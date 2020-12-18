Contribution

Issues are welcome. Please add a code snippet. Quickest way to solve issue is to reproduce it on one of the examples in DEMO.

Pull requests are welcome. If you want to change API or making something big better to create issue and discuss it first. Before submiting PR please run eslint . Also all eslint fixes are welcome.

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-heic-converter --save

Features

Returns the data for the specified image in JPEG format.

Returns the data for the specified image in PNG format.

Returns the data for the encoded image in base64 format.

Value of compression quality

Support representation of an image in the Photos library.

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-heic-converter

Manual installation

iOS (via CocoaPods) Add the following lines to your build targets in your Podfile pod 'react-native-heic-converter' , : path => '../node_modules/react-native-heic-converter' Then run pod install

iOS (without CocoaPods) In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-heic-converter and add RNHeicConverter.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNHeicConverter.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Static Methods

Options

Property Type Default Description path string Path to your .HEIC file quality number 1 Set quality 0 to 1 , for jpg extension only extension string jpg File extension that you want get when convert: jpg or png or base64

Usage

import RNHeicConverter from 'react-native-heic-converter' ; RNHeicConverter .convert({ path : '/path/to/file.heic' , }) .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result); });

Please have a look at my example usage.

CHANGELOG