rni

react-native-icons

by Cory Smith
0.7.1 (see all)

Quick and easy icons in React Native

Documentation
5.1K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Icon

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

WARNING: This library is discontinued, I highly recommend using https://github.com/oblador/react-native-vector-icons

There's far bigger problems to solve in the open source and React Native communities than competing icon libraries so I'll be focusing on pushing forward other initiatives.

React Native Icons

npm version

Includes 5 different icon fonts and 2,444 icons.

Installation

npm install react-native-icons@latest --save

If you need to support React Native version < 0.12.0-rc use:

npm install react-native-icons@0.4.0 --save

Note that 0.4.0 does not support Android.

Getting started - iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-iconsios and add ReactNativeIcons.xcodeproj
  3. Add libReactNativeIcons.a (from 'Products' under ReactNativeIcons.xcodeproj) to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries phase
  4. Add the font files you want to use into the Copy Bundle Resources build phase of your project (click the '+' and click 'Add Other...' then choose the font files from node_modules/react-native-icons/ios/ReactNativeIcons/Libraries/FontAwesomeKit).
  5. Run your project (Cmd+R)

Getting started - Android

  • In android/setting.gradle
...
include ':react-native-icons'
project(':react-native-icons').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-icons/android')
  • In android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(':react-native-icons')
}
  • register module (in MainActivity.java)
import com.smixx.reactnativeicons.ReactNativeIcons;  // <--- import
import java.util.Arrays; // <--- import this if you want to specify which fonts to load
import com.smixx.reactnativeicons.IconFont; // <--- import this if you want to specify which fonts to load

public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler {
  ......

  @Override
  protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
    super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
    mReactRootView = new ReactRootView(this);

    mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder()
      .setApplication(getApplication())
      .setBundleAssetName("index.android.bundle")
      .setJSMainModuleName("index.android")
      .addPackage(new MainReactPackage())
      .addPackage(new ReactNativeIcons())              // <------ add here
      .setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG)
      .setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED)
      .build();

    mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "example", null);

    setContentView(mReactRootView);
  }

  ......

}
  • Copy the font files and .json files for the fonts you want to use into android/app/src/main/assets from node_modules/react-native-icons/fonts

Not supported on Android yet:

  • Tab Bar
  • Stacked Icons

Custom fonts

iOS

Custom fonts are not yet supported for iOS

Android

1. Copy the font file to your apps assets directory

2. Create a myfontname.json mapping file for the font, this is used to look up the mapping file and is used

Create json file (newiconfont.json) that contains a map of css names to HTML encoded unicode characters., examples in /fonts directory

{
  "alert": "&#xf101",
  "alert-circled": "&#xf100",
  "android-add": "&#xf2c7",
  "android-add-circle": "&#xf359",
...
}

3. Include fonts

  1. Copy font file and .json file to your apps assets directory 3.) In MainActivity.java, add the icon font, first parameter is the prefix you want to use (ex. typicons|globe), second is the filename of the font.
 mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder()
                .setApplication(getApplication())
                .setBundleAssetName("index.android.bundle")
                .setJSMainModuleName("index.android")
                .addPackage(new MainReactPackage())
                .addPackage(new ReactNativeIcons(Arrays.asList(
                        new IconFont("typicons", "typicons.ttf")
                )))
                .setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG)
                .setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED)
                .build();

Notes

  • You only need to include the icon font files you want to use
  • Icon style must set a width and height, or the icon will not be visible
  • You may need to restart your node server for the icon font files to be included.
  • An icon has a name, size, and a color (optional)
  • Color can be provide via the color property or via a style

Example of icons

var { Icon, } = require('react-native-icons');


<Icon
  name='ion|beer'
  size={150}
  color='#887700'
  style={styles.beer}
/>
<Icon
  name='zocial|github'
  size={70}
  color='black'
  style={styles.github}
/>
<Icon
  name='fontawesome|facebook-square'
  size={70}
  color='#3b5998'
  style={styles.facebook}
/>
<Icon
  name='foundation|lightbulb'
  size={30}
  color='#777777'
  style={styles.lightbulb}
/>

<Icon
  name='material|face'
  size={30}
  color='#333333'
  style={styles.face}
/>

Stacked icons

<Icon
  name='fontawesome|square'
  size={80}
  color='#55acee'
  style={styles.twitterOutline}>
  <Icon
    name='fontawesome|twitter'
    size={50}
    color='#ffffff'
    style={styles.twitterIcon}/>
</Icon>

With the following styles to center them:

var styles = StyleSheet.create({
  twitterOutline: {
    flexDirection: 'column',
    width: 70,
    height: 70,
    alignItems: 'center'
  },
  twitterIcon: {
    flex: 1,
    width: 40,
    height: 40
  },
});

Custom tab bar


var { TabBarIOS, } = require('react-native-icons');
var TabBarItemIOS = TabBarIOS.Item;

var Example = React.createClass({
  getInitialState: function() {
    return {
      selectedTab: 'home',
      notifCount: 0,
      presses: 0,
    };
  },
  render: function () {
    return (
      <TabBarIOS
        selectedTab={this.state.selectedTab}
        tintColor={'#c1d82f'}
        barTintColor={'#000000'}
        styles={styles.tabBar}>
        <TabBarItemIOS
          name="home"
          iconName={'ion|ios-home-outline'}
          selectedIconName={'ion|ios-home'}
          title={''}
          iconSize={32}
          accessibilityLabel="Home Tab"
          selected={this.state.selectedTab === 'home'}
          onPress={() => {
            this.setState({
              selectedTab: 'home',
            });
          }}>
          {this._renderContent()}
        </TabBarItemIOS>
        <TabBarItemIOS
            name="articles"
            iconName={'ion|ios-paper-outline'}
            selectedIconName={'ion|ios-paper'}
            title={''}
            iconSize={32}
            accessibilityLabel="Articles Tab"
            selected={this.state.selectedTab === 'articles'}
            onPress={() => {
            this.setState({
              selectedTab: 'articles',
            });
          }}>
          {this._renderContent()}
        </TabBarItemIOS>
        <TabBarItemIOS
            name="messages"
            iconName={'ion|chatboxes'}
            title={''}
            iconSize={32}
            accessibilityLabel="Messages Tab"
            selected={this.state.selectedTab === 'messages'}
            onPress={() => {
            this.setState({
              selectedTab: 'messages',
            });
          }}>
          {this._renderContent()}
        </TabBarItemIOS>
        <TabBarItemIOS
            name="settings"
            iconName={'ion|ios-gear-outline'}
            selectedIconName={'ion|ios-gear'}
            title={''}
            iconSize={32}
            accessibilityLabel="Settings Tab"
            selected={this.state.selectedTab === 'settings'}
            onPress={() => {
            this.setState({
              selectedTab: 'settings',
            });
          }}>
          {this._renderContent()}
        </TabBarItemIOS>
      </TabBarIOS>
    );
  }
});

Note: selectedIconName is optional. It defaults to iconName if not set. Also, there's another optional property named selectedIconSize, if you need to change the icon size when the tab is selected.

Included icon fonts

Screenshot

