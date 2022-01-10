Handlebars provides the power necessary to let you build semantic templates effectively with no frustration. Handlebars is largely compatible with Mustache templates. In most cases it is possible to swap out Mustache with Handlebars and continue using your current templates.

Checkout the official Handlebars docs site at https://handlebarsjs.com/ and the live demo at http://tryhandlebarsjs.com/.

Installing

See our installation documentation.

Usage

In general, the syntax of Handlebars.js templates is a superset of Mustache templates. For basic syntax, check out the Mustache manpage.

Once you have a template, use the Handlebars.compile method to compile the template into a function. The generated function takes a context argument, which will be used to render the template.

var source = "<p>Hello, my name is {{name}}. I am from {{hometown}}. I have " + "{{kids.length}} kids:</p>" + "<ul>{{#kids}}<li>{{name}} is {{age}}</li>{{/kids}}</ul>" ; var template = Handlebars.compile(source); var data = { "name" : "Alan" , "hometown" : "Somewhere, TX" , "kids" : [{ "name" : "Jimmy" , "age" : "12" }, { "name" : "Sally" , "age" : "4" }]}; var result = template(data);

Full documentation and more examples are at handlebarsjs.com.

Precompiling Templates

Handlebars allows templates to be precompiled and included as javascript code rather than the handlebars template allowing for faster startup time. Full details are located here.

Differences Between Handlebars.js and Mustache

Handlebars.js adds a couple of additional features to make writing templates easier and also changes a tiny detail of how partials work.

Block expressions have the same syntax as mustache sections but should not be confused with one another. Sections are akin to an implicit each or with statement depending on the input data and helpers are explicit pieces of code that are free to implement whatever behavior they like. The mustache spec defines the exact behavior of sections. In the case of name conflicts, helpers are given priority.

Compatibility

There are a few Mustache behaviors that Handlebars does not implement.

Handlebars deviates from Mustache slightly in that it does not perform recursive lookup by default. The compile time compat flag must be set to enable this functionality. Users should note that there is a performance cost for enabling this flag. The exact cost varies by template, but it's recommended that performance sensitive operations should avoid this mode and instead opt for explicit path references.

The optional Mustache-style lambdas are not supported. Instead Handlebars provides its own lambda resolution that follows the behaviors of helpers.

Handlebars does not allow space between the opening {{ and a command character such as # , / or > . The command character must immediately follow the braces, so for example {{> partial }} is allowed but {{ > partial }} is not.

and a command character such as , or . The command character must immediately follow the braces, so for example is allowed but is not. Alternative delimiters are not supported.

Supported Environments

Handlebars has been designed to work in any ECMAScript 3 environment. This includes

Node.js 10+

Chrome

Firefox

Safari 5+

Opera 11+

IE 6+

Older versions and other runtimes are likely to work but have not been formally tested. The compiler requires JSON.stringify to be implemented natively or via a polyfill. If using the precompiler this is not necessary.

Performance

In a rough performance test, precompiled Handlebars.js templates (in the original version of Handlebars.js) rendered in about half the time of Mustache templates. It would be a shame if it were any other way, since they were precompiled, but the difference in architecture does have some big performance advantages. Justin Marney, a.k.a. gotascii, confirmed that with an independent test. The rewritten Handlebars (current version) is faster than the old version, with many performance tests being 5 to 7 times faster than the Mustache equivalent.

Upgrading

See release-notes.md for upgrade notes.

If you are using Handlebars in production, please regularly look for issues labeled possibly breaking. If this label is applied to an issue, it means that the requested change is probably not a breaking change, but since Handlebars is widely in use by a lot of people, chances are always there that it breaks somebodies build.

Known Issues

See FAQ.md for known issues and common pitfalls.

Handlebars in the Wild

External Resources

License

Handlebars.js is released under the MIT license.