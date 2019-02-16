Icon badge is used to create icon badge on some element, such as avatar, icon, image.... The badge is used to give some alert to user of specific element.

For example:

How to use

Install package:

npm install --save react-native-icon-badge

Import to your app:

... import IconBadge from 'react-native-icon-badge' ; ...

Use the component:

<View style={{ flexDirection : 'row' , alignItems : 'center' , justifyContent : 'center' ,}}> < IconBadge MainElement = { < View style = {{backgroundColor: '# 489EFE ', width:50 , height:50 , margin:6 }}/> } BadgeElement={ < Text style = {{color: '# FFFFFF '}}> {this.state.BadgeCount} </ Text > } IconBadgeStyle={ {width:30, height:30, backgroundColor: '#FF00EE'} } Hidden={this.state.BadgeCount==0} /> </ View >

API

API table

API name Usage MainElement The background element. BadgeElement The badge element, normally it is a Text. IconBadgeStyle Customized badge style.(Optional) Hidden Hides badge.(Optional)

Default badge style