React Native HTTP
PACKAGE IS OUT OF DATE
HTTPService constructor parameters
|Name
|Type
|Default
|baseURL
|String
|None
|authHeader
|String
|Authorization
|authPrefix
|String
|Bearer
|storageTokenPrefix
|String
|react_native_http_jwt_token
Example: Basic usage
var HTTPService = require('react-native-http').HTTPService;
class BasicAPI extends HTTPService {
getBasicList() {
var path = `basic-list/`;
return this.get(path);
}
getBasicListWithoutAuthorization() {
var path = `basic-list/`;
return this.get(path, null, {skipAuthorization: true});
}
getBasicItemWithId(id) {
var path = `basic-list/${id}/`;
return this.get(path);
}
postBasicItem(basicItem) {
var path = `basic-list/`;
return this.post(path, basicItem);
}
updateBasicItem(basicItem) {
var path = `basic-list/${basicItem.id}/`;
return this.put(path, basicItem);
}
deleteBasicItem(id) {
var path = `basic-list/${id}/`;
return this.delete(path);
}
}
module.exports = new BasicAPI("http://mysite.com/api/v1/");
Example: AuthenticationAPI with JWT token handler
var HTTPService = require('react-native-http').HTTPService;
class AuthenticationAPI extends HTTPService {
_postWithPathAndCredentials(path, credentials) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
this.post(path, credentials, {skipAuthorization: true})
.then((response) => {
this.jwtService.setToken(response.token);
resolve(response);
}, (error) => {
reject(error);
});
});
}
signInWithCredentials(credentials) {
var path = 'token-auth/';
return this._postWithPathAndCredentials(path, credentials);
}
signUpWithCredentials(credentials) {
var path = 'user-registration/';
return this._postWithPathAndCredentials(path, credentials);
}
}
module.exports = new AuthenticationAPI("http://mysite.com/api/v1/");