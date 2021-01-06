React-Native Hide Show Password InputText Component

This is a custom component for React Native, a simple Hide Show Password InputText, compatible with both ios and android.

Install the package with NPM.

npm install react-native-hide-show-password-input --save

Or with YARN

yarn add react-native-hide-show-password-input

Link vector icons library

react-native link react-native-vector-icons

How to use.

Very simple to use just add this component in your file.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import PasswordInputText from 'react-native-hide-show-password-input' ; export default class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { password : '' , }; } render() { const { password } = this .state; return ( <View style={{ margin: 20 }}> <PasswordInputText getRef={input => this.input = input} value={password} onChangeText={(password) => this.setState({ password })} /> <Button title="Clear" onPress={() => this.input.clear()} /> </View> ); } }

Properties

name description type default iconSize Eye icon size Number 25 iconColor Eye icon color String #222222 label Text Input animate label String Password getRef Reference callback Function -

Note: You can use properties of react-native-material-textfield and TextInput.