React Native Head Tab View

🎉🎉🎉 v4.0.0-rc.13 has been released, I hope you can help me test and collect questions. In this version, there is a big change. All animations will run on the UI thread, which will make the components much smoother. Unfortunately, the version requiring React Native is greater than 0.62.0. Because we rely on react-native-reanimated2.0 , that's what it requires.

Here are some changes and optimizations. Disruptive Changes:

Remove makeHeaderHeight and change it to headerHeight

It's not mandatory, but it would be nice if you did

Removed SlideAnimated mode

this mode was used for ScrollView/FlatList scrolling stalling when dragging headers, no longer needed. Remove the scene's refreshHeight property

Both the TabView and Scene used to have the refreshHeight property. Now I think they are duplicate, just set refreshHeight on the TabView, its default value is 80

The usage of HPageViewHoc has changed

# Past usage: import { HPageViewHoc } from 'react-native-head-tab-view' const HScrollView = HPageViewHoc(ScrollView) const HFlatList = HPageViewHoc(FlatList) const HSectionList = HPageViewHoc(SectionList) # Current usage import { HScrollView,HFlatList,HSectionList } from 'react-native-head-tab-view'

The following components are currently supported:

react-native-scrollable-tab-view

react-native-tab-view

For detailed usage, please refer to Example and Installation.

Features

Fix for TAB slider stuttering when dragging headers

Optimized pull-down refresh for easier expansion and better performance

When switching tabbars, the scene is no longer re-rendered

renderScrollHeader can accept ReactElement.

Add enableSnap to props. (If it is true,it automatically switches to the folded and expanded states.)

1.react-native-gesture-handler

2.react-native-reanimated

Support for extension of other Tabs components, support for shared collapsible headers

The built-in tabs component is discarded

Add a pull-down refresh for the Tab page（v2.0~）

Add a pull-down refresh for the Tabview（v2.0.6~）

Add the new slide mode to Collapsible Headers and Tabview（v2.1.0~）

Built-in Scrollable tabs

All Tab pages share collapsible headers

Collapsible Headers controls the slide of the Tabview in the vertical direction

Collapsible Headers can respond to an event

Demo

Example

If your tabs component is react-native-scrollable-tab-view

import * as React from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import { HScrollView } from 'react-native-head-tab-view' import { CollapsibleHeaderTabView } from 'react-native-scrollable-tab-view-collapsible-header' export default class ExampleBasic extends React . PureComponent < any > { render() { return ( <CollapsibleHeaderTabView renderScrollHeader={() => <View style={{ height: 200, backgroundColor: 'red' }} />}> <HScrollView index={0}> <View style={{ height: 1000, backgroundColor: '#ff4081' }} /> </HScrollView> <HScrollView index={1}> <View style={{ height: 1000, backgroundColor: '#673ab7' }} /> </HScrollView> </CollapsibleHeaderTabView> ) } }

If your tabs component is react-native-tab-view

import * as React from 'react' ; import { View, StyleSheet, Dimensions } from 'react-native' ; import { SceneMap } from 'react-native-tab-view' ; import { HScrollView } from 'react-native-head-tab-view' import { CollapsibleHeaderTabView } from 'react-native-tab-view-collapsible-header' const FirstRoute = () => ( <HScrollView index={0}> <View style={[styles.scene, { backgroundColor: '#ff4081' }]} /> </HScrollView> ); const SecondRoute = () => ( <HScrollView index={1}> <View style={[styles.scene, { backgroundColor: '#673ab7' }]} /> </HScrollView> ); const initialLayout = { width: Dimensions.get('window').width }; export default function TabViewExample() { const [index, setIndex] = React.useState(0); const [routes] = React.useState([ { key: 'first', title: 'First' }, { key: 'second', title: 'Second' }, ]); const renderScene = SceneMap({ first: FirstRoute, second: SecondRoute, }); return ( <CollapsibleHeaderTabView renderScrollHeader={() => <View style={{ height: 200, backgroundColor: 'red' }} />} navigationState={{ index, routes }} renderScene={renderScene} onIndexChange={setIndex} initialLayout={initialLayout} /> ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ scene: { flex: 1, }, });

More examples：Example

Run the example

cd Example yarn or npm install //run Android react-native run-android //run iOS cd ios pod install cd ../ react-native run-ios

Installation

The first step is to add the base library and its dependencies

yarn add react-native-head-tab-view react-native-gesture-handler react-native-reanimated or npm install react-native-head-tab-view react-native-gesture-handler react-native-reanimated --save

The second step is to select the extension library based on the tabs component you are using

If your tabs component is react-native-scrollable-tab-view

yarn add react-native-scrollable-tab- view -collapsible- header

If your tabs component is react-native-tab-view

yarn add react-native-tab- view -collapsible- header

Version

react-native-head-tab-view react-native-scrollable-tab-view-collapsible-header react-native-tab-view-collapsible-header v1 ~ v2 - - v3 v0 v0 v4-rc.1 v1 v1 v4-rc.2~ v2 v2

Linking

Documentation

CollapsibleHeaderTabView If your tabs component is react-native-scrollable-tab-view You need to add this dependency library import { CollapsibleHeaderTabView } from 'react-native-scrollable-tab-view-collapsible-header' If your tabs component is react-native-tab-view You need to add this dependency library import { CollapsibleHeaderTabView } from 'react-native-tab-view-collapsible-header' CollapsibleHeaderTabView extends the props for the tabs component by adding the CollapsibleHeaderProps CollapsibleHeaderProps renderScrollHeader (React.ComponentType | React.ReactElement | null) (require) render the collapsible header renderScrollHeader={()=> < View style = {{height:180,backgroundColor: ' red '}}/> } headerHeight (optional) The height of collapsible header. tabbarHeight (optional) The height of collapsible tabbar frozeTop The height at which the top area of the Tabview is frozen overflowHeight Sets the upward offset distance of the TabView and TabBar makeScrollTrans (scrollValue: Animated.ShareValue) => void Gets the animation value of the shared collapsible header. <CollapsibleHeaderTabView makeScrollTrans={(scrollValue) => { this .setState({ scrollValue }) }} /> onStartRefresh (() => void) If provided, a standard RefreshControl will be added for "Pull to Refresh" functionality.

Make sure to also set the isRefreshing prop correctly. isRefreshing (boolean) Whether the TabView is refreshing renderRefreshControl (() => React.ReactElement) A custom RefreshControl scrollEnabled (boolean) Whether to allow the scene to slide vertically refreshHeight (number) If this height is reached, a refresh event will be triggered （onStartRefresh）

it defaults to 80 overflowPull (number) It's the distance beyond the refreshHeight, the distance to continue the displacement, when the pull is long enough,

it defaults to 50. pullExtendedCoefficient (number) When the maximum drop-down distance is reached(refreshHeight+overflowPull), the refreshControl moves the distance for each pixel the finger moves The recommended number is between 0 and 1.

HScrollView \ HFlatList \ HSectionList index (number) (require) The number of the screen.

If you use react-native-scrollable-tab-view, it should correspond to the number of the children element in the TabView. If you use react-native-tab-view, it should correspond to the index of the navigationState of the TabView

Please check the Example . onStartRefresh (() => void) If provided, a standard RefreshControl will be added for "Pull to Refresh" functionality.

Make sure to also set the isRefreshing prop correctly. isRefreshing (boolean) Whether the scene is refreshing renderRefreshControl (() => React.ComponentType | React.ReactElement | null) A custom RefreshControl for scene renderLoadingView ((headerHeight: number) => React.ReactElement) You can provide a LoadingView when the scene is transparent until the height of the onContentSizeRange callback is less than minHeight. enableSnap (boolean) When it stops sliding, it automatically switches to the folded and expanded states.

If you are not planning to upgrade to RN0.62 in the near future, you can use the v3 version. You may encounter problems with React-Native-Reanimated2.0 when you first start using V4.

Refer to the official documentation. I'm sure it won't be difficult for you

Thank you for your effort.