react-native-hr brings htmls'
<hr /> to react-native.
It also brings some extra functionality:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|
lineStyle
|
Object
|(Optional) The style object for line(View).
|
text
|
string
|(Optional) The text to display on the line (centered)
|
textStyle
|
Object
|(Optional) The color of the text
<Hr />
<Hr marginLeft={50} />
<Hr text="react-native" />
<Hr text="text style"
textStyle={{
color: "red", fontSize: 20,
textDecorationLine: "underline",
textDecorationStyle: "solid",
textDecorationColor: "#000"
}}
/>
<Hr text="line style"
lineStyle={{
backgroundColor: "blue",
height: 4
}}
/>
<Hr lineColor='red' text='line style and text style'
lineStyle={{
backgroundColor: "blue",
height: 2
}}
textStyle={{
color: "green",
fontSize: 20,
textDecorationLine: "underline",
textDecorationStyle: "solid",
textDecorationColor: "#000"
}}
/>
