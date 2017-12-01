This is a react-native component for IOS and Android that uses Highcharts where you send the configuration as a prop and the chart is rendered within a WebView
npm install react-native-highcharts --save
REMEMBER to declare the variable Highcharts='Highcharts'
import ChartView from 'react-native-highcharts';
...
render() {
var Highcharts='Highcharts';
var conf={
chart: {
type: 'spline',
animation: Highcharts.svg, // don't animate in old IE
marginRight: 10,
events: {
load: function () {
// set up the updating of the chart each second
var series = this.series[0];
setInterval(function () {
var x = (new Date()).getTime(), // current time
y = Math.random();
series.addPoint([x, y], true, true);
}, 1000);
}
}
},
title: {
text: 'Live random data'
},
xAxis: {
type: 'datetime',
tickPixelInterval: 150
},
yAxis: {
title: {
text: 'Value'
},
plotLines: [{
value: 0,
width: 1,
color: '#808080'
}]
},
tooltip: {
formatter: function () {
return '<b>' + this.series.name + '</b><br/>' +
Highcharts.dateFormat('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S', this.x) + '<br/>' +
Highcharts.numberFormat(this.y, 2);
}
},
legend: {
enabled: false
},
exporting: {
enabled: false
},
series: [{
name: 'Random data',
data: (function () {
// generate an array of random data
var data = [],
time = (new Date()).getTime(),
i;
for (i = -19; i <= 0; i += 1) {
data.push({
x: time + i * 1000,
y: Math.random()
});
}
return data;
}())
}]
};
const options = {
global: {
useUTC: false
},
lang: {
decimalPoint: ',',
thousandsSep: '.'
}
};
return (
<ChartView style={{height:300}} config={conf} options={options}></ChartView>
);
}
|Prop
|Required
|Description
|config
|true
|Highcharts configuration See the docs.>>
|stock
|false
|Default false; use Highstock
|more
|false
|Default false; use Highstock-more
|heatMap
|false
|Default false; use HeatMap
|style
|false
|Style object to be passed onto the WebView
|options
|false
|Pass global and lang options from Highcharts
|guage
|false
|Import gauge library from highcharts
props added to WebView
if not rendering in real device add this two props to the component
javaScriptEnabled={true}
domStorageEnabled={true}