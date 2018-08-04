openbase logo
rnh

react-native-hr

by Rob Rigler
1.1.4 (see all)

Horizontal line component for React Native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

186

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-hr

========= react-native-hr brings htmls' <hr /> to react-native.
It also brings some extra functionality:

  • Overayling text onto the line.
  • Changing text style.
  • Changing line style.

Props

Name Type Description
lineStyle Object (Optional) The style object for line(View).
text string (Optional) The text to display on the line (centered)
textStyle Object (Optional) The color of the text

Usage

Solid Line

  <Hr />

Line with left margin

  <Hr marginLeft={50} />

Line with text

  <Hr text="react-native" />

Line with text and text style

  <Hr text="text style"
      textStyle={{
          color: "red", fontSize: 20,
          textDecorationLine: "underline",
          textDecorationStyle: "solid",
          textDecorationColor: "#000"
       }}
   />

Line with line style

  <Hr text="line style"
      lineStyle={{
          backgroundColor: "blue",
          height: 4
       }}
   />

Line style and text style

  <Hr lineColor='red' text='line style and text style'
      lineStyle={{
          backgroundColor: "blue",
          height: 2
       }}
       textStyle={{
          color: "green",
          fontSize: 20,
          textDecorationLine: "underline",
          textDecorationStyle: "solid",
          textDecorationColor: "#000"
       }}
    />

[Imgur

