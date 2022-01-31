React Native Health

A React Native package to interact with Apple HealthKit for iOS.

Getting Started

🚨 Expo: This package is not available in the Expo Go app. Learn how you can use it with custom dev clients.

Automatic Installation

Install the react-native-health package from npm

yarn add react- native -health

If you are using CocoaPods you can run the following from the ios/ folder of your app

pod install

Or, if you need to manually link it, run

react- native link react- native -health

Update the ios/<Project Name>/info.plist file in your project

< key > NSHealthShareUsageDescription </ key > < string > Read and understand health data. </ string > < key > NSHealthUpdateUsageDescription </ key > < string > Share workout data with other apps. </ string > < key > NSHealthClinicalHealthRecordsShareUsageDescription </ key > < string > Read and understand clinical health data. </ string >

To add Healthkit support to your application's Capabilities

Open the ios/ folder of your project in Xcode

folder of your project in Xcode Select the project name in the left sidebar

In the main view select '+ Capability' and double click 'HealthKit'

To enable access to clinical data types, check the Clinical Health Records box.

Usage

In order to start collecting or saving data to HealthKit, you need to request the user's permissions for the given data types. It can be done in the following way

import AppleHealthKit, { HealthValue, HealthKitPermissions, } from 'react-native-health' const permissions = { permissions: { read: [AppleHealthKit.Constants.Permissions.HeartRate], write: [AppleHealthKit.Constants.Permissions.Steps], }, } as HealthKitPermissions AppleHealthKit.initHealthKit(permissions, ( error: string ) => { if (error) { console .log( '[ERROR] Cannot grant permissions!' ) } const options = { startDate: new Date ( 2020 , 1 , 1 ).toISOString(), } AppleHealthKit.getHeartRateSamples( options, ( callbackError: string , results: HealthValue[] ) => { }, ) })

Background Processing

For background capabilities, Apple allows developers to setup long running observer queries for the health types needed.

To setup that in your app, in XCode open your ios/AppDelegate.m file and add the following statements:

#import "AppDelegate.h" ... /* Add the library import at the top of AppDelegate.m */ #import "RCTAppleHealthKit.h" ... @implementation AppDelegate - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions { RCTBridge *bridge = [[RCTBridge alloc] initWithDelegate:self launchOptions:launchOptions]; ... /* Add Background initializer for HealthKit */ [[RCTAppleHealthKit new] initializeBackgroundObservers:bridge]; ... return YES; }

After that you can start listening for data updates using the React Native client. For more information, see background observers.

Documentation

There is a gitbook version for the documentation on this link.

All the documentation is under the docs folder. Additionally, they are splitted in the following categories

Constants

Base Methods

Background Methods

Activity Methods

Body Methods

Characteristic Methods

Clinical Records Methods

Dietary Methods

Fitness Methods

Hearing Methods

Lab Tests Methods

Nutrition

Mindfulness Methods

Sleep Methods

Vitals Methods

Workout Methods

Additional Information

Permissions

Due to Apple's privacy model, if a user has previously denied a specific permission they will not be prompted again for that permission. The user will need to go into the Apple Health app and grant the permission to your app.

For any data written to Healthkit, an authorization error can be caught. If an authorization error occurs, you can prompt the user to set the specific permission or add the permission to the options object when initializing the library.

If extra read or write permissions are added to the options object, the app will request for user's permission to them when the library is initialized again.

Manual Installation

Run yarn add react-native-health In XCode, in the project navigator, right-click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-health and add RCTAppleHealthkit.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRCTAppleHealthkit.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Click RCTAppleHealthkit.xcodeproj in the project navigator and go the Build Settings tab. Make sure 'All' is toggled on (instead of 'Basic'). In the Search Paths section, look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains both $(SRCROOT)/../../react-native/React and $(SRCROOT)/../../../React - mark both as recursive . Enable Healthkit in your application's Capabilities Compile and run

Contributing

We appreciate any additional request and/or contribution to react-native-health . The issues tracker is used to keep a list of features and bugs to be worked on. Please see our contributing documentation for some tips on getting started.

References

Acknowledgement

This package is a fork of rn-apple-healthkit