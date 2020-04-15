React Native GPS State

React Native Listener for GPS status changes

This library will emit an event whenever there is a change in the GPS status, like when the permission was rejected or when the user disables Location Service in the phone settings.

Instalation

Add library to project yarn add react-native-gps-state

OR npm install --save react-native-gps-state Link library to project react-native link react-native-gps-state

If the link fails, do a manual setup:

Android

android/settings.gradle

include ':react-native-gps-state' project ( ':react-native-gps-state' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-gps-state/android' )

android/app/build.gradle

dependencies { ... implementation project ( ':react-native-gps-state' ) }

MainApplication.java

On top, where imports are:

import br.com.dopaminamob.gpsstate.GPSStatePackage;

Add the new GPSStatePackage() class to your list of exported packages.

protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.asList( new MainReactPackage(), new GPSStatePackage(), ); }

Usage

Constants

Platform Status Code Constant Description IOS/Android 0 NOT_DETERMINED The user has not yet made a choice regarding whether this app can use location services. IOS/Android 1 RESTRICTED This app is not authorized to use location services. IOS/Android 2 DENIED The user explicitly denied the use of location services for this app or location services are currently disabled in Settings. IOS/Android 3 AUTHORIZED This app is authorized to use location services. IOS 3 AUTHORIZED_ALWAYS This app is authorized to start location services at any time. IOS 4 AUTHORIZED_WHENINUSE This app is authorized to start most location services while running in the foreground

Methods

GPSState.requestAuthorization(authType)

GPSState.openLocationSettings()

GPSState.openAppDetails()

GPSState.isMarshmallowOrAbove()

GPSState.isAuthorized()

GPSState.isDenied()

GPSState.getStatus().then( ( status )=> { })

Listeners