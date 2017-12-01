React-Native Highcharts

This is a react-native component for IOS and Android that uses Highcharts where you send the configuration as a prop and the chart is rendered within a WebView

Getting Started

npm install react-native-highcharts --save

Demo

Basic example

REMEMBER to declare the variable Highcharts='Highcharts'

import ChartView from 'react-native-highcharts' ; ... render() { var Highcharts= 'Highcharts' ; var conf={ chart : { type : 'spline' , animation : Highcharts.svg, marginRight : 10 , events : { load : function ( ) { var series = this .series[ 0 ]; setInterval( function ( ) { var x = ( new Date ()).getTime(), y = Math .random(); series.addPoint([x, y], true , true ); }, 1000 ); } } }, title : { text : 'Live random data' }, xAxis : { type : 'datetime' , tickPixelInterval : 150 }, yAxis : { title : { text : 'Value' }, plotLines : [{ value : 0 , width : 1 , color : '#808080' }] }, tooltip : { formatter : function ( ) { return '<b>' + this .series.name + '</b><br/>' + Highcharts.dateFormat( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S' , this .x) + '<br/>' + Highcharts.numberFormat( this .y, 2 ); } }, legend : { enabled : false }, exporting : { enabled : false }, series : [{ name : 'Random data' , data : ( function ( ) { var data = [], time = ( new Date ()).getTime(), i; for (i = -19 ; i <= 0 ; i += 1 ) { data.push({ x : time + i * 1000 , y : Math .random() }); } return data; }()) }] }; const options = { global : { useUTC : false }, lang : { decimalPoint : ',' , thousandsSep : '.' } }; return ( < ChartView style = {{height:300}} config = {conf} options = {options} > </ ChartView > ); }

Props

Prop Required Description config true Highcharts configuration See the docs.>> stock false Default false; use Highstock more false Default false; use Highstock-more heatMap false Default false; use HeatMap style false Style object to be passed onto the WebView options false Pass global and lang options from Highcharts guage false Import gauge library from highcharts

props added to WebView

NOTE

if not rendering in real device add this two props to the component

javaScriptEnabled={ true } domStorageEnabled={ true }

