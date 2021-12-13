openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnh

react-native-html-to-pdf

by Christopher Dro
0.11.0 (see all)

Convert html strings to PDF documents using React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.1K

GitHub Stars

357

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

39

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native PDF Generator

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/53
Read All Reviews
the-vishal-kumar

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
3Bleeding Edge
2Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

react-native-html-to-pdf

Convert html strings to PDF documents using React Native

Installation

  1. Run npm install react-native-html-to-pdf --save

Option 1: Automatic

  1. Run react-native link

Option 2: Manual

iOS

  1. Open your project in XCode, right click on Libraries and select Add Files to "Your Project Name.
  2. Add libRNHTMLtoPDF.a to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries (Screenshot).

Android

  • Edit android/settings.gradle to included
include ':react-native-html-to-pdf'
project(':react-native-html-to-pdf').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,'../node_modules/react-native-html-to-pdf/android')
  • Edit android/app/build.gradle file to include
dependencies {
  ....
  compile project(':react-native-html-to-pdf')

}
  • Edit MainApplication.java to include
// import the package
import com.christopherdro.htmltopdf.RNHTMLtoPDFPackage;

// include package
new MainReactPackage(),
new RNHTMLtoPDFPackage()
  • Add the following WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE permission to AndroidManifest.xml
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE"/>

Also starting from Android M, users need to be prompted for permission dynamically. Follow this link for more details on how to do that.

Usage


import React, { Component } from 'react';

import {
  Text,
  TouchableHighlight,
  View,
} from 'react-native';

import RNHTMLtoPDF from 'react-native-html-to-pdf';

export default class Example extends Component {
  async createPDF() {
    let options = {
      html: '<h1>PDF TEST</h1>',
      fileName: 'test',
      directory: 'Documents',
    };

    let file = await RNHTMLtoPDF.convert(options)
    // console.log(file.filePath);
    alert(file.filePath);
  }

  render() {
    return(
      <View>
        <TouchableHighlight onPress={this.createPDF}>
          <Text>Create PDF</Text>
        </TouchableHighlight>
      </View>
    )
  }
}

Options

ParamTypeDefaultNote
htmlstringHTML string to be converted
fileNamestringRandomCustom Filename excluding .pdf extension
base64booleanfalsereturn base64 string of pdf file (not recommended)
directorystringdefault cache directoryDirectory where the file will be created (Documents folder in example above). Please note, on iOS Documents is the only custom value that is accepted.
heightnumber792Set document height (points)
widthnumber612Set document width (points)

iOS Only

ParamTypeDefaultNote
paddingLeftnumber10Outer left padding (points)
paddingRightnumber10Outer right padding (points)
paddingTopnumber10Outer top padding (points)
paddingBottomnumber10Outer bottom padding (points)
paddingnumber10Outer padding for any side (points), overrides any padding listed before
bgColorstring#F6F5F0Background color in Hexadecimal

Android Only

ParamTypeDefaultNote
fontsArrayAllow custom fonts ['/fonts/TimesNewRoman.ttf', '/fonts/Verdana.ttf']

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use3
Performant3
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge3
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Vishal Kumar34 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm a software engineer by morning, an aspiring entrepreneur by evening, and a blogger by night. I love to gather attention and help others. Want to be Immortal
January 3, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

It is a great package to save HTML as PDF in local storage at custom path for React Native applications.

0
Muhammed Ubeyd11 Ratings0 Reviews
November 18, 2020

Alternatives

rpg
rn-pdf-generatorreact-native-pdf-generator, porting the cordova-pdf-generator to react native.
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
70

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial