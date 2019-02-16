openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rni

react-native-icon-badge

by Frank(Wang.Yan.Qi)
1.1.3 (see all)

add icon badge to other element for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

165

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-icon-badge

npm

Icon badge is used to create icon badge on some element, such as avatar, icon, image.... The badge is used to give some alert to user of specific element.

For example: demo

How to use

Install package:

npm install --save react-native-icon-badge

Import to your app:

...
import IconBadge from 'react-native-icon-badge';
...

Use the component:

<View style={{flexDirection: 'row',alignItems: 'center',justifyContent: 'center',}}>
  <IconBadge
    MainElement={
      <View style={{backgroundColor:'#489EFE',
        width:50,
        height:50,
        margin:6
      }}/>
    }
    BadgeElement={
      <Text style={{color:'#FFFFFF'}}>{this.state.BadgeCount}</Text>
    }
    IconBadgeStyle={
      {width:30,
      height:30,
      backgroundColor: '#FF00EE'}
    }
    Hidden={this.state.BadgeCount==0}
    />
</View>

API

API table

API nameUsage
MainElementThe background element.
BadgeElementThe badge element, normally it is a Text.
IconBadgeStyleCustomized badge style.(Optional)
HiddenHides badge.(Optional)

Default badge style

IconBadge: {
  position:'absolute',
  top:1,
  right:1,
  minWidth:20,
  height:20,
  borderRadius:15,
  alignItems: 'center',
  justifyContent: 'center',
  backgroundColor: '#FF0000'
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial