openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnh

react-native-http

by Mohammed Hammoud
0.0.3 (see all)

React native http

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

340

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native HTTP

PACKAGE IS OUT OF DATE

HTTPService constructor parameters

NameTypeDefault
baseURLStringNone
authHeaderStringAuthorization
authPrefixStringBearer
storageTokenPrefixStringreact_native_http_jwt_token

Example: Basic usage

var HTTPService = require('react-native-http').HTTPService;

class BasicAPI extends HTTPService {
  getBasicList() {
    var path = `basic-list/`;
    return this.get(path);
  }
  getBasicListWithoutAuthorization() {
    var path = `basic-list/`;
    return this.get(path, null, {skipAuthorization: true});
  }
  getBasicItemWithId(id) {
    var path = `basic-list/${id}/`;
    return this.get(path);
  }
  postBasicItem(basicItem) {
    var path = `basic-list/`;
    return this.post(path, basicItem);
  }
  updateBasicItem(basicItem) {
    var path = `basic-list/${basicItem.id}/`;
    return this.put(path, basicItem);
  }
  deleteBasicItem(id) {
    var path = `basic-list/${id}/`;
    return this.delete(path);
  }
}

module.exports = new BasicAPI("http://mysite.com/api/v1/");

Example: AuthenticationAPI with JWT token handler

var HTTPService = require('react-native-http').HTTPService;

class AuthenticationAPI extends HTTPService {
  _postWithPathAndCredentials(path, credentials) {
    return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
        this.post(path, credentials, {skipAuthorization: true})
            .then((response) => {
                this.jwtService.setToken(response.token);
                resolve(response);
            }, (error) => {
                reject(error);
            });
    });
  }

  signInWithCredentials(credentials) {
    var path = 'token-auth/';
    return this._postWithPathAndCredentials(path, credentials);
  }

  signUpWithCredentials(credentials) {
      var path = 'user-registration/';
      return this._postWithPathAndCredentials(path, credentials);
  }
}

module.exports = new AuthenticationAPI("http://mysite.com/api/v1/");

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial