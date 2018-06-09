React Native Highlight Words

React Native component used to highlight words within a larger body of text. This is a port of react-highlight-words.

Check out a demo using Exponent.

Installation

Using npm:

npm i --save react- native -highlight-words

Usage

To use it, just provide it with an array of search terms and a body of text to highlight:

import Highlighter from 'react-native-highlight-words' ; < Highlighter highlightStyle = {{backgroundColor: ' yellow '}} searchWords = {[ ' and ', ' or ', ' the ']} textToHighlight = 'The dog is chasing the cat. Or perhaps they' re just playing ?' />

And the Highlighter component will highlight all occurrences of search terms within the text:

Props

Property Type Required? Description autoEscape Boolean Escape characters which are meaningful in regular expressions highlightStyle Object Styles applied to highlighted text sanitize Function Process each search word and text to highlight before comparing (eg remove accents); signature (text: string): string searchWords Array ✓ Array of search words style Object Styles applied to the text wrapper textToHighlight String ✓ Text to highlight matches in

License

MIT License - fork, modify and use however you want.