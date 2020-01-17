openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnh

react-native-http-bridge

by Alexander Pantiukhov
0.6.1 (see all)

HTTP server for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

527

GitHub Stars

94

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-http-bridge

Simple HTTP server for React Native. Created for Status.im.

Since 0.5.0 supports and handles GET, POST, PUT and DELETE requests. The library can be useful for handling requests with application/json content type (and this is the only content type we support at the current stage) and returning different responses.

Since 0.6.0 can handle millions of requests at the same time and also includes some very basic support for React Native QT.

Install

npm install --save react-native-http-bridge

With React Native 0.27+

react-native link react-native-http-bridge

Example

First import/require react-native-http-server:


    var httpBridge = require('react-native-http-bridge');

Initalize the server in the componentWillMount lifecycle method. You need to provide a port and a callback.


    componentWillMount() {
      // initalize the server (now accessible via localhost:1234)
      httpBridge.start(5561, 'http_service' request => {

          // you can use request.url, request.type and request.postData here
          if (request.type === "GET" && request.url.split("/")[1] === "users") {
            httpBridge.respond(request.requestId, 200, "application/json", "{\"message\": \"OK\"}");
          } else {
            httpBridge.respond(request.requestId, 400, "application/json", "{\"message\": \"Bad Request\"}");
          }

      });
    }

Finally, ensure that you disable the server when your component is being unmounted.


  componentWillUnmount() {
    httpBridge.stop();
  }

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial