react-native-http-cache

by reactnativecn
0.2.0 (see all)

Native module to control react native http cache

Downloads/wk

70

GitHub Stars

221

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Native http cache control for both fetch/XMLHttpRequest and ImageView

  • iOS
  • Android

Installation

$ npm install react-native-http-cache --save

iOS: Linking in your XCode project

  • Link react-native-http-cache library from your node_modules/react-native-http-cache/ios folder like its described here. Don't forget to add it to "Build Phases" of project.

Android: Linking to your gradle Project

  • Add following lines into android/settings.gradle
include ':RCTHttpCache'
project(':RCTHttpCache').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-http-cache/android')
  • Add following lines into your android/app/build.gradle in section dependencies
...
dependencies {
   ...
   compile project(':RCTHttpCache')    // Add this line only.
}
  • Add following lines into MainApplication.java
...
import cn.reactnative.httpcache.HttpCachePackage;
      // Add this line before public class MainApplication

public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {

  private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost(this) {
    @Override
    protected boolean getUseDeveloperSupport() {
      return BuildConfig.DEBUG;
    }

    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
      return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
          new HttpCachePackage(), // Add this line
          new MainReactPackage()
      );
    }
  };

  @Override
  public ReactNativeHost getReactNativeHost() {
      return mReactNativeHost;
  }
}
  • Add these lines to 'proguard-rules.pro' if you need to minify your java code:
-keep class com.facebook.cache.disk.DiskStorageCache {
   private boolean maybeUpdateFileCacheSize();
}

JavaScript: import all and invoke!

import * as CacheManager from 'react-native-http-cache';

// invoke API directly when in need
CacheManager.clear();

API Documentation

clear()

Clear cache for all type.

Return a promise which indicate the clear state.

getSize()

Get cache size for all type.

Return a promise that contain the cache size(in bytes).

clearHttpCache()

Clear cache for fetch/ajax only.

Return a promise which indicate the clear state.

getHttpCacheSize()

Get cache size for fetch/ajax only.

Return a promise that contain the cache size(in bytes).

clearImageCache()

Clear cache for ImageView only.

Return a promise which indicate the clear state.

getImageCacheSize()

Get cache size for ImageView only.

Return a promise that contain the cache size(in bytes).

Authors

