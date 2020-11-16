Easy to use grid component for your react-native project. Supports iOS and Android.

Based on react-native framework by Facebook.

Installation

npm install react- native -grid-component

or

yarn add react- native -grid-component

Examples

Demo

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native' ; import Grid from 'react-native-grid-component' ; class Simple extends Component { _renderItem = ( data, i ) => ( <View style={[{ backgroundColor: data }, styles.item]} key={i} /> ); _renderPlaceholder = i => <View style={styles.item} key={i} />; render() { return ( <Grid style={styles.list} renderItem={this._renderItem} renderPlaceholder={this._renderPlaceholder} data={['black', 'white', 'red', 'green', 'blue']} numColumns={2} /> ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ item: { flex: 1, height: 160, margin: 1 }, list: { flex: 1 } });

Full interactive example

Props

Name propType description data required Array Array that will be used to render items renderItem required func (data: any, i: number) => React$Element function that accepts data and returns React Element that will be rendered for each data item renderPlaceholder optional func (i: number) => React$Element function that returns placeholder React Elements that ere rendered to fill the space at the end of the grid numColumns optional number number of elements per one row keyExtractor optional func (item: object, index: number) => string see docs sections optional bool switches internal implementation to SectionList

Also see FlatList props or SectionList props(if you set sections to true)

See also

ISC License (ISC)

Copyright (c) 2016-2019, Phil Rukin <philipp@rukin.me>

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.