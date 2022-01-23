The best react native image cache wrapper.
<Image/> and
<ImageBackground/>
We use
rn-fetch-blob to handle file system access in this package,
So you should install react-native-image-cache-wrapper and rn-fetch-blob both.
npm install react-native-image-cache-wrapper --save
npm install rn-fetch-blob --save
react-native link rn-fetch-blob
or use yarn
yarn add react-native-image-cache-wrapper
yarn add rn-fetch-blob
Notice: if you use RN 0.60+, please use rn-fetch-blob v0.10.16
v1.0.7
v1.0.6
CachedImage.isUrlCached(url,success=(cachFile)=>void,fail=(error)=>void))
CachedImage.getCacheFilename(url)
CachedImage.cacheDir, user can use to set customized cacheDir
v1.0.5
v1.0.4
v1.0.3
v1.0.2
v1.0.0
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|FirstRelease
<Image/> or
<ImageBackground> properties
|same with
<Image/> and
<ImageBackground/>
|1.0
|expiration
|number
|604800
|expiration seconds (0:no expiration, default cache a week)
|1.0
|activityIndicator
|Component
|null
|when loading show it as an indicator, you can use your component
|1.0
import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper';
render()
{
return (
<View>
<CachedImage source={{uri:"https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/modules/logos_page/Octocat.png"}}/>
<CachedImage source={{uri:"https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/modules/logos_page/Octocat.png"}}/>
<Text>This is example with image background.</Text>
</CachedImage>
</View>
);
}
CachedImage.getSize(url, success=(width,height)=>void,fail=(error)=>void)
Get the image size, if no cache, will cache it.
Example:
import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper';
CachedImage.getSize("https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/modules/logos_page/Octocat.png",
(width,height)=>{
console.log("width:"+width+" height:"+height);
},(error)=>{
console.log("error:"+error);
});
CachedImage.prefetch(url,expiration=0,success=(cachFile)=>void,fail=(error)=>void)
prefetch an image and cache it.
Example:
import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper';
// prefetch and cache image 3600 seconds
CachedImage.prefetch("https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/modules/logos_page/Octocat.png", 3600,
(cacheFile)=>{
console.log("cache filename:"+cacheFile);
},(error)=>{
console.log("error:"+error);
});
CachedImage.deleteCache(url)
delete a cache file.
Example:
import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper';
// prefetch and cache image 3600 seconds
CachedImage.deleteCache("https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/modules/logos_page/Octocat.png");
CachedImage.clearCache()
clear all cache.
Example:
import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper';
// prefetch and cache image 3600 seconds
CachedImage.clearCache();
CachedImage.isUrlCached(url,success=(cachFile)=>void,fail=(error)=>void))
check if a url is cached.
Example:
import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper';
// check if a url is cached.
CachedImage.isUrlCached(url,(exists)=>{
alert(exists);
});
CachedImage.getCacheFilename(url)
make a cache filename.
Example:
import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper';
// check if a url is cached.
let cachedFilename = CachedImage.getCacheFilename(url);
CachedImage.cacheDir
the property that can get/set cacheDir
Example:
import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper';
// check if a url is cached.
CachedImage.cacheDir = RNFetchBlob.fs.dirs.CacheDir + "/CachedImage/";