Convert html strings to PDF documents using React Native
npm install react-native-html-to-pdf --save
react-native link
libRNHTMLtoPDF.a to
Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries
(Screenshot).
android/settings.gradle to included
include ':react-native-html-to-pdf'
project(':react-native-html-to-pdf').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,'../node_modules/react-native-html-to-pdf/android')
android/app/build.gradle file to include
dependencies {
....
compile project(':react-native-html-to-pdf')
}
MainApplication.java to include
// import the package
import com.christopherdro.htmltopdf.RNHTMLtoPDFPackage;
// include package
new MainReactPackage(),
new RNHTMLtoPDFPackage()
WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE permission to
AndroidManifest.xml
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE"/>
Also starting from Android M, users need to be prompted for permission dynamically. Follow this link for more details on how to do that.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
Text,
TouchableHighlight,
View,
} from 'react-native';
import RNHTMLtoPDF from 'react-native-html-to-pdf';
export default class Example extends Component {
async createPDF() {
let options = {
html: '<h1>PDF TEST</h1>',
fileName: 'test',
directory: 'Documents',
};
let file = await RNHTMLtoPDF.convert(options)
// console.log(file.filePath);
alert(file.filePath);
}
render() {
return(
<View>
<TouchableHighlight onPress={this.createPDF}>
<Text>Create PDF</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
</View>
)
}
}
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Note
html
string
|HTML string to be converted
fileName
string
|Random
|Custom Filename excluding .pdf extension
base64
boolean
|false
|return base64 string of pdf file (not recommended)
directory
string
|default cache directory
|Directory where the file will be created (
Documents folder in example above). Please note, on iOS
Documents is the only custom value that is accepted.
height
|number
|792
|Set document height (points)
width
|number
|612
|Set document width (points)
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Note
paddingLeft
|number
|10
|Outer left padding (points)
paddingRight
|number
|10
|Outer right padding (points)
paddingTop
|number
|10
|Outer top padding (points)
paddingBottom
|number
|10
|Outer bottom padding (points)
padding
|number
|10
|Outer padding for any side (points), overrides any padding listed before
bgColor
|string
|#F6F5F0
|Background color in Hexadecimal
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Note
fonts
|Array
|Allow custom fonts
['/fonts/TimesNewRoman.ttf', '/fonts/Verdana.ttf']
It is a great package to save HTML as PDF in local storage at custom path for React Native applications.