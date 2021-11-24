openbase logo
react-native-haptic-feedback

by junina-de
1.13.0 (see all)

React-Native Haptic Feedback for iOS with Android similar behaviour.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

react-native-haptic-feedback

Contributions welcome

Right now the Android implementation is a small Vibrate pattern, similar to the "feeling" of the iOS haptic system. Android needs to be View bound to trigger the real haptic engine. So i want to enhance the Library to support a <TouchableWithHapticFeedback>. For iOS it's pretty simple to achieve this behaviour. If there are any recommendations for the Java part of this (trigger the haptic feedback and give support to all the options of a TouchableWithoutFeedback), feel free to make a PR :)

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-haptic-feedback --save

or

$ yarn add react-native-haptic-feedback

Linking

$ react-native link react-native-haptic-feedback $ cd ios && pod install

Or Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-haptic-feedback and add RNReactNativeHapticFeedback.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNReactNativeHapticFeedback.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import com.mkuczera.RNReactNativeHapticFeedbackPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNReactNativeHapticFeedbackPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-haptic-feedback'
project(':react-native-haptic-feedback').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,  '../node_modules/react-native-haptic-feedback/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      compile project(':react-native-haptic-feedback')

Usage

import ReactNativeHapticFeedback from "react-native-haptic-feedback";

const options = {
  enableVibrateFallback: true,
  ignoreAndroidSystemSettings: false
};

ReactNativeHapticFeedback.trigger("impactLight", options);

Available methods

trigger(method, options)

ArgumentDescription
methodSee methods below
options.enableVibrateFallbackiOS only. if haptic feedback is not available (iOS < 10 OR Device < iPhone6s), vibrate with default method (heavy 1s) (default: false)
options.ignoreAndroidSystemSettingsAndroid only. if Haptic is disabled in the Android system settings this will allow ignoring the setting and trigger haptic feeback. (default: false)

Method Overview

MethodAndroidiOS
impactLight✔️✔️
impactMedium✔️✔️
impactHeavy✔️✔️
rigid✔️✔️
soft✔️✔️
notificationSuccess✔️✔️
notificationWarning✔️✔️
notificationError✔️✔️
selection✔️
clockTick✔️
contextClick✔️
keyboardPress✔️
keyboardRelease✔️
keyboardTap✔️
longPress✔️
textHandleMove✔️
virtualKey✔️
virtualKeyRelease✔️
effectClick✔️
effectDoubleClick✔️
effectHeavyClick✔️
effectTick✔️

Available methods version 1.6.0 and prior

trigger(method, enableVibrateFallback)

ArgumentDescription
methodPossible values are "selection", "impactLight", "impactMedium", "impactHeavy", "notificationSuccess", "notificationWarning", "notificationError" (default: "selection")
enableVibrateFallbackiOS only. if haptic feedback is not available (iOS < 10 OR Device < iPhone6s), vibrate with default method (heavy 1s)

