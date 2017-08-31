React Native http cache control for both fetch/XMLHttpRequest and ImageView

iOS

iOS Android

Installation

$ npm install react-native-http-cache --save

iOS: Linking in your XCode project

Link react-native-http-cache library from your node_modules/react-native-http-cache/ios folder like its described here. Don't forget to add it to "Build Phases" of project.

Android: Linking to your gradle Project

Add following lines into android/settings.gradle

include ':RCTHttpCache' project ( ':RCTHttpCache' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-http-cache/android' )

Add following lines into your android/app/build.gradle in section dependencies

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':RCTHttpCache' ) }

Add following lines into MainApplication.java

... import cn.reactnative.httpcache.HttpCachePackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost( this ) { protected boolean getUseDeveloperSupport () { return BuildConfig.DEBUG; } protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new HttpCachePackage(), new MainReactPackage() ); } }; public ReactNativeHost getReactNativeHost () { return mReactNativeHost; } }

Add these lines to 'proguard-rules.pro' if you need to minify your java code:

-keep class com . facebook . cache . disk . DiskStorageCache { private boolean maybeUpdateFileCacheSize () ; }

JavaScript: import all and invoke!

import * as CacheManager from 'react-native-http-cache' ; CacheManager.clear();

API Documentation

Clear cache for all type.

Return a promise which indicate the clear state.

Get cache size for all type.

Return a promise that contain the cache size(in bytes).

Clear cache for fetch/ajax only.

Return a promise which indicate the clear state.

Get cache size for fetch/ajax only.

Return a promise that contain the cache size(in bytes).

Clear cache for ImageView only.

Return a promise which indicate the clear state.

Get cache size for ImageView only.

Return a promise that contain the cache size(in bytes).

Authors