React Native Gradient Buttons

Lightweight, customizable and haptic Gradient Buttons for React Native.

Requirements

Requires React and React Native.

For pure React Native projects you must install react-native-unimodules as part of Expo's bare workflow.

Installation

yarn add react-native-gradient-buttons npm install --save react-native-gradient-buttons

Usage

# ES6 import import GradientButton from 'react-native-gradient-buttons' ;

Props

style : ViewStyle No default options: any styles you want to apply to the button

: text : String No default options: any string

: textStyle : TextSyle default: {} options: any styles you want to apply to the text

: gradientBegin : String default: '#00d2ff' options: Any hex, rgb, or color

: gradientEnd : String default: '#3a47d5' options: Any hex, rgb, or color

: gradientDirection : String default: 'horizontal' options: 'horizontal' , 'vertical' , 'diagonal'

: height : Number or String (for %) default: 75 options: any number

: or (for %) width : Number or String (for %) No default options: any number

: or (for %) radius : Number default: 50 options: any number

: impact : Boolean default: false options: true or false

: impactStyle : String default: 'Heavy' options: 'Heavy' , 'Medium' , 'Light'

: onPressAction : Function No default options: any function you want to pass to the Gradient Button

: disabled : Boolean default: false

: disabledGradientBegin : String default: '#D3D3D3' options: Any hex, rgb, or color

: disabledGradientEnd : String default: '#696969' options: Any hex, rgb, or color

:

Design+Code Specific Gradient Props

purpleViolet

violetPink

pinkDarkGreen

blueViolet

blueMarine

deepBlue

Examples

< View style = {{flex: 1, justifyContent: 'space-evenly', alignItems: 'center', marginVertical: 24}} > < GradientButton style = {{ marginVertical: 8 }} text = "Gradient Button #1" textStyle = {{ fontSize: 20 }} gradientBegin = "#874f00" gradientEnd = "#f5ba57" gradientDirection = "diagonal" height = {60} width = {300} radius = {15} impact impactStyle = 'Light' onPressAction = {() => alert('You pressed me!')} /> < GradientButton style = {{ marginVertical: 8 }} textStyle = {{ fontSize: 20 }} gradientBegin = "#874f00" gradientEnd = "#f5ba57" gradientDirection = "diagonal" height = {60} width = {300} radius = {15} impact impactStyle = 'Light' onPressAction = {() => alert('You pressed me!')} > Gradient Button #2 </ GradientButton > < GradientButton text = "Purple Violet" width = '90%' purpleViolet impact /> < GradientButton text = "Violet Pink" width = '90%' violetPink impact /> < GradientButton text = "Pink Dark Green" width = '90%' pinkDarkGreen impact /> < GradientButton text = "Blue Violet" width = '90%' blueViolet impact /> < GradientButton text = "Blue Marine" width = '90%' blueMarine impact /> < GradientButton text = "Deep Blue" width = '90%' deepBlue impact /> < GradientButton text = "Disabled" width = '90%' disabled impact /> </ View >

For a more detailed example, see my example project: React Native Auth Screens.