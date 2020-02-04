can use html parser in react-native, titanium, and anywhere. This is based on xmldom.

npm install react-native-html-parser

import React, { Component, View, Text, StyleSheet, TextInput, WebView, } from 'react-native' var DomParser = require ( 'react-native-html-parser' ).DOMParser class TestReactNativeHtmlParser extends Component { componentDidMount() { let html = `<html> <body> <div id="b a"> <a href="example.org"> <div class="inA"> <br>bbbb</br> </div> </div> <div class="bb a"> Test </div> </body> </html>` let doc = new DomParser().parseFromString(html, 'text/html' ) console .log(doc.querySelect( '#b .inA' )) console .log(doc.getElementsByTagName( 'a' )) console .log(doc.querySelect( '#b a[href="example.org"]' )) console .log(doc.getElementsByClassName( 'a' , false )) } }

or

var DOMParser = require ( 'react-native-html-parser' ).DOMParser; var doc = new DOMParser().parseFromString( '<html><body>' + '<div id="a" class="a">' + '<a class="b">abcd</a>' + '</div>' + '<div class="b">' + '<a href="aa" id="b">' + '</div>' + '</body></html>' , 'text/html' ); console .log(doc.getElementsByAttribute( 'class' , 'b' )); console .log(querySelecotr( '.div.aa class#a a' )) console .log(getElementsBySelector( 'div.aa#in[ii="a"]' )) console .log(doc.querySelect( 'div.a a.b' )) console .log( 'end' )

or

import DOMParser from 'react-native-html-parser' ; const html = `<p>Hello world <b>world</b> <i>foo</i> abc</p>` ; const parser = new DOMParser.DOMParser(); const parsed = parser.parseFromString(html, 'text/html' ); ...

error solution

[xmldom error] entity not found: ~

Check this issue

API Reference

DOMParser: parseFromString(xmlsource,mimeType) options extension by xmldom(not BOM standard!!) new DOMParser(options) new DOMParser({ locator :{}, errorHandler :{ warning : function ( w ) { console .warn(w)}, error :callback, fatalError :callback} })

XMLSerializer `` `javascript serializeToString(node) ` `` DOM level2 method and attribute:

Node attribute : nodeValue|prefix readonly attribute : nodeName|nodeType|parentNode|childNodes|firstChild|lastChild|previousSibling|nextSibling|attributes|ownerDocument|namespaceURI|localName method : insertBefore(newChild, refChild) replaceChild(newChild, oldChild) removeChild(oldChild) appendChild(newChild) hasChildNodes() cloneNode(deep) normalize() isSupported(feature, version) hasAttributes()

DOMImplementation method : hasFeature(feature, version) createDocumentType(qualifiedName, publicId, systemId) createDocument(namespaceURI, qualifiedName, doctype)

Document : Node readonly attribute : doctype | implementation | documentElement method : createElement (tagName) createDocumentFragment () createTextNode (data) createComment (data) createCDATASection (data) createProcessingInstruction (target, data) createAttribute (name) createEntityReference (name) getElementsByTagName (tagname) importNode (importedNode, deep) createElementNS (namespaceURI, qualifiedName) createAttributeNS (namespaceURI, qualifiedName) getElementsByTagNameNS (namespaceURI, localName) getElementById (elementId) getElementByClassName (classname) querySelect (query)

DocumentFragment : Node

Element : Node readonly attribute : tagName method : getAttribute (name) setAttribute (name, value) removeAttribute (name) getAttributeNode (name) setAttributeNode (newAttr) removeAttributeNode (oldAttr) getElementsByTagName (name) getAttributeNS (namespaceURI, localName) setAttributeNS (namespaceURI, qualifiedName, value) removeAttributeNS (namespaceURI, localName) getAttributeNodeNS (namespaceURI, localName) setAttributeNodeNS (newAttr) getElementsByTagNameNS (namespaceURI, localName) hasAttribute (name) hasAttributeNS (namespaceURI, localName) getElementByClassName (classname) querySelect (query)

Attr : Node attribute : value readonly attribute : name|specified|ownerElement

NodeList readonly attribute: length method: item(index)

NamedNodeMap readonly attribute : length method : getNamedItem (name) setNamedItem (arg) removeNamedItem (name) item (index) getNamedItemNS (namespaceURI, localName) setNamedItemNS (arg) removeNamedItemNS (namespaceURI, localName)

CharacterData : Node method: substringData(offset, count ) appendData(arg) insertData(offset, arg) deleteData(offset, count ) replaceData(offset, count , arg)

Text : CharacterData method : splitText(offset)

CDATASection

Comment : CharacterData

DocumentType readonly attribute: name|entities|notations|publicId|systemId|internalSubset

Notation : Node readonly attribute: publicId|systemId

Entity : Node readonly attribute: publicId|systemId|notationName

EntityReference : Node

ProcessingInstruction : Node attribute : data readonly attribute : target

DOM level 3 support:

Node attribute : textContent method : isDefaultNamespace(namespaceURI){ lookupNamespaceURI(prefix)

DOM extension by xmldom