Handlebars provides the power necessary to let you build semantic templates effectively with no frustration. Handlebars is largely compatible with Mustache templates. In most cases it is possible to swap out Mustache with Handlebars and continue using your current templates.
Checkout the official Handlebars docs site at https://handlebarsjs.com/ and the live demo at http://tryhandlebarsjs.com/.
See our installation documentation.
In general, the syntax of Handlebars.js templates is a superset of Mustache templates. For basic syntax, check out the Mustache manpage.
Once you have a template, use the
Handlebars.compile method to compile
the template into a function. The generated function takes a context
argument, which will be used to render the template.
var source = "<p>Hello, my name is {{name}}. I am from {{hometown}}. I have " +
"{{kids.length}} kids:</p>" +
"<ul>{{#kids}}<li>{{name}} is {{age}}</li>{{/kids}}</ul>";
var template = Handlebars.compile(source);
var data = { "name": "Alan", "hometown": "Somewhere, TX",
"kids": [{"name": "Jimmy", "age": "12"}, {"name": "Sally", "age": "4"}]};
var result = template(data);
// Would render:
// <p>Hello, my name is Alan. I am from Somewhere, TX. I have 2 kids:</p>
// <ul>
// <li>Jimmy is 12</li>
// <li>Sally is 4</li>
// </ul>
Full documentation and more examples are at handlebarsjs.com.
Handlebars allows templates to be precompiled and included as javascript code rather than the handlebars template allowing for faster startup time. Full details are located here.
Handlebars.js adds a couple of additional features to make writing templates easier and also changes a tiny detail of how partials work.
Block expressions have the same syntax as mustache sections but should not be confused with one another. Sections are akin to an implicit
each or
with statement depending on the input data and helpers are explicit pieces of code that are free to implement whatever behavior they like. The mustache spec defines the exact behavior of sections. In the case of name conflicts, helpers are given priority.
There are a few Mustache behaviors that Handlebars does not implement.
compat flag must be set to enable this functionality. Users should note that there is a performance cost for enabling this flag. The exact cost varies by template, but it's recommended that performance sensitive operations should avoid this mode and instead opt for explicit path references.
{{ and a command character such as
#,
/ or
>. The command character must immediately follow the braces, so for example
{{> partial }} is allowed but
{{ > partial }} is not.
Handlebars has been designed to work in any ECMAScript 3 environment. This includes
Older versions and other runtimes are likely to work but have not been formally
tested. The compiler requires
JSON.stringify to be implemented natively or via a polyfill. If using the precompiler this is not necessary.
In a rough performance test, precompiled Handlebars.js templates (in the original version of Handlebars.js) rendered in about half the time of Mustache templates. It would be a shame if it were any other way, since they were precompiled, but the difference in architecture does have some big performance advantages. Justin Marney, a.k.a. gotascii, confirmed that with an independent test. The rewritten Handlebars (current version) is faster than the old version, with many performance tests being 5 to 7 times faster than the Mustache equivalent.
See release-notes.md for upgrade notes.
If you are using Handlebars in production, please regularly look for issues labeled possibly breaking. If this label is applied to an issue, it means that the requested change is probably not a breaking change, but since Handlebars is widely in use by a lot of people, chances are always there that it breaks somebodies build.
See FAQ.md for known issues and common pitfalls.
