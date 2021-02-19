openbase logo
react-native-gradient-buttons

by thomaswangio
2.0.2 (see all)

A lightweight, customizable and haptic Gradient Button component for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

React Native Gradient Buttons Tweet

Version Platform License

Lightweight, customizable and haptic Gradient Buttons for React Native.

Examples

Requirements

Requires React and React Native.

For pure React Native projects you must install react-native-unimodules as part of Expo's bare workflow.

Installation

yarn add react-native-gradient-buttons
# or
npm install --save react-native-gradient-buttons

Usage

# ES6 import
import GradientButton from 'react-native-gradient-buttons';

Props

  • style: ViewStyle
    • No default
    • options: any styles you want to apply to the button
  • text: String
    • No default
    • options: any string
  • textStyle: TextSyle
    • default: {}
    • options: any styles you want to apply to the text
  • gradientBegin: String
    • default: '#00d2ff'
    • options: Any hex, rgb, or color
  • gradientEnd: String
    • default: '#3a47d5'
    • options: Any hex, rgb, or color
  • gradientDirection: String
    • default: 'horizontal'
    • options: 'horizontal', 'vertical', 'diagonal'
  • height: Number or String (for %)
    • default: 75
    • options: any number
  • width: Number or String (for %)
    • No default
    • options: any number
  • radius: Number
    • default: 50
    • options: any number
  • impact: Boolean
    • default: false
    • options: true or false
  • impactStyle: String
    • default: 'Heavy'
    • options: 'Heavy', 'Medium', 'Light'
  • onPressAction: Function
    • No default
    • options: any function you want to pass to the Gradient Button
  • disabled: Boolean
    • default: false
  • disabledGradientBegin: String
    • default: '#D3D3D3'
    • options: Any hex, rgb, or color
  • disabledGradientEnd: String
    • default: '#696969'
    • options: Any hex, rgb, or color

Design+Code Specific Gradient Props

  • purpleViolet
  • violetPink
  • pinkDarkGreen
  • blueViolet
  • blueMarine
  • deepBlue

Examples

  <View style={{flex: 1, justifyContent: 'space-evenly', alignItems: 'center', marginVertical: 24}}>
    <GradientButton
      style={{ marginVertical: 8 }}
      text="Gradient Button #1"
      textStyle={{ fontSize: 20 }}
      gradientBegin="#874f00"
      gradientEnd="#f5ba57"
      gradientDirection="diagonal"
      height={60}
      width={300}
      radius={15}
      impact
      impactStyle='Light'
      onPressAction={() => alert('You pressed me!')}
    />

    <GradientButton
      style={{ marginVertical: 8 }}
      textStyle={{ fontSize: 20 }}
      gradientBegin="#874f00"
      gradientEnd="#f5ba57"
      gradientDirection="diagonal"
      height={60}
      width={300}
      radius={15}
      impact
      impactStyle='Light'
      onPressAction={() => alert('You pressed me!')}
    >
      Gradient Button #2
    </GradientButton>

    <GradientButton text="Purple Violet" width='90%' purpleViolet impact />
    <GradientButton text="Violet Pink" width='90%' violetPink impact />
    <GradientButton text="Pink Dark Green" width='90%' pinkDarkGreen impact />
    <GradientButton text="Blue Violet" width='90%' blueViolet impact />
    <GradientButton text="Blue Marine" width='90%' blueMarine impact />
    <GradientButton text="Deep Blue" width='90%' deepBlue impact />
    <GradientButton text="Disabled" width='90%' disabled impact />
  </View>

For a more detailed example, see my example project: React Native Auth Screens.

