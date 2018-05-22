A flexible grid view based on React Native's ListView component.
React Native's ListView can be customized to render in a grid layout, but suffers from some issues:
react-native-gridview seeks to solve these issues, along with giving you some additional functionality
for grid-based layouts.
npm install react-native-gridview --save
import React from 'react';
import { Text, View } from 'react-native';
import GridView from 'react-native-gridview';
const itemsPerRow = 3;
// Use data from an array...
const data = Array(20)
.fill(null)
.map((item, index) => index + 1);
// ...or create your own data source.
// This will randomly allocate 1-3 items per row, and will be used
// if the `randomizeRows` prop is `true`.
const randomData = [];
for (let i = 0; i < data.length; i) {
const endIndex = Math.max(Math.round(Math.random() * itemsPerRow), 1) + i;
randomData.push(data.slice(i, endIndex));
i = endIndex;
}
const dataSource = new GridView.DataSource({
rowHasChanged: (r1, r2) => r1 !== r2,
}).cloneWithRows(randomData);
export default function MyGrid(props) {
return (
<GridView
data={data}
dataSource={props.randomizeRows ? dataSource : null}
itemsPerRow={itemsPerRow}
renderItem={(item, sectionID, rowID, itemIndex, itemID) => {
return (
<View style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#8F8', borderWidth: 1 }}>
<Text>{`${item} (${sectionID}-${rowID}-${itemIndex}-${itemID})`}</Text>
</View>
);
}}
/>
);
}
Check out the
gridview project in the examples folder for advanced usage.
data (Array:Object) - The raw array or object (for sectioned grids) data source. The
GridView will create and manage its own
GridView.DataSource.
dataSource (GridView.DataSource) - A
GridView.DataSource (wrapper for
ListView.DataSource) can be provided in place of, or override, the
data property.
itemsPerRow does not apply to this data source, and the data structure must be
[[item1, ...], [item1, ...]] or
{ 'Section 1': [item1, ...], 'Section 2': [item1, ...] }. Since you control the data source structure, you can have a variable number of items per row by configuring your data source appropriately.
fillMissingItems (Boolean) - Fills in spots in the last row of your grid if there aren't enough items remaining. Setting to
true will give uniform widths to grid items, while
false will flex the items to fill the full row width. Defaults to
true.
itemsPerRow (Integer) - The number of items to render per row.
itemsPerRowLandscape/itemsPerRowPortrait (Integer) - Provide one or both of these to override
itemsPerRow in the specified orientation. If one or both are provided, when
GridView fires the
onLayout event it will determine the orientation (using height/width check based on
Dimensions.get('window')) and rebind the
data property to cause the grid content to re-render.
itemStyle (View.propTypes.style) - The style(s) applied to the item container after the default style of
{ flex: 1 }.
renderItem (Function) - Render function called for each item in the data source.
rowStyle (View.propTypes.style) - The style(s) applied to the row container after the default style of
{ flexDirection: 'row' }.