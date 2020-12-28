openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rng

react-native-grid-list

by Gustavo Gard
1.1.0 (see all)

🌁 Grid list component implemented with FlatList

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

123

GitHub Stars

102

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Grid

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🌁 Grid list component

platforms npm npm travis license

Demo

Installation

yarn add react-native-grid-list

or

npm install react-native-grid-list --save

Example

Expo

Example

Code

import React, { PureComponent } from 'react';
import { View, StyleSheet, Image } from 'react-native';

import GridList from 'react-native-grid-list';

const items = [
  { thumbnail: { uri: 'https://lorempixel.com/200/200/animals' } },
  { thumbnail: { uri: 'https://lorempixel.com/200/200/city' } },
  { thumbnail: { uri: 'https://lorempixel.com/200/200/nature' } },
  { thumbnail: { uri: 'https://lorempixel.com/200/200/cats' } },
];

export default class App extends PureComponent {
  renderItem = ({ item, index }) => (
    <Image style={styles.image} source={item.thumbnail} />
  );

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <GridList
          showSeparator
          data={items}
          numColumns={3}
          renderItem={this.renderItem}
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    backgroundColor: 'white',
  },
  image: {
    width: '100%',
    height: '100%',
    borderRadius: 10,
  },
});

Check the code here

You can use all the props from FlatList: http://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/flatlist.html

Props

PropDefaultTypeDescription
children-nodeChildren elements
datanot required if children is usedarrayData to use in renderItem
renderItemnot required if children is usedfuncFunction that render each item of the grid
numColumns3numberNumber of elements in a row
itemStyle{}ViewPropTypesStyle for the wrapper of item
Separator
showSeparatorfalseboolShow a separator between items
separatorBorderWidth0numberSet separator width
separatorBorderColor'white'stringSet separator color
Animation
showAnimationfalseboolShow an animation when load item
animationInitialBackgroundColor'white'stringSet initial backgroundColor for animation
animationDuration500numberDuration of the animation

Author

Gustavo Gard

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rns
react-native-super-gridResponsive Grid View for React Native
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-native-easy-gridEasy React Native Layout & Grid for the Dumb
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
32K
rnf
react-native-flexbox-gridResponsive Grid for React Native
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
938
rng
react-native-grid-component:black_square_button: React native grid component
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
651
rnd
react-native-draggable-gridviewA drag-and-drop-enabled GridView component for React Native.
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
50
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial