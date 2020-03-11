Implementing and developping all the tools to manage your In-App purchases properly can be very complex and time consuming. You should spend this precious time building your app!





Getting started

Implementing In-app purchases in your app should be a piece of cake!

This module implements the IAPHUB API on top of the react-native-iap module 👏

Create an account on IAPHUB Install the package

npm install react-native-iap@ 5.2 .6 --save-exact npm install react-native-iaphub --save pod install

Init

Call the init method at the start of your app to initialize your configuration



ℹ️ It should be called as soon as possible when starting your app.

await Iaphub.init({ appId : "5e4890f6c61fc971cf46db4d" , apiKey : "SDp7aY220RtzZrsvRpp4BGFm6qZqNkNf" , environment : "production" });

Events

Call the addEventListener method to listen to an event and 'removeEventListener' to stop listening to an event.





onUserUpdate: event triggered when the user products have been updated

var listener = Iaphub.addEventListener( 'onUserUpdate' , async () => { }); Iaphub.removeEventListener(listener);

Set user id

Call the setUserId method to authenticate a user.



If you have an authentication system, provide the user id of the user right after the user log in.

If you don't and want to handle IAP on the client side, you can provide the device id when the app start instead by using a module such as react-native-device-info to get a device unique ID.



⚠ You should provide an id that is non-guessable and isn't public. (Email not allowed)

await Iaphub.setUserId( "1e5494930c48ed07aa275fd2" );

Call the setUserTags method to update the user tags.

User tags will appear on the user page of the IAPHUB dashboard.

When using IAPHUB's smart listings, you'll be able to return different products depending on the user tags.

await Iaphub.setUserTags({ status : 'vip' }); await Iaphub.setUserTags({ status : null });

A few details:

A tag must be created on the IAPHUB dashboard (otherwise the method will throw an error)

When creating a tag on the IAPHUB dashboard you must check the option to allow editing the tag from the client (otherwise you'll only be able to edit the tag using the IAPHUB API from your server)

A tag key is limited to 32 characters

A tag value is limited to 64 characters

Set device params

Call the setDeviceParams method to set parameters for the device

When using IAPHUB's smart listings, you'll be able to return different products depending on the device params.

Iaphub.setDeviceParams({ appVersion : '1.2.0' }); Iaphub.setDeviceParams({});

A few details:

The params are not saved on the device, they won't persist if the app is restarted

The params are not saved on IAPHUB, they are just provided to the API when fetching the products for sale

A param key limited to 32 characters and must be a valid key ( ^[a-zA-Z_]*$ )

) A param value limited to 32 characters

You can provide up to 5 params

Get products for sale

Call the getProductsForSale method to get the user's products for sale

You should use this method when displaying the page with the list of your products for sale.

⚠ If the request fails because of a network issue, the method returns the latest request in cache (if available, otherwise an error is thrown).

⚠ If a product is returned by the API but the sku cannot be loaded, it'll be filtered from the list and an error message will be displayed in the console

var products = await Iaphub.getProductsForSale(); console .log(products); [ { id : "5e5198930c48ed07aa275fd9" , type : "renewable_subscription" , sku : "membership2_tier10" , group : "3e5198930c48ed07aa275fd8" , groupName : "subscription_group_1" , title : "Membership" , description : "Become a member of the community" , price : "$9.99" , priceAmount : 9.99 , priceCurrency : "USD" , subscriptionPeriodType : "normal" , subscriptionDuration : "P1M" }, { id : "5e5198930c48ed07aa275fd9" , type : "consumable" , sku : "pack10_tier15" , title : "Pack 10" , description : "Pack of 10 coins" , price : "$14.99" , priceAmount : 14.99 , priceCurrency : "USD" } ]

Product properties

Prop Type Description id string Product id (From IAPHUB) type string Product type (Possible values: 'consumable', 'non_consumable', 'subscription', 'renewable_subscription') sku string Product sku (Ex: "membership_tier1") price string Localized price (Ex: "$12.99") priceCurrency string Price currency code (Ex: "USD") priceAmount number Price amount (Ex: 12.99) title string Product title (Ex: "Membership") description string Product description (Ex: "Join the community with a membership") group string ⚠ Only available if the product as a group

Group id (From IAPHUB) groupName string ⚠ Only available if the product as a group

Name of the product group created on IAPHUB (Ex: "premium") platform string ⚠ Only available for an active product

Platform of the purchase (Possible values: 'ios', 'android') purchase string ⚠ Only available for an active product

Purchase id (From IAPHUB) purchaseDate string ⚠ Only available for an active product

Purchase date subscriptionDuration string ⚠ Only available for a subscription

Duration of the subscription cycle specified in the ISO 8601 format (Possible values: 'P1W', 'P1M', 'P3M', 'P6M', 'P1Y') expirationDate string ⚠ Only available for an active subscription

Subscription expiration date autoResumeDate string ⚠ Only available for an android active subscription currently paused

Subscription resume date isSubscriptionRenewable boolean ⚠ Only available for an active subscription

If the subscription can be renewed isFamilyShare boolean ⚠ Only available for an active product

True if it is shared by a family member (iOS only) subscriptionState string ⚠ Only available for an active subscription

State of the subscription

(Possible values: 'active', 'grace_period', 'retry_period', 'paused') subscriptionPeriodType string ⚠ Only available for a subscription

Subscription period type (Possible values: 'normal', 'trial', 'intro')

If the subscription is active it is the current period otherwise it is the period if the user purchase the subscription subscriptionIntroPrice string ⚠ Only available for a subscription with an introductory price

Localized introductory price (Ex: "$2.99") subscriptionIntroPriceAmount number ⚠ Only available for a subscription with an introductory price

Introductory price amount (Ex: 2.99) subscriptionIntroPayment string ⚠ Only available for a subscription with an introductory price

Payment type of the introductory offer (Possible values: 'as_you_go', 'upfront') subscriptionIntroDuration string ⚠ Only available for a subscription with an introductory price

Duration of an introductory cycle specified in the ISO 8601 format (Possible values: 'P1W', 'P1M', 'P3M', 'P6M', 'P1Y') subscriptionIntroCycles number ⚠ Only available for a subscription with an introductory price

Number of cycles in the introductory offer subscriptionTrialDuration string ⚠ Only available for a subscription with a trial

Duration of the trial specified in the ISO 8601 format

Get active products

If you're relying on IAPHUB on the client side (instead of using your server with webhooks) to detect if the user has active products (auto-renewable subscriptions, non-renewing subscriptions or non-consumables), you should use the getActiveProducts method.



⚠ If the request fails because of a network issue, the method returns the latest request in cache (if available with no expired subscription, otherwise an error is thrown).

⚠ If an active product is returned by the API but the sku cannot be loaded, the product will be returned but only with the properties coming from the API (The price, title, description.... properties won't be returned).

Subscription state

Value Description active The subscription is active grace_period The subscription is in the grace period, the user should still access the features offered by your subscription retry_period The subscription is in the retry period, you must restrict the access to the features offered by your subscription and display a message asking for the user to update its payment informations. paused The subscription is paused (Android only) and will automatically resume at a later date ( autoResumeDate property), you must restrict the access to the features offered by your subscription.

By default only subscriptions with an active or grace_period state are returned by the getActiveProducts() method because you must restrict the access to the features offered by your subscription on a retry_period or paused state.



If you're looking to display a message when a user has a subscription on a retry_period or paused state, you can use the includeSubscriptionStates option.

var allActiveProducts = await iaphub.getActiveProducts({ includeSubscriptionStates : [ 'retry_period' , 'paused' ] });

Buy a product

Call the buy method to buy a product



ℹ️ The method needs the product sku that you would get from one of the products of getProductsForSale() .

ℹ️ The method will process a purchase as a subscription replace if you currently have an active subscription and you buy a subscription of the same group (product group created on IAPHUB).



try { var transaction = await Iaphub.buy( "pack10_tier15" , { onReceiptProcess : ( receipt ) => { console .log( 'Purchase success, processing receipt...' ); } }); console .log(transaction); { id : "2e5198930c48ed07aa275fd3" , type : "consumable" , sku : "pack10_tier15" , purchase : "4e5198930c48ed07aa275fd2" , purchaseDate : "2020-03-11T00:42:27.000Z" , webhookStatus : "success" , group : "3e5198930c48ed07aa275fd8" , groupName : "pack" , title : "Pack 10" , description : "Pack of 10 coins" , price : "$14.99" , priceAmount : 14.99 , priceCurrency : "USD" } if (transaction.webhookStatus == "failed" ) { Alert.alert( "Purchase delayed" , "Your purchase was successful but we need some more time to validate it, should arrive soon! Otherwise contact the support (support@myapp.com)" ); } else { Alert.alert( "Purchase successful" , "Your purchase has been processed successfully!" ); } } catch (err) { if (err.code == "user_cancelled" ) return else if (err.code == "product_already_owned" ) { Alert.alert( "Product already owned" , "Please restore your purchases in order to fix that issue" , [ { text : 'Cancel' , style : 'cancel' }, { text : 'Restore' , onPress : () => Iaphub.restore()} ] ); } else if (err.code == "deferred_payment" ) { Alert.alert( "Purchase awaiting approval" , "Your purchase has been processed but is awaiting approval" ); } else if (err.code == "receipt_validation_failed" ) { Alert.alert( "We're having trouble validating your transaction" , "Give us some time, we'll retry to validate your transaction ASAP!" ); } else if (err.code == "receipt_invalid" ) { Alert.alert( "Purchase error" , "We were not able to process your purchase, if you've been charged please contact the support (support@myapp.com)" ); } else if (err.code == "receipt_request_failed" ) { Alert.alert( "We're having trouble validating your transaction" , "Please try to restore your purchases later (Button in the settings) or contact the support (support@myapp.com)" ); } else if (err.code == "cross_platform_conflict" ) { Alert.alert( `Seems like you already have a subscription on ${err.params.platform} ` , `You have to use the same platform to change your subscription or wait for your current subscription to expire` ); } else if (err.code == "user_conflict" ) { Alert.alert( `Product owned by a different user` , `Please use the account with which you originally bought the product or restore your purchases` ); } else { Alert.alert( "Purchase error" , "We were not able to process your purchase, please try again later or contact the support (support@myapp.com)" ); } }

Proration mode (Android only)

You can specify the proration mode when replacing a subscription.

var transaction = await Iaphub.buy( "membership_tier1" , { prorationMode : 'immediate_and_charge_prorated_price' });

Value Description immediate_with_time_proration The replacement takes effect immediately, the remaining time will be prorated for the new subscription. (default) immediate_and_charge_prorated_price The replacement takes effect immediately, the price of the previous subscription will be prorated (partial refund). immediate_without_proration The replacement takes effect immediately with no extra charge, the new price will be charged on next recurrence time. deferred The replacement takes effect when the current subscription expires

Restore user purchases

Call the restore method to restore the user purchases



ℹ️ You should display a restore button somewhere in your app (usually on the settings page).

ℹ️ If you logged in using the device id , a user using a new device will have to restore its purchases since the device id will be different.

await Iaphub.restore();

Full example

You should check out the Example app.



FAQ

I'm already validating receipts on my server, can I run receipt validation on both my server and IAPHUB?

Yes! It can be pretty handy if you want to:

Slowly migrate over IAPHUB

Give IAPHUB a try without shutting down your current receipt validation system

Implement a fallback system to validate receipts when an error occurs

Run both systems in parallel

It's easy to implement by using the onReceiptProcessed event that is triggered after IAPHUB processed a receipt