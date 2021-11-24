Right now the Android implementation is a small Vibrate pattern, similar to the "feeling" of the iOS haptic system. Android needs to be View bound to trigger the real haptic engine.
So i want to enhance the Library to support a
<TouchableWithHapticFeedback>. For iOS it's pretty simple to achieve this behaviour. If there are any recommendations for the Java part of this (trigger the haptic feedback and give support to all the options of a TouchableWithoutFeedback), feel free to make a PR :)
$ npm install react-native-haptic-feedback --save
or
$ yarn add react-native-haptic-feedback
$ react-native link react-native-haptic-feedback
$ cd ios && pod install
react-native-haptic-feedback and add
RNReactNativeHapticFeedback.xcodeproj
libRNReactNativeHapticFeedback.a to your project's
Link Binary With Libraries
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.mkuczera.RNReactNativeHapticFeedbackPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNReactNativeHapticFeedbackPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-haptic-feedback'
project(':react-native-haptic-feedback').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-haptic-feedback/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-haptic-feedback')
import ReactNativeHapticFeedback from "react-native-haptic-feedback";
const options = {
enableVibrateFallback: true,
ignoreAndroidSystemSettings: false
};
ReactNativeHapticFeedback.trigger("impactLight", options);
|Argument
|Description
method
|See methods below
options.enableVibrateFallback
|iOS only. if haptic feedback is not available (iOS < 10 OR Device < iPhone6s), vibrate with default method (heavy 1s) (default: false)
options.ignoreAndroidSystemSettings
|Android only. if Haptic is disabled in the Android system settings this will allow ignoring the setting and trigger haptic feeback. (default: false)
|Method
|Android
|iOS
|impactLight
|✔️
|✔️
|impactMedium
|✔️
|✔️
|impactHeavy
|✔️
|✔️
|rigid
|✔️
|✔️
|soft
|✔️
|✔️
|notificationSuccess
|✔️
|✔️
|notificationWarning
|✔️
|✔️
|notificationError
|✔️
|✔️
|selection
|✔️
|clockTick
|✔️
|contextClick
|✔️
|keyboardPress
|✔️
|keyboardRelease
|✔️
|keyboardTap
|✔️
|longPress
|✔️
|textHandleMove
|✔️
|virtualKey
|✔️
|virtualKeyRelease
|✔️
|effectClick
|✔️
|effectDoubleClick
|✔️
|effectHeavyClick
|✔️
|effectTick
|✔️
|Argument
|Description
method
|Possible values are "selection", "impactLight", "impactMedium", "impactHeavy", "notificationSuccess", "notificationWarning", "notificationError" (default: "selection")
enableVibrateFallback
|iOS only. if haptic feedback is not available (iOS < 10 OR Device < iPhone6s), vibrate with default method (heavy 1s)