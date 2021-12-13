Convert html strings to PDF documents using React Native

Installation

Run npm install react-native-html-to-pdf --save

Option 1: Automatic

Run react-native link

Option 2: Manual

iOS

Open your project in XCode, right click on Libraries and select Add Files to "Your Project Name. Add libRNHTMLtoPDF.a to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries (Screenshot).

Android

Edit android/settings.gradle to included

include ':react-native-html-to-pdf' project( ':react-native-html-to-pdf' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-html-to-pdf/android' )

Edit android/app/build.gradle file to include

dependencies { .... compile project ( ':react-native-html-to-pdf' ) }

Edit MainApplication.java to include

import com.christopherdro.htmltopdf.RNHTMLtoPDFPackage; new MainReactPackage(), new RNHTMLtoPDFPackage()

Add the following WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE permission to AndroidManifest.xml

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />

Also starting from Android M, users need to be prompted for permission dynamically. Follow this link for more details on how to do that.

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { Text, TouchableHighlight, View, } from 'react-native' ; import RNHTMLtoPDF from 'react-native-html-to-pdf' ; export default class Example extends Component { async createPDF() { let options = { html : '<h1>PDF TEST</h1>' , fileName : 'test' , directory : 'Documents' , }; let file = await RNHTMLtoPDF.convert(options) alert(file.filePath); } render() { return ( < View > < TouchableHighlight onPress = {this.createPDF} > < Text > Create PDF </ Text > </ TouchableHighlight > </ View > ) } }

Options

Param Type Default Note html string HTML string to be converted fileName string Random Custom Filename excluding .pdf extension base64 boolean false return base64 string of pdf file (not recommended) directory string default cache directory Directory where the file will be created ( Documents folder in example above). Please note, on iOS Documents is the only custom value that is accepted. height number 792 Set document height (points) width number 612 Set document width (points)

iOS Only

Param Type Default Note paddingLeft number 10 Outer left padding (points) paddingRight number 10 Outer right padding (points) paddingTop number 10 Outer top padding (points) paddingBottom number 10 Outer bottom padding (points) padding number 10 Outer padding for any side (points), overrides any padding listed before bgColor string #F6F5F0 Background color in Hexadecimal

Android Only