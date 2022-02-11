Documentation

Version 8.0.0 has finally landed in Jan 28th. Since this is early release, please use it with caution 🚧. We recommend user to use >=8.0.0 with react-native >=0.65.1 . The next package is no longer updated until we organize the roadmap for 9.0.0 .

Version 8.0.0 is currently in release candidate. The module is completely rewritten with Kotlin and Swift for maintenenance issue by andresesfm 🔆. You may install this for early preview. yarn add react- native -iap

React Native IAP hook is out. You can see medium post on how to use it.

The react-native-iap module hasn't been maintained well recently. We are thinking of participating again and make the module healthier. Please refer to 2021 Maintenance plan and share with us how you or your organization is using it. Happy new year 🎉 The sample code is out in Sponsor page in dooboolab.com repository which sadly is rejected by Apple because of lacking product features. I will work on another example project to support this module. More information in #1241 commment.



Introduction

This react-native module will help you access the In-app purchases capabilities of your phone on the Android , iOS platforms and the Amazon platform (Beta).

Keep in mind react-native-iap will provide the basic features you need but is not a turnkey solution, implementing In-app purchases in your app will still require quite some work.

Also, implementing the client side is only one side of the coin, you'll have to implement the server side to validate your receipts (which is probably the most time consuming part to do it correctly).

If you're looking for a module going further than react-native-iap, we recommend using react-native-iaphub which is taking care of everything from the client side to the server side.

⚠️ Most of users experiencing issues are caused by:

A device simulator, use a real device for testing!

The sandbox environment of the project not being configured properly (Configure android sandbox, Configure ios sandbox)

An incorrect usage of the library

Demo

Quick News

We had hard time supporting react-native-iap issues that did not provide working codes or any other examples. Therefore, we've decided to make an example app called DoobooIAP, which will contain all the features of IAP 's and willing to continuously improve to support real-life examples. @Bang9 who had been helping many others for react-native-iap , is willing to support this repo so he will grant $300 of our income in opencollective as described in #855 🎉.

~ is incompatible with . This is fixed in and above. react-native-iap@4.0.0 has been released. You can see #716 for updates.

has been released. You can see #716 for updates. In the past, react-native-iap@^3.* has been updated very promptly for migration issues. Don't get surprised too much on why it is bumping up version so quickly these days. Migrated to new AndroidX APIs. Migrated to new Android billing client which is > 2.0.0 . acknowledgePurchase() has been added since 3.2.0 which is very important. New Purchase Flow More is coming in iOS 13 .

has been updated very promptly for migration issues. Don't get surprised too much on why it is bumping up version so quickly these days.

Breaking Changes

[7.4.0]

Now using React's Context to manage IAP state

Introduce withIAPContext HOC (how to use)

[7.1.0]

androidOldSku is no longer required #1438.

[6.1.0]

Creates two variants: play and amazon and only uses the required code. NOTE: This would be a breaking change with a very simple fix described in the documentation. To add: `missingDimensionStrategy ' store', 'play' ` ` in build.gradle` [3.0.0+][react-native-iap V3 note]blog-v3-note

Configuration of Google Play & iTunes Connect

Please refer to Blog.

If you are using react-native-iap@^2.* , please follow the above README.

Usage

You can look in the RNIapExample/ folder to try the example.

NOTE: To run RNIapExample on Android use the variant flag as follows:

yarn android --variant=MY_VARIANT

where MY_VARIANT is PlayDebug or AmazonDebug

Below is basic implementation which is also provided in RNIapExample project.

If you want more advanced one please refer to dooboolab.com/sponsor.tsx

Since IAP itself is not perfect on each platform, we desperately need this project to be maintained. If you'd like to help us, please consider being with us in Open Collective.

Contributing

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request. Thank you to all the people who helped to maintain and upgrade this project!