openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnh

react-native-html-parser

by Cheol Kang
0.1.0 (see all)

can use html parser in react-native/titanium and anywhere

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-html-parser

can use html parser in react-native, titanium, and anywhere. This is based on xmldom.

Install:

npm install react-native-html-parser

Example:

import React, {
    Component,
    View,
    Text,
    StyleSheet,
    TextInput,
    WebView,
} from 'react-native'


var DomParser = require('react-native-html-parser').DOMParser
class TestReactNativeHtmlParser extends Component {
    componentDidMount() {
        let html = `<html>
                        <body>
                            <div id="b a">
                                <a href="example.org">
                                <div class="inA">
                                    <br>bbbb</br>
                                </div>
                            </div>
                            <div class="bb a">
                                Test
                            </div>
                        </body>
                    </html>`
        let doc = new DomParser().parseFromString(html,'text/html')
        
        console.log(doc.querySelect('#b .inA'))
        console.log(doc.getElementsByTagName('a'))
                console.log(doc.querySelect('#b a[href="example.org"]'))
                console.log(doc.getElementsByClassName('a', false))
    }
    
}

or

var DOMParser = require('react-native-html-parser').DOMParser;
var doc = new DOMParser().parseFromString(
    '<html><body>'+
    '<div id="a" class="a">'+
        '<a class="b">abcd</a>'+
    '</div>'+
    '<div class="b">'+
        '<a href="aa" id="b">'+
    '</div>'+
    '</body></html>'
    ,'text/html');

console.log(doc.getElementsByAttribute('class', 'b'));
console.log(querySelecotr('.div.aa       class#a a'))
console.log(getElementsBySelector('div.aa#in[ii="a"]'))
console.log(doc.querySelect('div.a a.b'))
console.log('end')

or

import DOMParser from 'react-native-html-parser';

const html = `<p>Hello world <b>world</b> <i>foo</i> abc</p>`;    
const parser = new DOMParser.DOMParser();
const parsed = parser.parseFromString(html, 'text/html');

...

error solution

[xmldom error] entity not found: ~

Check this issue

API Reference

  • DOMParser:

    parseFromString(xmlsource,mimeType)
    • options extension by xmldom(not BOM standard!!)
    //added the options argument
new DOMParser(options)

//errorHandler is supported
new DOMParser({
    /**
     * locator is always need for error position info
     */
    locator:{},
    /**
     * you can override the errorHandler for xml parser
     * @link http://www.saxproject.org/apidoc/org/xml/sax/ErrorHandler.html
     */
    errorHandler:{warning:function(w){console.warn(w)},error:callback,fatalError:callback}
    //only callback model
    //errorHandler:function(level,msg){console.log(level,msg)}
})

  • XMLSerializer

    ```javascript
serializeToString(node)
```

    DOM level2 method and attribute:

  • Node

    attribute:
    nodeValue|prefix
readonly attribute:
    nodeName|nodeType|parentNode|childNodes|firstChild|lastChild|previousSibling|nextSibling|attributes|ownerDocument|namespaceURI|localName
method: 
    insertBefore(newChild, refChild)
    replaceChild(newChild, oldChild)
    removeChild(oldChild)
    appendChild(newChild)
    hasChildNodes()
    cloneNode(deep)
    normalize()
    isSupported(feature, version)
    hasAttributes()

  • DOMImplementation

    method:
    hasFeature(feature, version)
    createDocumentType(qualifiedName, publicId, systemId)
    createDocument(namespaceURI, qualifiedName, doctype)

  • Document : Node

    readonly attribute:
    doctype|implementation|documentElement
method:
    createElement(tagName)
    createDocumentFragment()
    createTextNode(data)
    createComment(data)
    createCDATASection(data)
    createProcessingInstruction(target, data)
    createAttribute(name)
    createEntityReference(name)
    getElementsByTagName(tagname)
    importNode(importedNode, deep)
    createElementNS(namespaceURI, qualifiedName)
    createAttributeNS(namespaceURI, qualifiedName)
    getElementsByTagNameNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    getElementById(elementId)
     getElementByClassName(classname)
     querySelect(query) // querySelect only support tagName,className,Attribute,id, parent descendant

  • DocumentFragment : Node

  • Element : Node

    readonly attribute:
    tagName
method:
    getAttribute(name)
    setAttribute(name, value)
    removeAttribute(name)
    getAttributeNode(name)
    setAttributeNode(newAttr)
    removeAttributeNode(oldAttr)
    getElementsByTagName(name)
    getAttributeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    setAttributeNS(namespaceURI, qualifiedName, value)
    removeAttributeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    getAttributeNodeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    setAttributeNodeNS(newAttr)
    getElementsByTagNameNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    hasAttribute(name)
    hasAttributeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
     getElementByClassName(classname)
     querySelect(query) // querySelect only support tagName,className,Attribute,id, parent descendant

  • Attr : Node

    attribute:
    value
readonly attribute:
    name|specified|ownerElement

  • NodeList

    readonly attribute:
    length
method:
    item(index)

  • NamedNodeMap

    readonly attribute:
    length
method:
    getNamedItem(name)
    setNamedItem(arg)
    removeNamedItem(name)
    item(index)
    getNamedItemNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    setNamedItemNS(arg)
    removeNamedItemNS(namespaceURI, localName)

  • CharacterData : Node

    method:
    substringData(offset, count)
    appendData(arg)
    insertData(offset, arg)
    deleteData(offset, count)
    replaceData(offset, count, arg)

  • Text : CharacterData

    method:
    splitText(offset)

  • CDATASection

  • Comment : CharacterData

  • DocumentType

    readonly attribute:
    name|entities|notations|publicId|systemId|internalSubset

  • Notation : Node

    readonly attribute:
    publicId|systemId

  • Entity : Node

    readonly attribute:
    publicId|systemId|notationName

  • EntityReference : Node

  • ProcessingInstruction : Node 

    attribute:
    data
readonly attribute:
    target

DOM level 3 support:

  • Node
    attribute:
    textContent
method:
    isDefaultNamespace(namespaceURI){
    lookupNamespaceURI(prefix)

DOM extension by xmldom

  • [Node] Source position extension; 
    attribute:
    //Numbered starting from '1'
    lineNumber
    //Numbered starting from '1'
    columnNumber

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial