How it works

code ```js import { RNHoleView } from 'react-native-hole-view'; <View style={{ flex: 1, alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center' }}> <Text style={{ flexGrow: 0, flex: 0, padding: 10 }}>{"Wow! I'm a text inside a hole!"} <TouchableOpacity onPress={() => {}} style={{ backgroundColor: 'pink', padding: 10, borderRadius: 5 }}> {"Wow! I'm a button inside a hole!"} <ScrollView style={{ flexGrow: 0, flex: 0, padding: 10 }} horizontal={true}> { "Wow! I'm a ScrollView inside a hole! Wow! I'm a ScrollView inside a hole! Wow! I'm a ScrollView inside a hole!" } <RNHoleView style={{ position: 'absolute', width: '100%', height: '100%', backgroundColor: 'rgba(34,146,231,0.4)' }} holes={[{ x: 150, y: 390, width: 120, height: 120, borderRadius: 60 }]}> </details> Works with any nested views: <img src="misc/demo2.gif" alt="drawing" height="500"/> <details> <summary>code</summary> ```js import { RNHoleView } from 'react-native-hole-view import Video from ' react-native-video'; <View style={{ flex: 1 , alignItems: 'center' , justifyContent: 'center' }}> <Text style={{ flexGrow: 0 , flex: 0 , padding: 10 }}>{"Wow! I'm a text inside a hole!"}</Text> <TouchableOpacity onPress={() => {}} style={{ backgroundColor: 'pink' , padding: 10 , borderRadius: 5 }}> <Text>{"Wow! I'm a button inside a hole!"}</Text> </TouchableOpacity> <ScrollView style={{ flexGrow: 0 , flex: 0 , padding: 10 }} horizontal={true}> <Text numberOfLines={1}> { "Wow! I'm a ScrollView inside a hole! Wow! I'm a ScrollView inside a hole! Wow! I'm a ScrollView inside a hole!" } </Text> </ScrollView> <RNHoleView style={{ position: 'absolute' , width: '100%' , height: '100%' , backgroundColor: 'rgba(34,146,231,0.4)' }} holes={[{ x: 150 , y: 390 , width: 120 , height: 120 , borderRadius: 60 }]}> <Video source={{ uri: 'http://clips.vorwaerts-gmbh.de/VfE_html5.mp4' }} style={{ flex: 1 }} /> </RNHoleView> </View>

Can be animated:

code import {RNHole, RNHoleView, ERNHoleViewTimingFunction, IRNHoleViewAnimation} from "react-native-hole-view" ; import Video from 'react-native-video' ; const firstHole: RNHole = { x : 150 , y : 390 , width : 120 , height : 120 , borderRadius : 60 }; const secondHole: RNHole = { x : 150 , y : 40 , width : 120 , height : 120 , borderRadius : 60 }; const animationSettings: IRNHoleViewAnimation = { timingFunction : ERNHoleViewTimingFunction.EASE_IN_OUT, duration : 200 }; const App = () => { const [holes, setHoles] = useState<RNHole[]>([]); const [animated, setAnimated] = useState<boolean>( false ); const [animation, setAnimation] = useState<IRNHoleViewAnimation | undefined >( undefined ); const onPress = useCallback( () => { if (animated) { setHoles([firstHole]); } else { setHoles([secondHole]) } setAnimation({...animationSettings}); setAnimated(!animated); }, [animated, animation]) useEffect( () => { onPress(); }, []); return ( < View style = {{flex: 1 , alignItems: ' center ', justifyContent: ' center '}}> < Text style = {{flexGrow: 0 , flex: 0 , padding: 10 }}> {"Wow! I'm a text inside a hole!"} </ Text > < TouchableOpacity onPress = {() => { }} style={{backgroundColor: 'pink', padding: 10, borderRadius: 5}}> < Text > {"Wow! I'm a button inside a hole!"} </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > < ScrollView style = {{flexGrow: 0 , flex: 0 , padding: 10 }} horizontal = {true} > < Text numberOfLines = {1} > { "Wow! I'm a ScrollView inside a hole! Wow! I'm a ScrollView inside a hole! Wow! I'm a ScrollView inside a hole!" } </ Text > </ ScrollView > < RNHoleView style = {{ position: ' absolute ', width: ' 100 %', height: ' 100 %', backgroundColor: ' rgba ( 34 , 146 , 231 , 0.4 )' }} animation = {animation} holes = {holes} onAnimationFinished = {() => { setAnimation(undefined); }} > < Video source = {{uri: ' http: // clips.vorwaerts-gmbh.de / VfE_html5.mp4 '}} resizeMode = { " contain "} style = {{flex: 1 }}/> </ RNHoleView > < View pointerEvents = { ' box-none '} style = {{ position: ' absolute ', flex: 1 , width: ' 100 %', height: ' 100 %', alignItems: ' flex-end ', flexDirection: ' row ', justifyContent: ' center ' }}> < TouchableOpacity onPress = {onPress} style = {{backgroundColor: ' pink ', padding: 10 , borderRadius: 5 , bottom: 50 }}> < Text > {"Animate!"} </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > </ View > </ View > ); };

Getting started

Install the library using either Yarn:

yarn add react-native-hole- view

or npm:

npm install --save react- native -hole-view

Linking

This library fully supports RN's autolinking

iOS

cd ios && pod install

Android

By default RN doesn't support click through views on Android. The solution we use is quite dirty, so please support our PR to FB's react-native repo https://github.com/facebook/react-native/pull/28956

Troubleshooting

Is you have any diffuculties - please take a look on example/ app first.

Running the example: