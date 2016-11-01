WARNING: This library is discontinued, I highly recommend using https://github.com/oblador/react-native-vector-icons

There's far bigger problems to solve in the open source and React Native communities than competing icon libraries so I'll be focusing on pushing forward other initiatives.

React Native Icons

Includes 5 different icon fonts and 2,444 icons.

Installation

npm install react-native-icons@latest --save

If you need to support React Native version < 0.12.0-rc use:

npm install react-native-icons@0.4.0 --save

Note that 0.4.0 does not support Android.

Getting started - iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-icons ➜ ios and add ReactNativeIcons.xcodeproj Add libReactNativeIcons.a (from 'Products' under ReactNativeIcons.xcodeproj) to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries phase Add the font files you want to use into the Copy Bundle Resources build phase of your project (click the '+' and click 'Add Other...' then choose the font files from node_modules/react-native-icons/ios/ReactNativeIcons/Libraries/FontAwesomeKit ). Run your project ( Cmd+R )

Getting started - Android

In android/setting.gradle

... include ':react-native-icons' project ( ':react-native-icons' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-icons/android' )

In android/app/build.gradle

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-icons' ) }

register module (in MainActivity.java)

import com.smixx.reactnativeicons.ReactNativeIcons; import java.util.Arrays; import com.smixx.reactnativeicons.IconFont; public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler { ...... protected void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); mReactRootView = new ReactRootView( this ); mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder() .setApplication(getApplication()) .setBundleAssetName( "index.android.bundle" ) .setJSMainModuleName( "index.android" ) .addPackage( new MainReactPackage()) .addPackage( new ReactNativeIcons()) .setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG) .setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED) .build(); mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "example" , null ); setContentView(mReactRootView); } ...... }

Copy the font files and .json files for the fonts you want to use into android/app/src/main/assets from node_modules/react-native-icons/fonts

Not supported on Android yet:

Tab Bar

Stacked Icons

Custom fonts

iOS

Custom fonts are not yet supported for iOS

Android

1. Copy the font file to your apps assets directory

2. Create a myfontname.json mapping file for the font, this is used to look up the mapping file and is used

Create json file (newiconfont.json) that contains a map of css names to HTML encoded unicode characters., examples in /fonts directory

{ "alert" : "" , "alert-circled" : "" , "android-add" : "" , "android-add-circle" : "" , ... }

3. Include fonts

Copy font file and .json file to your apps assets directory 3.) In MainActivity.java, add the icon font, first parameter is the prefix you want to use (ex. typicons|globe), second is the filename of the font.

mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder() .setApplication(getApplication()) .setBundleAssetName( "index.android.bundle" ) .setJSMainModuleName( "index.android" ) .addPackage( new MainReactPackage()) .addPackage( new ReactNativeIcons(Arrays.asList( new IconFont( "typicons" , "typicons.ttf" ) ))) .setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG) .setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED) .build();

Notes

You only need to include the icon font files you want to use

Icon style must set a width and height, or the icon will not be visible

You may need to restart your node server for the icon font files to be included.

An icon has a name, size, and a color (optional)

Color can be provide via the color property or via a style

Example of icons

var { Icon, } = require ( 'react-native-icons' ); <Icon name='ion|beer' size={150} color='#887700' style={styles.beer} /> <Icon name='zocial|github' size={70} color='black' style={styles.github} /> <Icon name='fontawesome|facebook-square' size={70} color='#3b5998' style={styles.facebook} /> <Icon name='foundation|lightbulb' size={30} color='#777777' style={styles.lightbulb} /> <Icon name='material|face' size={30} color='#333333' style={styles.face} />

Stacked icons

<Icon name= 'fontawesome|square' size={ 80 } color= '#55acee' style={styles.twitterOutline}> < Icon name = 'fontawesome|twitter' size = {50} color = '#ffffff' style = {styles.twitterIcon}/ > </ Icon >

With the following styles to center them:

var styles = StyleSheet.create({ twitterOutline : { flexDirection : 'column' , width : 70 , height : 70 , alignItems : 'center' }, twitterIcon : { flex : 1 , width : 40 , height : 40 }, });

Custom tab bar

var { TabBarIOS, } = require ( 'react-native-icons' ); var TabBarItemIOS = TabBarIOS.Item; var Example = React.createClass({ getInitialState : function ( ) { return { selectedTab : 'home' , notifCount : 0 , presses : 0 , }; }, render : function ( ) { return ( < TabBarIOS selectedTab = {this.state.selectedTab} tintColor = { '# c1d82f '} barTintColor = { '# 000000 '} styles = {styles.tabBar} > < TabBarItemIOS name = "home" iconName = { ' ion | ios-home-outline '} selectedIconName = { ' ion | ios-home '} title = { ''} iconSize = {32} accessibilityLabel = "Home Tab" selected = {this.state.selectedTab === 'home' } onPress = {() => { this.setState({ selectedTab: 'home', }); }}> {this._renderContent()} </ TabBarItemIOS > < TabBarItemIOS name = "articles" iconName = { ' ion | ios-paper-outline '} selectedIconName = { ' ion | ios-paper '} title = { ''} iconSize = {32} accessibilityLabel = "Articles Tab" selected = {this.state.selectedTab === 'articles' } onPress = {() => { this.setState({ selectedTab: 'articles', }); }}> {this._renderContent()} </ TabBarItemIOS > < TabBarItemIOS name = "messages" iconName = { ' ion | chatboxes '} title = { ''} iconSize = {32} accessibilityLabel = "Messages Tab" selected = {this.state.selectedTab === 'messages' } onPress = {() => { this.setState({ selectedTab: 'messages', }); }}> {this._renderContent()} </ TabBarItemIOS > < TabBarItemIOS name = "settings" iconName = { ' ion | ios-gear-outline '} selectedIconName = { ' ion | ios-gear '} title = { ''} iconSize = {32} accessibilityLabel = "Settings Tab" selected = {this.state.selectedTab === 'settings' } onPress = {() => { this.setState({ selectedTab: 'settings', }); }}> {this._renderContent()} </ TabBarItemIOS > </ TabBarIOS > ); } });

Note: selectedIconName is optional. It defaults to iconName if not set. Also, there's another optional property named selectedIconSize , if you need to change the icon size when the tab is selected.

Included icon fonts