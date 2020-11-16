Easy to use grid component for your react-native project. Supports iOS and Android.
Based on react-native framework by Facebook.
npm install react-native-grid-component
or
yarn add react-native-grid-component
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
import Grid from 'react-native-grid-component';
class Simple extends Component {
_renderItem = (data, i) => (
<View style={[{ backgroundColor: data }, styles.item]} key={i} />
);
_renderPlaceholder = i => <View style={styles.item} key={i} />;
render() {
return (
<Grid
style={styles.list}
renderItem={this._renderItem}
renderPlaceholder={this._renderPlaceholder}
data={['black', 'white', 'red', 'green', 'blue']}
numColumns={2}
/>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
item: {
flex: 1,
height: 160,
margin: 1
},
list: {
flex: 1
}
});
|Name
|propType
|description
data required
|Array
|Array that will be used to render items
renderItem required
|func
(data: any, i: number) => React$Element
|function that accepts data and returns React Element that will be rendered for each
data item
renderPlaceholder optional
|func
(i: number) => React$Element
|function that returns placeholder React Elements that ere rendered to fill the space at the end of the grid
numColumns optional
|number
|number of elements per one row
keyExtractor optional
|func
(item: object, index: number) => string
|see docs
sections optional
|bool
|switches internal implementation to SectionList
Also see FlatList props or SectionList props(if you set
sections to true)
Copyright (c) 2016-2019, Phil Rukin <philipp@rukin.me>
Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.