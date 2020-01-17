Simple HTTP server for React Native. Created for Status.im.
Since 0.5.0 supports and handles GET, POST, PUT and DELETE requests.
The library can be useful for handling requests with
application/json content type
(and this is the only content type we support at the current stage) and returning different responses.
Since 0.6.0 can handle millions of requests at the same time and also includes some very basic support for React Native QT.
npm install --save react-native-http-bridge
react-native link react-native-http-bridge
First import/require react-native-http-server:
var httpBridge = require('react-native-http-bridge');
Initalize the server in the
componentWillMount lifecycle method. You need to provide a
port and a callback.
componentWillMount() {
// initalize the server (now accessible via localhost:1234)
httpBridge.start(5561, 'http_service' request => {
// you can use request.url, request.type and request.postData here
if (request.type === "GET" && request.url.split("/")[1] === "users") {
httpBridge.respond(request.requestId, 200, "application/json", "{\"message\": \"OK\"}");
} else {
httpBridge.respond(request.requestId, 400, "application/json", "{\"message\": \"Bad Request\"}");
}
});
}
Finally, ensure that you disable the server when your component is being unmounted.
componentWillUnmount() {
httpBridge.stop();
}