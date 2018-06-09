openbase logo
rnh

react-native-highlight-words

by Claudéric Demers
1.0.1 (see all)

Find and highlight words within a larger body of text 🖍

Readme

React Native Highlight Words

React Native component used to highlight words within a larger body of text. This is a port of react-highlight-words.

Check out a demo using Exponent.

Installation

Using npm:

npm i --save react-native-highlight-words

Usage

To use it, just provide it with an array of search terms and a body of text to highlight:

import Highlighter from 'react-native-highlight-words';

<Highlighter
  highlightStyle={{backgroundColor: 'yellow'}}
  searchWords={['and', 'or', 'the']}
  textToHighlight='The dog is chasing the cat. Or perhaps they're just playing?'
/>

And the Highlighter component will highlight all occurrences of search terms within the text:

screen shot 2015-12-19 at 8 23 43 am

Props

PropertyTypeRequired?Description
autoEscapeBooleanEscape characters which are meaningful in regular expressions
highlightStyleObjectStyles applied to highlighted text
sanitizeFunctionProcess each search word and text to highlight before comparing (eg remove accents); signature (text: string): string
searchWordsArrayArray of search words
styleObjectStyles applied to the text wrapper
textToHighlightStringText to highlight matches in

License

MIT License - fork, modify and use however you want.

