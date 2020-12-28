🌁 Grid list component

Installation

yarn add react- native -grid-list

or

npm install react- native -grid-list --save

Example

Expo

Example

Code

import React, { PureComponent } from 'react' ; import { View, StyleSheet, Image } from 'react-native' ; import GridList from 'react-native-grid-list' ; const items = [ { thumbnail : { uri : 'https://lorempixel.com/200/200/animals' } }, { thumbnail : { uri : 'https://lorempixel.com/200/200/city' } }, { thumbnail : { uri : 'https://lorempixel.com/200/200/nature' } }, { thumbnail : { uri : 'https://lorempixel.com/200/200/cats' } }, ]; export default class App extends PureComponent { renderItem = ( { item, index } ) => ( <Image style={styles.image} source={item.thumbnail} /> ); render() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <GridList showSeparator data={items} numColumns={3} renderItem={this.renderItem} /> </View> ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'white', }, image: { width: '100%', height: '100%', borderRadius: 10, }, });

You can use all the props from FlatList: http://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/flatlist.html

Props

Prop Default Type Description children - node Children elements data not required if children is used array Data to use in renderItem renderItem not required if children is used func Function that render each item of the grid numColumns 3 number Number of elements in a row itemStyle {} ViewPropTypes Style for the wrapper of item Separator showSeparator false bool Show a separator between items separatorBorderWidth 0 number Set separator width separatorBorderColor 'white' string Set separator color Animation showAnimation false bool Show an animation when load item animationInitialBackgroundColor 'white' string Set initial backgroundColor for animation animationDuration 500 number Duration of the animation

Author

Gustavo Gard