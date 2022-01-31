openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-health

by agencyenterprise
1.12.0 (see all)

A React Native package to interact with Apple HealthKit

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

287

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

75

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Health

A React Native package to interact with Apple HealthKit for iOS.

Getting Started

🚨 Expo: This package is not available in the Expo Go app. Learn how you can use it with custom dev clients.

Automatic Installation

  1. Install the react-native-health package from npm
yarn add react-native-health
  1. If you are using CocoaPods you can run the following from the ios/ folder of your app
pod install

Or, if you need to manually link it, run

react-native link react-native-health
  1. Update the ios/<Project Name>/info.plist file in your project
<key>NSHealthShareUsageDescription</key>
<string>Read and understand health data.</string>
<key>NSHealthUpdateUsageDescription</key>
<string>Share workout data with other apps.</string>
<!-- Below is only required if requesting clinical health data -->
<key>NSHealthClinicalHealthRecordsShareUsageDescription</key>
<string>Read and understand clinical health data.</string>

To add Healthkit support to your application's Capabilities

  • Open the ios/ folder of your project in Xcode
  • Select the project name in the left sidebar
  • In the main view select '+ Capability' and double click 'HealthKit'

To enable access to clinical data types, check the Clinical Health Records box.

Usage

In order to start collecting or saving data to HealthKit, you need to request the user's permissions for the given data types. It can be done in the following way

import AppleHealthKit, {
  HealthValue,
  HealthKitPermissions,
} from 'react-native-health'

/* Permission options */
const permissions = {
  permissions: {
    read: [AppleHealthKit.Constants.Permissions.HeartRate],
    write: [AppleHealthKit.Constants.Permissions.Steps],
  },
} as HealthKitPermissions

AppleHealthKit.initHealthKit(permissions, (error: string) => {
  /* Called after we receive a response from the system */

  if (error) {
    console.log('[ERROR] Cannot grant permissions!')
  }

  /* Can now read or write to HealthKit */

  const options = {
    startDate: new Date(2020, 1, 1).toISOString(),
  }

  AppleHealthKit.getHeartRateSamples(
    options,
    (callbackError: string, results: HealthValue[]) => {
      /* Samples are now collected from HealthKit */
    },
  )
})

Background Processing

For background capabilities, Apple allows developers to setup long running observer queries for the health types needed.

To setup that in your app, in XCode open your ios/AppDelegate.m file and add the following statements:

#import "AppDelegate.h"

...

/* Add the library import at the top of AppDelegate.m */
#import "RCTAppleHealthKit.h"

...

@implementation AppDelegate

- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application
    didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions {

  RCTBridge *bridge = [[RCTBridge alloc] initWithDelegate:self
                                            launchOptions:launchOptions];

  ...

  /* Add Background initializer for HealthKit  */
  [[RCTAppleHealthKit new] initializeBackgroundObservers:bridge];

  ...

  return YES;
}

After that you can start listening for data updates using the React Native client. For more information, see background observers.

Documentation

There is a gitbook version for the documentation on this link.

All the documentation is under the docs folder. Additionally, they are splitted in the following categories

Constants

Base Methods

Background Methods

Activity Methods

Body Methods

Characteristic Methods

Clinical Records Methods

Dietary Methods

Fitness Methods

Hearing Methods

Lab Tests Methods

Nutrition

Mindfulness Methods

Sleep Methods

Vitals Methods

Workout Methods

Additional Information

Permissions

Due to Apple's privacy model, if a user has previously denied a specific permission they will not be prompted again for that permission. The user will need to go into the Apple Health app and grant the permission to your app.

For any data written to Healthkit, an authorization error can be caught. If an authorization error occurs, you can prompt the user to set the specific permission or add the permission to the options object when initializing the library.

If extra read or write permissions are added to the options object, the app will request for user's permission to them when the library is initialized again.

Manual Installation

  1. Run yarn add react-native-health
  2. In XCode, in the project navigator, right-click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  3. Go to node_modulesreact-native-health and add RCTAppleHealthkit.xcodeproj
  4. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRCTAppleHealthkit.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  5. Click RCTAppleHealthkit.xcodeproj in the project navigator and go the Build Settings tab. Make sure 'All' is toggled on (instead of 'Basic'). In the Search Paths section, look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains both $(SRCROOT)/../../react-native/React and $(SRCROOT)/../../../React - mark both as recursive.
  6. Enable Healthkit in your application's Capabilities
  7. Compile and run

Contributing

We appreciate any additional request and/or contribution to react-native-health. The issues tracker is used to keep a list of features and bugs to be worked on. Please see our contributing documentation for some tips on getting started.

References

Acknowledgement

This package is a fork of rn-apple-healthkit

This package also inherits additional features from Nutrisense fork

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial