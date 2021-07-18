openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnh

react-native-head-tab-view

by yu zou
4.0.0-rc.13 (see all)

Add collapsible headers to your tab-view components.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

290

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Head Tab View

🎉🎉🎉 v4.0.0-rc.13 has been released, I hope you can help me test and collect questions. In this version, there is a big change. All animations will run on the UI thread, which will make the components much smoother. Unfortunately, the version requiring React Native is greater than 0.62.0. Because we rely on react-native-reanimated2.0, that's what it requires.

Here are some changes and optimizations. Disruptive Changes:

  • Remove makeHeaderHeight and change it to headerHeight

It's not mandatory, but it would be nice if you did

  • Removed SlideAnimated mode

this mode was used for ScrollView/FlatList scrolling stalling when dragging headers, no longer needed.

  • Remove the scene's refreshHeight property
    Both the TabView and Scene used to have the refreshHeight property. Now I think they are duplicate, just set refreshHeight on the TabView, its default value is 80
  • The usage of HPageViewHoc has changed
# Past usage:
import { HPageViewHoc } from 'react-native-head-tab-view'
const HScrollView = HPageViewHoc(ScrollView)
const HFlatList = HPageViewHoc(FlatList)
const HSectionList = HPageViewHoc(SectionList)
# Current usage
import { HScrollView,HFlatList,HSectionList } from 'react-native-head-tab-view'

The following components are currently supported:
react-native-scrollable-tab-view
react-native-tab-view

For detailed usage, please refer to Example and Installation.

Features

v4.0.0-rc

  • Fix for TAB slider stuttering when dragging headers
  • Optimized pull-down refresh for easier expansion and better performance
  • When switching tabbars, the scene is no longer re-rendered
  • renderScrollHeader can accept ReactElement.
  • Add enableSnap to props. (If it is true,it automatically switches to the folded and expanded states.)

dependencies:

1.react-native-gesture-handler
2.react-native-reanimated

v3.0
  • Support for extension of other Tabs components, support for shared collapsible headers
  • The built-in tabs component is discarded

dependencies:

1.react-native-gesture-handler

v2.0
  • Add a pull-down refresh for the Tab page（v2.0~）
  • Add a pull-down refresh for the Tabview（v2.0.6~）
  • Add the new slide mode to Collapsible Headers and Tabview（v2.1.0~）
v1.0
  • Built-in Scrollable tabs
  • All Tab pages share collapsible headers
  • Collapsible Headers controls the slide of the Tabview in the vertical direction
  • Collapsible Headers can respond to an event

dependencies:

1.react-native-gesture-handler
2.@react-native-community/viewpager

Demo

demo_ios.gif

Example

If your tabs component is react-native-scrollable-tab-view 

import * as React from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';
import { HScrollView } from 'react-native-head-tab-view'
import { CollapsibleHeaderTabView } from 'react-native-scrollable-tab-view-collapsible-header'
export default class ExampleBasic extends React.PureComponent<any> {
    render() {
        return (
            <CollapsibleHeaderTabView renderScrollHeader={() => <View style={{ height: 200, backgroundColor: 'red' }} />}>
                <HScrollView index={0}>
                    <View style={{ height: 1000, backgroundColor: '#ff4081' }} />
                </HScrollView>
                <HScrollView index={1}>
                    <View style={{ height: 1000, backgroundColor: '#673ab7' }} />
                </HScrollView>
            </CollapsibleHeaderTabView>
        )
    }
}

If your tabs component is react-native-tab-view 

import * as React from 'react';
import { View, StyleSheet, Dimensions } from 'react-native';
import { SceneMap } from 'react-native-tab-view';
import { HScrollView } from 'react-native-head-tab-view'
import { CollapsibleHeaderTabView } from 'react-native-tab-view-collapsible-header'

const FirstRoute = () => (
    <HScrollView index={0}>
        <View style={[styles.scene, { backgroundColor: '#ff4081' }]} />
    </HScrollView>
);

const SecondRoute = () => (
    <HScrollView index={1}>
        <View style={[styles.scene, { backgroundColor: '#673ab7' }]} />
    </HScrollView>
);

const initialLayout = { width: Dimensions.get('window').width };

export default function TabViewExample() {
    const [index, setIndex] = React.useState(0);
    const [routes] = React.useState([
        { key: 'first', title: 'First' },
        { key: 'second', title: 'Second' },
    ]);

    const renderScene = SceneMap({
        first: FirstRoute,
        second: SecondRoute,
    });

    return (
        <CollapsibleHeaderTabView
            renderScrollHeader={() => <View style={{ height: 200, backgroundColor: 'red' }} />}
            navigationState={{ index, routes }}
            renderScene={renderScene}
            onIndexChange={setIndex}
            initialLayout={initialLayout}
        />
    );
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
    scene: {
        flex: 1,
    },
});

More examples：Example

Run the example

cd Example
yarn or npm install

//run Android 
react-native run-android

//run iOS 
cd ios
pod install
cd ../
react-native run-ios

Installation

  • The first step is to add the base library and its dependencies
yarn add react-native-head-tab-view react-native-gesture-handler react-native-reanimated  
or  
npm install react-native-head-tab-view react-native-gesture-handler react-native-reanimated --save
  • The second step is to select the extension library based on the tabs component you are using
If your tabs component is react-native-scrollable-tab-view
yarn add react-native-scrollable-tab-view-collapsible-header
If your tabs component is react-native-tab-view
yarn add react-native-tab-view-collapsible-header

Version

react-native-head-tab-viewreact-native-scrollable-tab-view-collapsible-headerreact-native-tab-view-collapsible-header
v1 ~ v2--
v3v0v0
v4-rc.1v1v1
v4-rc.2~v2v2

Linking

  1. react-native-gesture-handler Refer to the official documentation
  2. react-native-reanimated Refer to the official documentation

Documentation

CollapsibleHeaderTabView
  • If your tabs component is react-native-scrollable-tab-view

You need to add this dependency library

import { CollapsibleHeaderTabView } from 'react-native-scrollable-tab-view-collapsible-header'
  • If your tabs component is react-native-tab-view

You need to add this dependency library

import { CollapsibleHeaderTabView } from 'react-native-tab-view-collapsible-header'

CollapsibleHeaderTabView extends the props for the tabs component by adding the CollapsibleHeaderProps

CollapsibleHeaderProps

renderScrollHeader (React.ComponentType | React.ReactElement | null) (require)

render the collapsible header

renderScrollHeader={()=><View style={{height:180,backgroundColor:'red'}}/>}
headerHeight (optional)

The height of collapsible header.

tabbarHeight (optional)

The height of collapsible tabbar

frozeTop

The height at which the top area of the Tabview is frozen

overflowHeight

Sets the upward offset distance of the TabView and TabBar

makeScrollTrans (scrollValue: Animated.ShareValue) => void

Gets the animation value of the shared collapsible header. 

<CollapsibleHeaderTabView
    makeScrollTrans={(scrollValue) => {
        this.setState({ scrollValue })
    }}
/>
onStartRefresh (() => void)

If provided, a standard RefreshControl will be added for "Pull to Refresh" functionality.
Make sure to also set the isRefreshing prop correctly.

isRefreshing (boolean)

Whether the TabView is refreshing

renderRefreshControl (() => React.ReactElement)

A custom RefreshControl

scrollEnabled (boolean)

Whether to allow the scene to slide vertically

refreshHeight (number)

If this height is reached, a refresh event will be triggered （onStartRefresh）
it defaults to 80

overflowPull (number)

It's the distance beyond the refreshHeight, the distance to continue the displacement, when the pull is long enough,
it defaults to 50.

pullExtendedCoefficient (number)

When the maximum drop-down distance is reached(refreshHeight+overflowPull), the refreshControl moves the distance for each pixel the finger moves The recommended number is between 0 and 1.

HScrollView \ HFlatList \ HSectionList
index (number) (require)

The number of the screen.
If you use react-native-scrollable-tab-view, it should correspond to the number of the children element in the TabView.

If you use react-native-tab-view, it should correspond to the index of the navigationState of the TabView
Please check the Example .

onStartRefresh (() => void)

If provided, a standard RefreshControl will be added for "Pull to Refresh" functionality.
Make sure to also set the isRefreshing prop correctly.

isRefreshing (boolean)

Whether the scene is refreshing

renderRefreshControl (() => React.ComponentType | React.ReactElement | null)

A custom RefreshControl for scene

renderLoadingView ((headerHeight: number) => React.ReactElement)

You can provide a LoadingView when the scene is transparent until the height of the onContentSizeRange callback is less than minHeight.

enableSnap (boolean)

When it stops sliding, it automatically switches to the folded and expanded states.

Tips.

  1. If you are not planning to upgrade to RN0.62 in the near future, you can use the v3 version.
  2. You may encounter problems with React-Native-Reanimated2.0 when you first start using V4.

Refer to the official documentation. I'm sure it won't be difficult for you

Thank you for your effort.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial