A flexible grid view based on React Native's ListView component.

Introduction

React Native's ListView can be customized to render in a grid layout, but suffers from some issues:

Does not allow specifying a number of items per row, requiring fixing or calculating the width of your items for consistent row layouts

If your items have variable heights, the item containers will not flex to match each other

react-native-gridview seeks to solve these issues, along with giving you some additional functionality for grid-based layouts.

Install

npm install react-native-gridview --save

Basic Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import GridView from 'react-native-gridview' ; const itemsPerRow = 3 ; const data = Array ( 20 ) .fill( null ) .map( ( item, index ) => index + 1 ); const randomData = []; for ( let i = 0 ; i < data.length; i) { const endIndex = Math .max( Math .round( Math .random() * itemsPerRow), 1 ) + i; randomData.push(data.slice(i, endIndex)); i = endIndex; } const dataSource = new GridView.DataSource({ rowHasChanged : ( r1, r2 ) => r1 !== r2, }).cloneWithRows(randomData); export default function MyGrid ( props ) { return ( < GridView data = {data} dataSource = {props.randomizeRows ? dataSource : null } itemsPerRow = {itemsPerRow} renderItem = {(item, sectionID , rowID , itemIndex , itemID ) => { return ( < View style = {{ flex: 1 , backgroundColor: '# 8F8 ', borderWidth: 1 }}> < Text > {`${item} (${sectionID}-${rowID}-${itemIndex}-${itemID})`} </ Text > </ View > ); }} /> ); }

Check out the gridview project in the examples folder for advanced usage.

