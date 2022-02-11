Published in website.
Version
8.0.0 has finally landed in Jan 28th. Since this is early release, please use it with caution 🚧. We recommend user to use
>=8.0.0 with react-native
>=0.65.1. The
next package is no longer updated until we organize the roadmap for
9.0.0.
Version
8.0.0 is currently in release candidate. The module is completely rewritten with
Kotlin and
Swift for maintenenance issue by andresesfm 🔆. You may install this for early preview.
yarn add react-native-iap@next
React Native IAP hook is out. You can see medium post on how to use it.
The
react-native-iap module hasn't been maintained well recently. We are thinking of participating again and make the module healthier. Please refer to 2021 Maintenance plan and share with us how you or your organization is using it. Happy new year 🎉
This react-native module will help you access the In-app purchases capabilities of your phone on the
Android,
iOS platforms and the
Amazon platform (Beta).
Keep in mind
react-native-iap will provide the basic features you need but is not a turnkey solution, implementing In-app purchases in your app will still require quite some work.
Also, implementing the client side is only one side of the coin, you'll have to implement the server side to validate your receipts (which is probably the most time consuming part to do it correctly).
If you're looking for a module going further than react-native-iap, we recommend using react-native-iaphub which is taking care of everything from the client side to the server side.
⚠️ Most of users experiencing issues are caused by:
react-native-iap issues that did not provide working codes or any other examples. Therefore, we've decided to make an
example app called DoobooIAP, which will contain all the features of
IAP's and willing to continuously improve to support real-life examples. @Bang9 who had been helping many others for
react-native-iap, is willing to support this repo so he will grant $300 of our income in
opencollective as described in #855 🎉.
react-native-iap@4.0.8 ~
react-native-iap@4.1.0 is incompatible with
react-native <0.61. This is fixed in
react-native-iap@4.1.1 and above.
react-native-iap@4.0.0 has been released. You can see #716 for updates.
react-native-iap@^3.* has been updated very promptly for migration issues.
Don't get surprised too much on why it is bumping up version so quickly these days.
AndroidX APIs.
Android billing client which is
> 2.0.0.
acknowledgePurchase() has been added since
3.2.0 which is very important.
iOS 13.
[7.4.0]
withIAPContext HOC (how to use)
[7.1.0]
androidOldSku is no longer required #1438.
[6.1.0]
play and
amazon and only uses the required code.
[3.0.0+][react-native-iap V3 note]blog-v3-note
NOTE: This would be a breaking change with a very simple fix described in the documentation. To add: `missingDimensionStrategy 'store', 'play'` `in build.gradle`
react-native-iap@^2.*, please follow the above README.
You can look in the
RNIapExample/ folder to try the example.
NOTE: To run
RNIapExample on Android use the variant flag as follows:
yarn android --variant=MY_VARIANT
where
MY_VARIANT is
PlayDebug or
AmazonDebug
Below is basic implementation which is also provided in
RNIapExample project.
If you want more advanced one please refer to dooboolab.com/sponsor.tsx
Since
IAP itself is not perfect on each platform, we desperately need
this project to be maintained. If you'd like to help us, please consider being
with us in Open Collective.
Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request. Thank you to all the people who helped to maintain and upgrade this project!