Contributions welcome

Right now the Android implementation is a small Vibrate pattern, similar to the "feeling" of the iOS haptic system. Android needs to be View bound to trigger the real haptic engine. So i want to enhance the Library to support a <TouchableWithHapticFeedback> . For iOS it's pretty simple to achieve this behaviour. If there are any recommendations for the Java part of this (trigger the haptic feedback and give support to all the options of a TouchableWithoutFeedback), feel free to make a PR :)

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-haptic-feedback --save

or

$ yarn add react-native-haptic-feedback

Linking

$ react-native link react-native-haptic-feedback $ cd ios && pod install

Or Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-haptic-feedback and add RNReactNativeHapticFeedback.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNReactNativeHapticFeedback.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.mkuczera.RNReactNativeHapticFeedbackPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNReactNativeHapticFeedbackPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-haptic-feedback' project ( ':react-native-haptic-feedback' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-haptic-feedback/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project ( ':react-native-haptic-feedback' )

Usage

import ReactNativeHapticFeedback from "react-native-haptic-feedback" ; const options = { enableVibrateFallback : true , ignoreAndroidSystemSettings : false }; ReactNativeHapticFeedback.trigger( "impactLight" , options);

Available methods

Argument Description method See methods below options.enableVibrateFallback iOS only. if haptic feedback is not available (iOS < 10 OR Device < iPhone6s), vibrate with default method (heavy 1s) (default: false) options.ignoreAndroidSystemSettings Android only. if Haptic is disabled in the Android system settings this will allow ignoring the setting and trigger haptic feeback. (default: false)

Method Overview

Method Android iOS impactLight ✔️ ✔️ impactMedium ✔️ ✔️ impactHeavy ✔️ ✔️ rigid ✔️ ✔️ soft ✔️ ✔️ notificationSuccess ✔️ ✔️ notificationWarning ✔️ ✔️ notificationError ✔️ ✔️ selection ✔️ clockTick ✔️ contextClick ✔️ keyboardPress ✔️ keyboardRelease ✔️ keyboardTap ✔️ longPress ✔️ textHandleMove ✔️ virtualKey ✔️ virtualKeyRelease ✔️ effectClick ✔️ effectDoubleClick ✔️ effectHeavyClick ✔️ effectTick ✔️

Available methods version 1.6.0 and prior