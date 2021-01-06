This is a custom component for React Native, a simple Hide Show Password InputText, compatible with both ios and android.
Install the package with NPM.
npm install react-native-hide-show-password-input --save
Or with YARN
yarn add react-native-hide-show-password-input
Link vector icons library
react-native link react-native-vector-icons
Very simple to use just add this component in your file.
// import packages
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';
import PasswordInputText from 'react-native-hide-show-password-input';
export default class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
password: '',
};
}
render() {
const { password } = this.state;
return (
<View style={{ margin: 20 }}>
<PasswordInputText
getRef={input => this.input = input}
value={password}
onChangeText={(password) => this.setState({ password })}
/>
<Button
title="Clear"
onPress={() => this.input.clear()} />
</View>
);
}
}
|name
|description
|type
|default
|iconSize
|Eye icon size
|Number
|25
|iconColor
|Eye icon color
|String
|#222222
|label
|Text Input animate label
|String
|Password
|getRef
|Reference callback
|Function
|-
Note: You can use properties of react-native-material-textfield and TextInput.