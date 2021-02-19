Lightweight, customizable and haptic Gradient Buttons for React Native.
Requires React and React Native.
For pure React Native projects you must install react-native-unimodules as part of Expo's bare workflow.
yarn add react-native-gradient-buttons
# or
npm install --save react-native-gradient-buttons
# ES6 import
import GradientButton from 'react-native-gradient-buttons';
style:
ViewStyle
text:
String
textStyle:
TextSyle
{}
gradientBegin:
String
'#00d2ff'
gradientEnd:
String
'#3a47d5'
gradientDirection:
String
'horizontal'
'horizontal',
'vertical',
'diagonal'
height:
Number or
String (for %)
75
width:
Number or
String (for %)
radius:
Number
50
impact:
Boolean
false
true or
false
impactStyle:
String
'Heavy'
'Heavy',
'Medium',
'Light'
onPressAction:
Function
disabled:
Boolean
disabledGradientBegin:
String
'#D3D3D3'
disabledGradientEnd:
String
'#696969'
Design+Code Specific Gradient Props
<View style={{flex: 1, justifyContent: 'space-evenly', alignItems: 'center', marginVertical: 24}}>
<GradientButton
style={{ marginVertical: 8 }}
text="Gradient Button #1"
textStyle={{ fontSize: 20 }}
gradientBegin="#874f00"
gradientEnd="#f5ba57"
gradientDirection="diagonal"
height={60}
width={300}
radius={15}
impact
impactStyle='Light'
onPressAction={() => alert('You pressed me!')}
/>
<GradientButton
style={{ marginVertical: 8 }}
textStyle={{ fontSize: 20 }}
gradientBegin="#874f00"
gradientEnd="#f5ba57"
gradientDirection="diagonal"
height={60}
width={300}
radius={15}
impact
impactStyle='Light'
onPressAction={() => alert('You pressed me!')}
>
Gradient Button #2
</GradientButton>
<GradientButton text="Purple Violet" width='90%' purpleViolet impact />
<GradientButton text="Violet Pink" width='90%' violetPink impact />
<GradientButton text="Pink Dark Green" width='90%' pinkDarkGreen impact />
<GradientButton text="Blue Violet" width='90%' blueViolet impact />
<GradientButton text="Blue Marine" width='90%' blueMarine impact />
<GradientButton text="Deep Blue" width='90%' deepBlue impact />
<GradientButton text="Disabled" width='90%' disabled impact />
</View>
For a more detailed example, see my example project: React Native Auth Screens.