react-native-highcharts

by TradingPal
1.0.2 (see all)

📈 Add Highcharts charts to react-native app for IOS and Android

Readme

React-Native Highcharts

This is a react-native component for IOS and Android that uses Highcharts where you send the configuration as a prop and the chart is rendered within a WebView

Getting Started

npm install react-native-highcharts --save

Demo

Basic example

REMEMBER to declare the variable Highcharts='Highcharts'

import ChartView from 'react-native-highcharts';
...
render() {
    var Highcharts='Highcharts';
    var conf={
            chart: {
                type: 'spline',
                animation: Highcharts.svg, // don't animate in old IE
                marginRight: 10,
                events: {
                    load: function () {

                        // set up the updating of the chart each second
                        var series = this.series[0];
                        setInterval(function () {
                            var x = (new Date()).getTime(), // current time
                                y = Math.random();
                            series.addPoint([x, y], true, true);
                        }, 1000);
                    }
                }
            },
            title: {
                text: 'Live random data'
            },
            xAxis: {
                type: 'datetime',
                tickPixelInterval: 150
            },
            yAxis: {
                title: {
                    text: 'Value'
                },
                plotLines: [{
                    value: 0,
                    width: 1,
                    color: '#808080'
                }]
            },
            tooltip: {
                formatter: function () {
                    return '<b>' + this.series.name + '</b><br/>' +
                        Highcharts.dateFormat('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S', this.x) + '<br/>' +
                        Highcharts.numberFormat(this.y, 2);
                }
            },
            legend: {
                enabled: false
            },
            exporting: {
                enabled: false
            },
            series: [{
                name: 'Random data',
                data: (function () {
                    // generate an array of random data
                    var data = [],
                        time = (new Date()).getTime(),
                        i;

                    for (i = -19; i <= 0; i += 1) {
                        data.push({
                            x: time + i * 1000,
                            y: Math.random()
                        });
                    }
                    return data;
                }())
            }]
        };

    const options = {
        global: {
            useUTC: false
        },
        lang: {
            decimalPoint: ',',
            thousandsSep: '.'
        }
    };

    return (
      <ChartView style={{height:300}} config={conf} options={options}></ChartView>
    );
}

Props

PropRequiredDescription
configtrueHighcharts configuration See the docs.>>
stockfalseDefault false; use Highstock
morefalseDefault false; use Highstock-more
heatMapfalseDefault false; use HeatMap
stylefalseStyle object to be passed onto the WebView
optionsfalsePass global and lang options from Highcharts
guagefalseImport gauge library from highcharts

props added to WebView

NOTE

if not rendering in real device add this two props to the component

javaScriptEnabled={true}
domStorageEnabled={true}

Stuff used to make this:

