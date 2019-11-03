HyperlinkedText

Text component for React Native with regex defined hyperlinks.

Heavily inspired from react-native-hyperlink.

The difference is that with react-native-hyperlink you use linkify which I couldn't configure to detect arbitrary regex without prefix (e.g. '1:00'). If you only need to detect regexs with prefixes (e.g. mentions with '@' or links with 'schema://') then use hyperlink. react-native-hyperlink also supports nesting <Text> components. Important - put only strings inside a <HyperlinkedText> component. There is no way to nest components right now.

Installation

npm install --save react-native-hyperlinked-text or yarn add react-native-hyperlinked-text

Usage Examples

The default behavior is to identify URLs and open web browser when they are clicked:

<HyperlinkedText>You get regular URLs handling by default - https://www.kimaia.com</HyperlinkedText>

Configure the default link style and on press behavior:

<HyperlinkedText linkStyle={{ color : 'red' }} onLinkPress= text => window .alert( `Pressed ${text} ` ) >You get regular URLs handling by default - https://www.kimaia.com</HyperlinkedText>

Pass in linkDefs array to configure custom regex and behavior:

<HyperlinkedText style={styles.entry} linkDefs={[ { regex : /\[(.*?)\]\((.*?)\)/mgi , style : { color : 'red' }, replaceText : ( orig, text, url ) => text, onPress : ( orig, text, url ) => HyperlinkedText._openWebUrl(url) } ]}> Use markdown style links [Kimaia](https: </ HyperlinkedText >

Props

Prop Description Example Default style The style of the entire component style={{backgroundColor:'blue'}} None linkStyle Default style for links. Can be overriden in linkDef.style linkStyle={{color: 'purple'}} {{color:'#0000EE'}} onLinkPress Default handler for link presses onLinkPress={text=>window.alert(text)} Open browser linkDefs Array of linkDef definitions. See below. linkDefs=[{regex:/\d+/mgi}] []

LinkDef

Each link definition is an object with the following properties:

{ regex : /regex/mgi , onPress : ( wholeMatch, ...capturingGroups ) => {}, noPress : false , style : {}, replaceText : ( wholeMatch, ...capturingGroups ) => newText }

© 2017 Kimaia LTD