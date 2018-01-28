:metal: A super duper hero unit react-native component with support for dynamic image, dynamic sizing, color overlays, and more.
Why not just nest it under
<Image>? Well
react-native-hero is a flexible abstraction on top of
<Image>Text</Image>, however it includes a couple of useful things out of the box.
$ npm install --save react-native-hero
import Hero from 'react-native-hero';
render() {
return (
<Hero
source={{uri: 'http://helloworld.com/1.jpeg'}}
renderOverlay={() => (
<View>
<Text>React Native Hero!</Text>
<Text>Is super duper, cool!</Text>
</View>
)} />
)
}
Import
react-native-blur and add it to your overlay.
// Assuming props.renderOverlay renders with overlay()
<Hero
source={{uri: 'http://helloworld.com/1.jpeg'}}
renderOverlay={() => (
<BlurView blurType="dark" blurAmount={10}>
<Text style={style.type.h1}>La Catalana<Text>
<Text style={style.type.h2}>tapas, spanish, wine_bars</Text>
<Text style={style.loc}>0.74 Miles</Text>
<Text style={style.address}>San Jose, CA</Text>
</BlurView> )}
/>
}
Set
Hero.props.colorOverlay to a
react-native color format, and set a desired opacity with
Hero.props.colorOpacity.
render() {
return (
<Hero
source={{uri: 'http://helloworld.com/1.jpeg'}}
renderOverlay={() => (
<Text style={style.type.h1}>Parcel 104<Text>
<Text style={style.type.h2}>newamerican, wine_bars</Text>
<Text style={style.loc}>1.72 Miles</Text>
<Text style={style.address}>Santa Clara, CA</Text> )}
colorOverlay="#1bb4d8"
colorOpacity={0.5}/>
)
}
There may be times when you want to utilize a third-party image component such as fast-image.
react-native-hero allows a custom component to be used in place of the default
<Image>, the only requirement is a custom component following the standard
<Image> interface. In addition, you can also pass along custom properties to the component through the
customImageProps attribute.
Example: Using react-native-fast-image
import FastImage from 'react-native-fast-image';
const fastProps = {
resizeMode: FastImage.resizeMode.contain
};
render() {
return (
<Hero
source={{uri: 'http://helloworld.com/1.jpeg'}}
renderOverlay{() => (
<Text style={style.type.h1}>Parcel 104<Text>
<Text style={style.type.h2}>newamerican, wine_bars</Text>
<Text style={style.loc}>1.72 Miles</Text>
<Text style={style.address}>Santa Clara, CA</Text> )}
colorOverlay="#1bb4d8"
colorOpacity={0.5}
customImageComponent={FastImage}
customImageProps={fastProps}
/>
)
}
|Props
|Type
|Description
|source
|object or module
|A local or remote image, with support for images bundled with require. EX:
source={{ uri: 'http://logo.jpg' }} or
source=require('images/logo.jpg')
|renderOverlay
|func
|A function that renders the content to be placed on top of the hero unit, and colored overlay (if applicable).
|colorOverlay
|color
|A colored overlay sitting below the rendered content overlay. Set the colorOverlay to a color to activate it.
|colorOpacity
|num
|If colorOverlay is set, this sets the level of opacity. Default: .30
|fullWidth
|bool
|A boolean indicating if the hero unit should be sized the full width of the device. Setting to false will size it according to the contents size.Default: true
|minHeight
|num
|A statically defined height for the hero unit, overrides dynamic sizing based on content.
|customImageComponent
React.Component
|Use a custom component to be rendered for the Image. This will work properly, as long as the component follows the standard interface of the react-native image component.
|customImageProps
|object
|Pass along additional properties to a props.customImageComponent.
👷🏽👷🏻♀️🐕
PR's are welcomed and desired, just abide by rules listed within contributing.json.
Not sure where to start, or a beginner? No problemo! Take a look at the issues page for
low-hanging or
beginner-friendly labels as an easy ways to start contributing.
MIT © Brandon Him