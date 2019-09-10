Devices screen are small especially when the keyboard takes half the space,
when you're working with forms for instance.
One of the best way to handle that is to hide part of the view when the keyboard shows up.
npm install -S react-native-hide-with-keyboard
import HideWithKeyboard from 'react-native-hide-with-keyboard';
...
render() {
return (
<View>
<HideWithKeyboard>
<Text>Hidden when keyboard is shown</Text>
</HideWithKeyboard>
<Text>Never hidden</Text>
</View>
)
}
In the case that you want to do the opposite, there is also
ShowWithKeyboard which only shows a component when the keyboard is displayed. To use this, instead import
react-native-hide-with-keyboard like so:
import { HideWithKeyboard, ShowWithKeyboard } from 'react-native-hide-with-keyboard';