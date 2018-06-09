React Native component used to highlight words within a larger body of text. This is a port of react-highlight-words.
Check out a demo using Exponent.
Using npm:
npm i --save react-native-highlight-words
To use it, just provide it with an array of search terms and a body of text to highlight:
import Highlighter from 'react-native-highlight-words';
<Highlighter
highlightStyle={{backgroundColor: 'yellow'}}
searchWords={['and', 'or', 'the']}
textToHighlight='The dog is chasing the cat. Or perhaps they're just playing?'
/>
And the
Highlighter component will highlight all occurrences of search terms within the text:
|Property
|Type
|Required?
|Description
|autoEscape
|Boolean
|Escape characters which are meaningful in regular expressions
|highlightStyle
|Object
|Styles applied to highlighted text
|sanitize
|Function
|Process each search word and text to highlight before comparing (eg remove accents); signature
(text: string): string
|searchWords
|Array
|✓
|Array of search words
|style
|Object
|Styles applied to the text wrapper
|textToHighlight
|String
|✓
|Text to highlight matches in
MIT License - fork, modify and use however you want.