rng

react-native-grid-component

by Phil Rukin
2.0.1 (see all)

🔲 React native grid component

Popularity

Downloads/wk

651

GitHub Stars

264

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Table, React Native Grid

Readme

🔲 react-native-grid-component

NPM version Build Status code style: prettier

Easy to use grid component for your react-native project. Supports iOS and Android.

Based on react-native framework by Facebook.

Installation

npm install react-native-grid-component

or

yarn add react-native-grid-component

Examples

Demo

android low ios low

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';

import Grid from 'react-native-grid-component';

class Simple extends Component {
  _renderItem = (data, i) => (
    <View style={[{ backgroundColor: data }, styles.item]} key={i} />
  );

  _renderPlaceholder = i => <View style={styles.item} key={i} />;

  render() {
    return (
      <Grid
        style={styles.list}
        renderItem={this._renderItem}
        renderPlaceholder={this._renderPlaceholder}
        data={['black', 'white', 'red', 'green', 'blue']}
        numColumns={2}
      />
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  item: {
    flex: 1,
    height: 160,
    margin: 1
  },
  list: {
    flex: 1
  }
});

Full interactive example

Props

NamepropTypedescription
data requiredArrayArray that will be used to render items
renderItem requiredfunc (data: any, i: number) => React$Elementfunction that accepts data and returns React Element that will be rendered for each data item
renderPlaceholder optionalfunc (i: number) => React$Elementfunction that returns placeholder React Elements that ere rendered to fill the space at the end of the grid
numColumns optionalnumbernumber of elements per one row
keyExtractor optionalfunc (item: object, index: number) => stringsee docs
sections optionalboolswitches internal implementation to SectionList

Also see FlatList props or SectionList props(if you set sections to true)

See also

ISC License (ISC)

Copyright (c) 2016-2019, Phil Rukin <philipp@rukin.me>

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.

