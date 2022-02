React Native Hold Menu

A performant, easy to use hold to open context menu for React Native powered by Reanimated. 🔥

Features

Powered with Reanimated v2. 🚀

Smooth interactions & animations.

Supports dark/light Mode. 🌚 🌝

Supports device orientation change.

Compatible with Expo.

Written in TypeScript .

Getting Started

Check out the documentation website.

Contributors

License

MIT

Show Your Support

Please give a star if you like this project! 🤩