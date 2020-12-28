yarn add react-native-grid-list
or
npm install react-native-grid-list --save
import React, { PureComponent } from 'react';
import { View, StyleSheet, Image } from 'react-native';
import GridList from 'react-native-grid-list';
const items = [
{ thumbnail: { uri: 'https://lorempixel.com/200/200/animals' } },
{ thumbnail: { uri: 'https://lorempixel.com/200/200/city' } },
{ thumbnail: { uri: 'https://lorempixel.com/200/200/nature' } },
{ thumbnail: { uri: 'https://lorempixel.com/200/200/cats' } },
];
export default class App extends PureComponent {
renderItem = ({ item, index }) => (
<Image style={styles.image} source={item.thumbnail} />
);
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<GridList
showSeparator
data={items}
numColumns={3}
renderItem={this.renderItem}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: 'white',
},
image: {
width: '100%',
height: '100%',
borderRadius: 10,
},
});
Check the code here
You can use all the props from FlatList: http://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/flatlist.html
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|children
|-
node
|Children elements
|data
|not required if children is used
array
|Data to use in renderItem
|renderItem
|not required if children is used
func
|Function that render each item of the grid
|numColumns
|3
number
|Number of elements in a row
|itemStyle
|{}
ViewPropTypes
|Style for the wrapper of item
|Separator
|showSeparator
|false
bool
|Show a separator between items
|separatorBorderWidth
|0
number
|Set separator width
|separatorBorderColor
|'white'
string
|Set separator color
|Animation
|showAnimation
|false
bool
|Show an animation when load item
|animationInitialBackgroundColor
|'white'
string
|Set initial backgroundColor for animation
|animationDuration
|500
number
|Duration of the animation
Gustavo Gard