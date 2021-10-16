A declarative approach for hiding the iPhone X Home Indicator in react-native.
npm install react-native-home-indicator --save
If you're using RN >= 0.60.0 just go run
pod install inside the
ios-directory.
To install in projects using RN < 0.60.0 follow the manual linking steps
// add to your imports
#import <RNHomeIndicator.h>
// find this line
UIViewController *rootViewController = [UIViewController new];
// and replace with
UIViewController *rootViewController = [HomeIndicatorViewController new];
Render
<PrefersHomeIndicatorAutoHidden /> to signal your preference for hiding the Home Indicator.
"The system takes your preference into account, but returning true is no guarantee that the indicator will be hidden."
see developer.apple.com/documentation
...
import PrefersHomeIndicatorAutoHidden from 'react-native-home-indicator';
const SomeReactNativeComponent = () => {
return (
<View>
<PrefersHomeIndicatorAutoHidden />
...
</View>
);
}
For more complex usage you can use the
HomeIndicator component which allows passing your preferred
indicator setting as prop. Its even possible to override previous rendered indicator preferences as
you can see in the following example.
...
import { HomeIndicator } from 'react-native-home-indicator';
const SomeReactNativeComponent = () => {
return (
<View>
<HomeIndicator autoHidden />
<SomeDeepComponentTree>
<HomeIndicator autoHidden={false} />
</SomeDeepComponentTree>
</View>
);
}