react-native-image- cache -wrapper yarn add rn-fetch-blob

Notice: if you use RN 0.60+, please use rn-fetch-blob v0.10.16

ChangeLog

v1.0.7

fix Strange error

v1.0.6

add static method CachedImage.isUrlCached(url,success=(cachFile)=>void,fail=(error)=>void)) add static method CachedImage.getCacheFilename(url) add static property CachedImage.cacheDir , user can use to set customized cacheDir

v1.0.5

fix for RN 0.59

v1.0.4

fix Content-Length check

v1.0.3

fix file successfully download check

v1.0.2

use rn-fetch-blob instead of react-native-fetch-blob

v1.0.0

initial release

Configuration

Property Type Default Description FirstRelease <Image/> or <ImageBackground> properties same with <Image/> and <ImageBackground/> 1.0 expiration number 604800 expiration seconds (0:no expiration, default cache a week) 1.0 activityIndicator Component null when loading show it as an indicator, you can use your component 1.0

Usage

import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper' ; render() { return ( < View > < CachedImage source = {{uri: " https: // assets-cdn.github.com / images / modules / logos_page / Octocat.png "}}/> < CachedImage source = {{uri: " https: // assets-cdn.github.com / images / modules / logos_page / Octocat.png "}}/> < Text > This is example with image background. </ Text > </ CachedImage > </ View > ); }

Static Function

CachedImage.getSize(url, success=(width,height)=>void,fail=(error)=>void)

Get the image size, if no cache, will cache it.

Example:

import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper' ; CachedImage.getSize( "https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/modules/logos_page/Octocat.png" , ( width,height )=> { console .log( "width:" +width+ " height:" +height); }, ( error )=> { console .log( "error:" +error); });

CachedImage.prefetch(url,expiration=0,success=(cachFile)=>void,fail=(error)=>void)

prefetch an image and cache it.

Example:

import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper' ; CachedImage.prefetch( "https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/modules/logos_page/Octocat.png" , 3600 , ( cacheFile )=> { console .log( "cache filename:" +cacheFile); }, ( error )=> { console .log( "error:" +error); });

CachedImage.deleteCache(url)

delete a cache file.

Example:

import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper' ; // prefetch and cache image 3600 seconds CachedImage.deleteCache("https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/modules/logos_page/Octocat.png");

CachedImage.clearCache()

clear all cache.

Example:

import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper' ; // prefetch and cache image 3600 seconds CachedImage.clearCache();

CachedImage.isUrlCached(url,success=(cachFile)=>void,fail=(error)=>void))

check if a url is cached.

Example:

import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper' ; // check if a url is cached. CachedImage.isUrlCached(url,( exists )=>{ alert( exists ); });

CachedImage.getCacheFilename(url)

make a cache filename.

Example:

import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper' ; let cachedFilename = CachedImage.getCacheFilename(url);

CachedImage.cacheDir

the property that can get/set cacheDir

Example: