rng

react-native-gps-state

by Neuber Oliveira
2.0.3 (see all)

React Native Listener for GPS status changes

Downloads/wk

583

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Native GPS State

React Native Listener for GPS status changes

This library will emit an event whenever there is a change in the GPS status, like when the permission was rejected or when the user disables Location Service in the phone settings.

Instalation

  1. Add library to project
    • yarn add react-native-gps-state
    • OR npm install --save react-native-gps-state
  2. Link library to project
    • react-native link react-native-gps-state

If the link fails, do a manual setup:

Android

android/settings.gradle

include ':react-native-gps-state'
project(':react-native-gps-state').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-gps-state/android')

android/app/build.gradle

dependencies {
   ...
   implementation project(':react-native-gps-state')
}

MainApplication.java

On top, where imports are:

import br.com.dopaminamob.gpsstate.GPSStatePackage;

Add the new GPSStatePackage() class to your list of exported packages.

@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    return Arrays.asList(
            new MainReactPackage(),
            new GPSStatePackage(),
    );
}

Usage

Constants

PlatformStatus CodeConstantDescription
IOS/Android0NOT_DETERMINEDThe user has not yet made a choice regarding whether this app can use location services.
IOS/Android1RESTRICTEDThis app is not authorized to use location services.
IOS/Android2DENIEDThe user explicitly denied the use of location services for this app or location services are currently disabled in Settings.
IOS/Android3AUTHORIZEDThis app is authorized to use location services.
IOS3AUTHORIZED_ALWAYSThis app is authorized to start location services at any time.
IOS4AUTHORIZED_WHENINUSEThis app is authorized to start most location services while running in the foreground

Methods

//Open a system dialog requesting permission
//authType could be one of `AUTHORIZED_ALWAYS` or `AUTHORIZED_WHENINUSE`
GPSState.requestAuthorization(authType)

//Open the system Settings to enable user to toggle Location on.
GPSState.openLocationSettings()

//Open the system Settings in app details, so the user could manage all permissions in the `Permissions` tab
//in Android bellow M will fallback to `openLocationSettings()`
GPSState.openAppDetails()

//ANDROID ONLY
//return true if system version is Marshmallow or above
GPSState.isMarshmallowOrAbove()

//return true if the location permission is granted
GPSState.isAuthorized()

//return true if the location permission is denied
GPSState.isDenied()

//Get the current GPS state
GPSState.getStatus().then((status)=>{

})

Listeners

import GPSState from 'react-native-gps-state'
...
componentWillMount(){
    GPSState.addListener((status)=>{
        switch(status){
            case GPSState.NOT_DETERMINED:
                alert('Please, allow the location, for us to do amazing things for you!')
            break;

            case GPSState.RESTRICTED:
                GPSState.openLocationSettings()
            break;

            case GPSState.DENIED:
                alert('It`s a shame that you do not allowed us to use location :(')
            break;

            case GPSState.AUTHORIZED_ALWAYS:
                //TODO do something amazing with you app
            break;

            case GPSState.AUTHORIZED_WHENINUSE:
                //TODO do something amazing with you app
            break;
        }
    })
    GPSState.requestAuthorization(GPSState.AUTHORIZED_WHENINUSE)
}

componentWillUnmount(){
    GPSState.removeListener()
}

