rni

react-native-image-cache-wrapper

by Wonday
1.0.7 (see all)

The best react native image cache wrapper.

Overview

Readme

react-native-image-cache-wrapper

npm

The best react native image cache wrapper.

Feature

  • the same usage with <Image/> and <ImageBackground/>
  • can set activity indicator
  • cache images with expiration
  • clear one cache or all cache files
  • support getSize() and prefetch()
  • support cache base64 data to local

Installation

We use rn-fetch-blob to handle file system access in this package, So you should install react-native-image-cache-wrapper and rn-fetch-blob both.

npm install react-native-image-cache-wrapper --save

npm install rn-fetch-blob --save
react-native link rn-fetch-blob

or use yarn

yarn add react-native-image-cache-wrapper
yarn add rn-fetch-blob

Notice: if you use RN 0.60+, please use rn-fetch-blob v0.10.16

ChangeLog

v1.0.7

  1. fix Strange error

v1.0.6

  1. add static method CachedImage.isUrlCached(url,success=(cachFile)=>void,fail=(error)=>void))
  2. add static method CachedImage.getCacheFilename(url)
  3. add static property CachedImage.cacheDir, user can use to set customized cacheDir

v1.0.5

  1. fix for RN 0.59

v1.0.4

  1. fix Content-Length check

v1.0.3

  1. fix file successfully download check

v1.0.2

  1. use rn-fetch-blob instead of react-native-fetch-blob

v1.0.0

  1. initial release

[more]

Configuration

PropertyTypeDefaultDescriptionFirstRelease
<Image/> or <ImageBackground> propertiessame with <Image/> and <ImageBackground/>1.0
expirationnumber604800expiration seconds (0:no expiration, default cache a week)1.0
activityIndicatorComponentnullwhen loading show it as an indicator, you can use your component1.0

Usage

import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper';

render()
{
    return (

            <View>
                <CachedImage source={{uri:"https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/modules/logos_page/Octocat.png"}}/>
                <CachedImage source={{uri:"https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/modules/logos_page/Octocat.png"}}/>
                    <Text>This is example with image background.</Text>
                </CachedImage>
            </View>
        );
}

Static Function

CachedImage.getSize(url, success=(width,height)=>void,fail=(error)=>void)

Get the image size, if no cache, will cache it.

Example:

import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper';

CachedImage.getSize("https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/modules/logos_page/Octocat.png", 
    (width,height)=>{
        console.log("width:"+width+" height:"+height);
    },(error)=>{
        console.log("error:"+error);
    });

CachedImage.prefetch(url,expiration=0,success=(cachFile)=>void,fail=(error)=>void)

prefetch an image and cache it.

Example:

import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper';

// prefetch and cache image 3600 seconds
CachedImage.prefetch("https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/modules/logos_page/Octocat.png", 3600, 
    (cacheFile)=>{
        console.log("cache filename:"+cacheFile);
    },(error)=>{
        console.log("error:"+error);
    });

CachedImage.deleteCache(url)

delete a cache file.

Example:

import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper';

// prefetch and cache image 3600 seconds
CachedImage.deleteCache("https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/modules/logos_page/Octocat.png");

CachedImage.clearCache()

clear all cache.

Example:

import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper';

// prefetch and cache image 3600 seconds
CachedImage.clearCache();

CachedImage.isUrlCached(url,success=(cachFile)=>void,fail=(error)=>void))

check if a url is cached.

Example:

import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper';

// check if a url is cached.
CachedImage.isUrlCached(url,(exists)=>{
    alert(exists);
});

CachedImage.getCacheFilename(url)

make a cache filename.

Example:

import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper';

// check if a url is cached.
let cachedFilename = CachedImage.getCacheFilename(url);

CachedImage.cacheDir

the property that can get/set cacheDir

Example:

import CachedImage from 'react-native-image-cache-wrapper';

// check if a url is cached.
CachedImage.cacheDir = RNFetchBlob.fs.dirs.CacheDir + "/CachedImage/";

