React Native HTTP

HTTPService constructor parameters

Name Type Default baseURL String None authHeader String Authorization authPrefix String Bearer storageTokenPrefix String react_native_http_jwt_token

Example: Basic usage

var HTTPService = require ( 'react-native-http' ).HTTPService; class BasicAPI extends HTTPService { getBasicList() { var path = `basic-list/` ; return this .get(path); } getBasicListWithoutAuthorization() { var path = `basic-list/` ; return this .get(path, null , { skipAuthorization : true }); } getBasicItemWithId(id) { var path = `basic-list/ ${id} /` ; return this .get(path); } postBasicItem(basicItem) { var path = `basic-list/` ; return this .post(path, basicItem); } updateBasicItem(basicItem) { var path = `basic-list/ ${basicItem.id} /` ; return this .put(path, basicItem); } deleteBasicItem(id) { var path = `basic-list/ ${id} /` ; return this .delete(path); } } module .exports = new BasicAPI( "http://mysite.com/api/v1/" );

Example: AuthenticationAPI with JWT token handler