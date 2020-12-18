Issues are welcome. Please add a code snippet. Quickest way to solve issue is to reproduce it on one of the examples in DEMO.
Pull requests are welcome. If you want to change API or making something big better to create issue and discuss it first. Before submiting PR please run
eslint . Also all eslint fixes are welcome.
$ npm install react-native-heic-converter --save
$ react-native link react-native-heic-converter
Add the following lines to your build targets in your
Podfile
pod 'react-native-heic-converter', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-heic-converter'
Then run
pod install
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-heic-converter and add
RNHeicConverter.xcodeproj
libRNHeicConverter.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
RNHeicConverter.convert(options{}).then(result{})
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
path
string
|Path to your
.HEIC file
quality
number
1
|Set quality
0 to
1, for
jpg extension only
extension
string
jpg
|File extension that you want get when convert:
jpg or
png or
base64
import RNHeicConverter from 'react-native-heic-converter';
RNHeicConverter
.convert({ // options
path: '/path/to/file.heic',
})
.then((result) => {
console.log(result); // { success: true, path: "path/to/jpg", error, base64, }
});
Please have a look at my example usage.