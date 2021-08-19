A drop in replacement for React Native's AsyncStorage API that wraps the iCloud Ubiquitous Key-Value Store.

Usage

In your target's "capabilities" tab in Xcode, make sure that iCloud is switched on as well as make sure that the "Key-value storage" option is checked.

react-native-icloudstore mimicks the same promise-based API as AsyncStorage. In addition to all of the AsyncStorage methods, there is one additional feature: a native event ( iCloudStoreDidChangeRemotely ) that lets you know when your store changed due to a remote change (i.e. from another device on the same iCloud account). See the example below for a very basic way to make use of that in your React Native application. For apps that use redux, you may want to call an appropriate action creator upon receiving the event.

import { NativeEventEmitter } from 'react-native' ; import iCloudStorage from 'react-native-icloudstore' ; ... componentWillMount() { this .eventEmitter = new NativeEventEmitter(iCloudStorage); this .eventEmitter.addListener( 'iCloudStoreDidChangeRemotely' , this .loadData); } componentWillUnmount() { this .eventEmitter.remove(); } loadData = ( userInfo ) => { const changedKeys = userInfo.changedKeys; if (changedKeys != null && changedKeys.includes( 'MY_STORAGE_KEY' )) { iCloudStorage.getItem( 'MY_STORAGE_KEY' ).then( result => this .setState({ storage : result })); } } ...

Install

npm install --save react-native-icloudstore

Automatically link

With React Native 0.27+

react-native link react-native-icloudstore

With older versions of React Native

You need rnpm ( npm install -g rnpm )

rnpm link react-native-icloudstore

Manually link

iOS (via Cocoa Pods)

Add the following line to your build targets in your Podfile

pod 'RNICloudStore', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-icloudstore'

Then run pod install

iOS (without Cocoa Pods)

In XCode, in the project navigator:

Right click Libraries

Add Files to [your project's name]

Go to node_modules/react-native-icloudstore

Add the .xcodeproj file

In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project.

Add the libicloudstorage.a from the deviceinfo project to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries

from the deviceinfo project to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Click .xcodeproj file you added before in the project navigator and go the Build Settings tab. Make sure All is toggled on (instead of Basic).

file you added before in the project navigator and go the Build Settings tab. Make sure All is toggled on (instead of Basic). Look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains both $(SRCROOT)/../react-native/React and $(SRCROOT)/../../React

and Mark both as recursive (should be OK by default).

Run your project (Cmd+R)

Android

Android isn't supported - importing will simply return AsyncStorage so your app should continue to work.

Feedback

Questions? Comments? Feel free to email me.

If you have an issue, please create an issue under the "Issues" tab above. Or, feel free to issue a pull request. 🤓